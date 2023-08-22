All aTwitter: 22 August 2023 - Ravens at Commanders; who knew preseason football could be so much fun?

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
The two of them are going to be fun to watch @Sam7Howell x @deuce2_— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 22, 2023
#BALvsWAS ESPN pic.twitter.com/hH6GKnNkuJ
Sam Howell on what this opportunity means to him— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 22, 2023
#BALvsWAS ESPN pic.twitter.com/yQZ33e8D7a
#Commanders QB Sam Howell in the first half vs. Baltimore:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 22, 2023
- 19/25 passing
- 188 passing yards
- 2 passing TDs
- 0 INTs
- 123.4 QB rating
Very impressive play, and it's easy to see why Ron Rivera made him QB1. pic.twitter.com/dYkyZeHr9V
Here's what I took away from Howell tonight.— Disco (@discoque5) August 22, 2023
1. He's accurate. Even incompletions were right there except for one.
2. Poise
3. Movement in the pocket
4. Deep ball.
5. Two weeks in a row though where he's taken bad sacks. No bueno.
My biggest concern with Howell right now is timing in pocket. Held the ball waaaay too long looking for something to break before sack...— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 22, 2023
... Then he rips a great throw to Cole Turner for a 1st. Bounces back.
Sam Howell goes through his progressions on 3rd and 15.— NFL (@NFL) August 22, 2023
: #BALvsWAS on ESPN
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/L9mPiySUki pic.twitter.com/ERQLskrhoD
Nice ball from Howell. Nice fight by Gibson. But DAMN - look at the finish by Gates pic.twitter.com/9k0slqzO5L— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 22, 2023
Sam Cosmi hitting the Griddy amongst the chaos @SamCosmi— NFL (@NFL) August 22, 2023
: #BALvsWAS on ESPN
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/L9mPiySUki pic.twitter.com/985gmFk0V7
Jaret Patterson muscles his way to the end zone!— NFL (@NFL) August 22, 2023
: #BALvsWAS on ESPN
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/L9mPiySUki pic.twitter.com/psor09W2zx
X-rays negative on Terry McLaurin’s toe. https://t.co/t5xwyaHChV— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 22, 2023
The play where Terry McLaurin appeared to injure his toe. pic.twitter.com/U11L1dwLmH— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 22, 2023
.@Commanders first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes with the 3rd down stop— NFL (@NFL) August 22, 2023
: #BALvsWAS on ESPN
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/L9mPiySUki pic.twitter.com/9rh74XqKef
.@JartaviusM_ never gave up on the play— NFL (@NFL) August 22, 2023
: #BALvsWAS on ESPN
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/L9mPiySUki pic.twitter.com/voq8efXYZZ
Pass pro isn’t passive.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) August 22, 2023
Watch Jonathan Williams (41). pic.twitter.com/gMOAIUPwwS
Watch this peel-off block by Saahdiq Charles!!! pic.twitter.com/8RoewlkOB9— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 22, 2023
This was excellent from Howell. Trusted his RB in protection knowing a blitzer was coming, read to his left while that was happening. Then great job scrambling once protection eventually broke down https://t.co/xSVkZqd1ST— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 22, 2023
Commanders entire starting defensive line and secondary are out vs Ravens.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 21, 2023
The full list:
LT Charles Leno Jr.
