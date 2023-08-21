Washington Commanders vs Baltimore Ravens 2nd Half Recap

The Washington Commanders defeated the Baltimore Ravens 29-28 on Monday Night Football. Washington sat the starting defensive line, but their offense played during the first half. The second-team offense led by QB Jacoby Brissett hit the field for the second half. It was 3rd-string QB Jake Fromm that led the Washington Commanders down the field for Joey Slye’s game-winning 49-yard FG. FedEx Field went crazy for the greatest preseason game in history, and new owner Josh Harris got his 2nd game ball and is now 2-0 with Washington.
2nd Half highlights
Michael Palardy:
Guess I’ll bump this too after another inside the 20 https://t.co/ZJLH9gLIPn— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 22, 2023
Easy Ravens drive:
Ravens make it look easy to start the 2nd half. Same as they did to start the first half.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 22, 2023
Touchdown Baltimore. Anthony Brown completes a 17-yard pass to Travis Vokolek. Ravens retake the lead after a 10-play, 85-yard drive, 21-17— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2023
Jacoby Brissett mobility:
Brissett is sneaky mobile.— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) August 22, 2023
Dyami Brown making plays:
Dyami Brown putting together some filthy moves. Commanders now in Ravens territory— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2023
Impressive YAC for Dyami— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 22, 2023
Joey Slye FG:
Joey Slye cuts the Commanders' deficit with a 49-yard attempt, ending a nine-play, 44-yard drive for Washington. The score: BAL 21, WAS 20— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2023
Camaron Cheeseman’s “new technique”:
What a wormburner hold by Tress Way!!!! pic.twitter.com/mZMLN8rCsg— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) August 22, 2023
Cam Cheeseman's snap rolled back to Tress Way on the ground. There was some talk about a lot of errant snaps during practices because Cheese is working on a new grip or release or something.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 22, 2023
Twenty days from the start of the season, color me nervous.
Jonathan Williams:
Pass pro isn’t passive.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) August 22, 2023
Watch Jonathan Williams (41). pic.twitter.com/gMOAIUPwwS
As @john_keim likes to say, Jonathon Williams is pass blocking like a @!#$#!%^@!#— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 22, 2023
Sam Howell owning his sacks:
Sam Howell showing leadership in his sidelinel interview on MNF. Using "I" and not "we" when talking about the negatives despite the fact that he played well.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 22, 2023
"There were things I could have done better. I took two bad sacks that were my fault."
Dyami Brown injury?:
WR Dyami Brown has been cleared to return https://t.co/GJnCpow21a— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 22, 2023
Chris Rodriguez fumble:
Fumble by Chris Rodriguez. Baltimore's ball inside the Commanders' 20-yard line— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2023
Ricky Stromberg:
Stromberg working at RG with the 2nd OL group. Still think he’s a C long term, but interesting to see him sticking at RG— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 22, 2023
Looked like Stromberg picked up a nice block on the Rodriguez fumble— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 22, 2023
4th Quarter
Down 1, one to go#BALvsWAS | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/n2iiWjMVto— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 22, 2023
Andre Jones hype!:
Andre Jones getting gushed about for three minutes on Monday Night Football won't help him get to the practice squad if the Commanders don't keep him on their roster.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 22, 2023
Ravens TD:
Touchdown Baltimore. Anthony Brown completes an eight-yard pass to Vokolek. The score: BAL 28, WAS 20— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2023
Chris Rodriguez:
Really love the way Chris Rodriguez runs. Tough to bring down with just one defender— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2023
Jacoby Brissett INT:
Brissett throw an INT on third and 5. Tay Hayes was the defender with the pick— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2023
Kaz Allen punt return:
Kaz Allen just ripped off a 20-yard punt return. Nice job getting upfield and hitting a spin to get more yardage. He had a 38-yard punt return last week (was negated by a hold).— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 22, 2023
He's squarely on the bubble. If he's kept it would likely be to return punts as WR6.
Jake Fromm:
Jake Fromm in at QB— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2023
Jarret Patterson TD!:
The hometown kid cuts it to two— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 22, 2023
#BALvsWAS ESPN pic.twitter.com/cO3id7j4SZ
Whoa. Patterson into Beast Mode.— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) August 22, 2023
28-26 Ravens. Jaret Patterson's grit is unbelievable. Scored on 15-yard reception after being face masked. But, Ravens stopped two-point conversion.— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) August 22, 2023
Alex Armah failed 2-point conversion:
Ive liked Alex Armah throughout camp, can play FB and TE, but he's got to get in there— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 22, 2023
3rd down stop:
Washington gets a third-down stop. They're taking over on offense with three minutes left and down two with all three timeouts— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2023
Josh Harris on the sidelines:
Josh Harris down on the sideline for the end of the game. Red shirt about the 30 yr line pic.twitter.com/zwX5dHdn9I— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 22, 2023
The Legend of Jake Fromm:
As far as preseason goes, pretty fun storyline to see if Jake Fromm can end this Ravens preseason win streak.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 22, 2023
Curtis Hodges drop:
Hodges with a great effort but needs to catch that when battling for a spot. #HTTC— Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) August 22, 2023
Kaz Allen catch:
Big catch for Kazmeir Allen. #HTTC— Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) August 22, 2023
Young WRs show up:
Good stuff from Fromm and some of the young WRs like Tremayne, Tinsley and Allen. #HTTC— Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) August 22, 2023
Preseason history:
"This is the greatest preseason game I've ever been a part of."— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) August 22, 2023
-Troy Aikman/America
Timeout before the FG?:
The #Commanders just iced their own kicker— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) August 22, 2023
Joey Slye game-winning FG!:
August 22, 2023
Go crazy folks. Slye from 49— John Keim (@john_keim) August 22, 2023
RUSH THE FIELD— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) August 22, 2023
This place is going absolutely bananas.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) August 22, 2023
Nick Gates helmetless headbutt!:
Commanders center Nick Gates is a caveman in the best sense of the word. Wait for the headbutt at the end. pic.twitter.com/4hLc4WCh0g— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 22, 2023
The streak is over:
August 22, 2023
Look at the scenes at FedEx Field!!!— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 22, 2023
The Commanders have done it. pic.twitter.com/FCz6V5IsWv
Josh Harris 2-0:
Josh Harris fired up leaving the field pic.twitter.com/JI1wWyOf9h— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 22, 2023
Loading comments...