Washington Commanders Injury Update: Terry McLaurin leaves game with a toe injury

Not good

By Scott Jennings
/ new
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Washington Commanders Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders hosted the Baltimore Ravens for their second preseason tonight. The starters on offense played the first half, and on their last drive WR Terry McLaurin left with a toe injury. X-rays came back negative, but there is speculating that it could be turf toe, which a rough injury for receivers. Washington beat the Ravens 29-28, but their top receiver might miss some time.