TE Logan Thomas
DE Montez Sweat
DT Daron Payne
DT Jonathan Allen
DE Chase Young
CB Kendall Fuller
CB Benjamin St-Juste
S Kam Curl
S Darrick Forrest
DT Phidarian Mathis…
Asked about playing time for Monday Night Football for some of his banged up players, Ron Rivera said, “we're just trying to be careful. Again, the key to it more so than anything else is getting to Week 1.” I read that as no Logan Thomas, no Chase Young, maybe no Jon Allen…— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 21, 2023
Another impressive outing for Howell. Think its time to sit the starters the rest of preseason. Howell has shown he has a good grasp of the offense in all aspects from protection to pre-snap reads to route progression post-snap. Process is consistently good, promising.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 22, 2023
Sam Howell through 2 Preseason Games..— Redwolves4thQTCOMEBACK?? (@Lennyfrigginleo) August 22, 2023
28-37 pass attempts
265 pass yds
3 Touchdowns
0 Interceptions
75.6 Completion %
25 Rush Yds
QBR: 122#HTTC pic.twitter.com/YdORI2bw2d
Not a huge gain - but Sam Howell is a tough SOB pic.twitter.com/4zq32lVAyE— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 22, 2023
Whatever snapping technique change that Cheeseman has been working on in camp isn’t working…— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 22, 2023
I’m gonna go ahead and predict we’ve got some long-snappers in camp this week. Wednesday at the latest. #httc #comeOnCheese…— TheRealityIs (@TheRealityIs__) August 22, 2023
First Commanders game with new video screens and LED light boards at FedEx. New speaker system too. Looks/sounds better in here. pic.twitter.com/DtHY8PKyR0— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 21, 2023
The Josh Harris era has arrived https://t.co/XgJJu9JJxx pic.twitter.com/fPJH1AiAKY— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 21, 2023
Another sponsorship deal for the Commanders: They announced a partnership with 50 Cent's "Sire Spirits." The company's Branson Cognac will be the official cognac and its Le Chemin Du Roi the official champagne of the Commanders.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 21, 2023
The club level lounge at FedEx is now “Branson…
Terrible defense and a PATHETIC tackle attempt by Quan Martin pic.twitter.com/kvixjWmAdO— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 22, 2023
Martin with another wiff ♂️ pic.twitter.com/pH736zb1zb— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 22, 2023
WOW @JartaviusM_— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 22, 2023
#BALvsWAS ESPN pic.twitter.com/7lrlWfY4Eu
Redemption for Quan. That's what he needed. Great play.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) August 22, 2023
DeSean Jackson in the building. The former WR played for both Baltimore and Washington. pic.twitter.com/VrZK9Yqlsc— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) August 21, 2023
The Giants have an opportunity to do the funniest thing possible https://t.co/i3I0QpQ8Pl— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) August 21, 2023
The most overrated player in the NFL? pic.twitter.com/rSTg5K4rVK— John Frascella (Football) (@LegendSports7) August 20, 2023
Can Daniel Jones be better than Dak Prescott??? pic.twitter.com/2zqwxlDYan— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) August 21, 2023
Heading into tonight’s matchup vs. the Commanders — for whatever it’s worth and whatever it means — Baltimore now has won an NFL record 24 straight preseason games. The Ravens last lost a preseason game Sept. 3, 2015. pic.twitter.com/jkGL7vpiJY— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 21, 2023
The Ravens 24-game preseason win streak is officially over, thanks to the @Commanders. pic.twitter.com/XZ2IrQPj7U— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 22, 2023
JOEY SLYE'S KICK IS GOOD.@Commanders end the Ravens preseason win streak! #NFLPreseason #BALvsWAS pic.twitter.com/hGfBTGnWN6— NFL (@NFL) August 22, 2023
The @Commanders celebrate the preseason W! #BALvsWAS #NFLPreseason pic.twitter.com/XKcH5Rcm13— NFL (@NFL) August 22, 2023
I’d say they’re a bit hungry for any success. It’s been a minute. So even a fun preseason win leads to this… pic.twitter.com/68V0OJhyyX— John Keim (@john_keim) August 22, 2023
Troy Aikman: "This is the greatest preseason game I've ever been a part of."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 22, 2023
What a world.
August 22, 2023
Week 1 is going to be so fun @AntonioGibson14 | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/h8ZWckU9F0— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 22, 2023
This is SO much more awkward than being left hanging.— Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) August 22, 2023
Harris thought Joe Buck was offering him a handshake.
He was not. pic.twitter.com/9DlOf6CC8U
Josh Harris to Troy Aikman— ᖇIGGO 70 ᑕᕼIᑭ ™ (@karl_diesel) August 22, 2023
“When I was a kid going to RFK, I was rooting against you.” #HTTC
