 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Washington Commanders defeat the Baltimore Ravens 29-28

2-0

By Scott Jennings
/ new
Baltimore Ravens v Washington Commanders Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders defeated the Baltimore Ravens 29-28, ending the Ravens' 24-game preseason win streak. Sam Howell played the first half, and finished the night 19-of-25 for 188 yards and 2 TDs. He also had 3 rushes for 17 yards. Howell threw touchdowns to Antonio Gibson and former college teammate Dyami Brown. Terry McLaurin left the game during the last drive if the half with a toe injury.

Jacoby Brissett started the 2nd half, and completed 7 of his 11 attempts for 47 yards, but he also threw the team's only interception of the game. Jake Fromm finished the game and was 10-of-16 for 91 yards and he threw one touchdown. Rookie RB Chris Rodriguez led the team in carries(5) and yards(31), but also had the team's only fumble lost.

Washington's defense got steamrolled on the Ravens opening touchdown drive. They allowed 149 yards on the ground and 185 yards through the air. The starting defensive line didn't play tonight, but several other starters like LBs Jamin Davus and Cody Barton played early.

1st Half highlights

Inactive players:

Jeremy Reaves pre-game speech:

Coin toss:

Baltimore’s 2nd string offense moving the ball with ease:

Zay Flowers TD:

Bad defense:

Cole Turner:

Sam Howell sacked:

Sam Howell —-> Cole Turner:

Troy loves Terry:

Sam Howell run:

Joey Slye FG:

Emmanuel Forbes 3rd down stop:

Trent Scott replaces Andrew Wylie:

Sam Howell —-> Curtis Samuel:

OL penalties:

2nd quarter

Sam Howell hard count:

Sam Howell tries to go deep:

New punter pins the Ravens to the 1:

Quan Martin 57-yard INT return:

Nick Gates:

Sam Howell —-> Jahan Dotson:

Nick Gates:

Antonio Gibson TD:

Rachad Wildgoose DPI:

Terry McLaurin injury:

Sam Howell ---> Jahan Dotson:

Big-time Sam Howell:

Dyami Brown TD:

Sam Howell's night:

Halftime score:

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...