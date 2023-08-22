The Washington Commanders defeat the Baltimore Ravens 29-28

The Washington Commanders defeated the Baltimore Ravens 29-28, ending the Ravens' 24-game preseason win streak. Sam Howell played the first half, and finished the night 19-of-25 for 188 yards and 2 TDs. He also had 3 rushes for 17 yards. Howell threw touchdowns to Antonio Gibson and former college teammate Dyami Brown. Terry McLaurin left the game during the last drive if the half with a toe injury.

Jacoby Brissett started the 2nd half, and completed 7 of his 11 attempts for 47 yards, but he also threw the team's only interception of the game. Jake Fromm finished the game and was 10-of-16 for 91 yards and he threw one touchdown. Rookie RB Chris Rodriguez led the team in carries(5) and yards(31), but also had the team's only fumble lost.

Washington's defense got steamrolled on the Ravens opening touchdown drive. They allowed 149 yards on the ground and 185 yards through the air. The starting defensive line didn't play tonight, but several other starters like LBs Jamin Davus and Cody Barton played early.

1st Half highlights

Inactive players:

The following players are not playing tonight:

LT Charles Leno Jr.

TE Logan Thomas

DE Montez Sweat

DT Daron Payne

DT Jonathan Allen

DE Chase Young

CB Kendall Fuller

CB Benjamin St-Juste

S Kam Curl

S Darrick Forrest

DT Phidarian Mathis

CB Danny Johnson

Jeremy Reaves pre-game speech:

Coin toss:

Ravens win the toss and will receive the first half kickoff. Here comes the Commanders' defense — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2023

Baltimore’s 2nd string offense moving the ball with ease:

Baltimore offense moving down the field in chunks. Catch and run by Justice Hills has the Ravens at the WAS 41 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2023

That was fast. Josh Johnson — leading a revenge game — leads the Ravens down he field and finds Zay Flowers in space for the touchdown. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 22, 2023

Touchdown Baltimore. Zay Flowers runs into the end zone on a 26-yard reception, ending a six-play, 75-yard drive for the Ravens. The score: BAL 7, WAS 0 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2023

Zay Flowers TD:

Bad defense:

Bad D all the way around on the entire drive; some missed/blown assignments. In some cases, yes, by backups. Not all. Bad look. — John Keim (@john_keim) August 22, 2023

The #Commanders defense was brutal on that first drive. Guys wide open. Bad angles. A missed tackle by Forbes. Wildgoose over aggressive. Flats just completely vacated. — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) August 22, 2023

After that opening TD drive, DC Jack Del Rio looked upset with two young defenders: LB Jamin Davis and CB Emmanuel Forbes. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 22, 2023

Cole Turner:

Nice block by Cole Turner to give BRob room to run. That's an area Turner has worked hard to improve — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2023

Sam Howell sacked:

Bad mistake by Howell. Trying to do too much. Went from second and 2 to third and 15. can't afford that. — John Keim (@john_keim) August 22, 2023

Sam Howell —-> Cole Turner:

Sam Howell goes through his progressions on 3rd and 15.



Really clutch throw by Howell to fit the ball into a tight window to Cole Turner. Commanders convert the third down — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2023

Troy loves Terry:

Troy Aikman on the MNF broadcast: "I expect Terry McLaurin, who's already a fantastic player, to have a huge season this year if Sam Howell can do some of the things that they hope he can do. because this offense is tailor-made for him." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 22, 2023

Sam Howell run:

Love the tenacity from Howell but I imagine Rivera and EB do not want him running like that in August — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 22, 2023

Joey Slye FG:

Commanders get on the board with a 21-yard field goal from Slye. Washington's drive: 15 plays, 72 yards. The score: BAL 7, WAS 3 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2023

Emmanuel Forbes 3rd down stop:

Yes he's slight, but Emmanuel Forbes isn't afraid to come downhill to make tackles. Gets the TFL on 3rd down pic.twitter.com/uVjMwmeJg5 — Billy M (@BillyM_91) August 22, 2023

Trent Scott replaces Andrew Wylie:

Still have Charles, Gates and Cosmi in the middle of that OL for this second Howell drive — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 22, 2023

Sam Howell —-> Curtis Samuel:

Curtis Samuel picks up the first down with a 11-yard reception. Really excited to see what he does in this offense — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2023

OL penalties:

So this is what we saw at joint practices, for the most part: Offensive line does pretty well and then a penalty kills the momentum. Happened in the preseason opener, as well. It's gonna be a problem IMO. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 22, 2023

2nd quarter

Sam Howell hard count:

Howell’s hard count is an asset. Have heard several observers mention it. — Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) August 22, 2023

Sam Howell tries to go deep:

Nice try from Howell to hurl a shot to Dyami Brown deep downfield on third down. Ball is batted away. Punt team is up — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2023

New punter pins the Ravens to the 1:

Good effort play by James Smith-Williams to bat Palardy's punt away from the end zone. Ball downed at the 1-yard line. Prime opportunity for the defense coming up — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2023

Quan Martin 57-yard INT return:

Nick Gates:

Nick Gates did a helluva block even on a run loss of two yards. — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) August 22, 2023

Sam Howell —-> Jahan Dotson:

And Washington converts. Dotson makes the catch for 16 yards. Ball at the 11 now https://t.co/h49B4yjpub — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2023

That’s an outstanding catch by Dotson. To be able to adjust to a tipped pass like that and secure it is so underrated — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 22, 2023

Nick Gates:

Gates absolutely cleared out a Ravens DB at the goal line - started a little shoving match in the end zone — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 22, 2023

Antonio Gibson TD:

Ar'Darius Washington was the Ravens DB that set off a scuffle on day one of joint practices when he tackled Cole Turner late and out of bounds by the Commanders offensive sideline https://t.co/m8xKHcYq26 — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 22, 2023

Touchdown Washington. Commanders take the lead on an Antonio Gibson nine-yard grab. Gibson powered his way into the end zone to give his team the lead. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2023

Rachad Wildgoose DPI:

Brutal DPI call on Wildgoose. Ravens now at the WAS 7 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2023

Terry McLaurin injury:

Trainers looked at Terry McLaurin's right ankle/foot on the sideline. McLaurin was upset when he came off the field and threw his right shoe. He grimaced while being examined and walked back to the locker room before halftime. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 22, 2023

Sam Howell ---> Jahan Dotson:

Five consecutive throws to Jahan Dotson after McLaurin exits. — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) August 22, 2023

Big-time Sam Howell:

This was excellent from Howell. Trusted his RB in protection knowing a blitzer was coming, read to his left while that was happening. Then great job scrambling once protection eventually broke down https://t.co/xSVkZqd1ST — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 22, 2023

Sam Howell just avoided two would-be tackles. Broke the pocket. Reset and looked down field on the run while flooding to his arm-side.



Chucked the ball down the field for 20 yards and a first down. That was a big-time play. #Commanders — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 22, 2023

Dyami Brown TD:

The two of them are going to be fun to watch @Sam7Howell x @deuce2_



The two of them are going to be fun to watch @Sam7Howell x @deuce2_

Sam Howell's night:

That should wrap up Howell's night. His stats through two quarters:



19-of-25, 188 yards, 2 TDs. About as good of a start as you could hope for from the QB — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2023

Halftime score: