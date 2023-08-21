Washington Commanders vs Baltimore Ravens 2nd Half Recap

The Washington Commanders defeated the Baltimore Ravens 29-28 on Monday Night Football. Washington sat the starting defensive line, but their offense played during the first half. The second-team offense led by QB Jacoby Brissett hit the field for the second half. It was 3rd-string QB Jake Fromm that led the Washington Commanders down the field for Joey Slye’s game-winning 49-yard FG. FedEx Field went crazy for the greatest preseason game in history, and new owner Josh Harris got his 2nd game ball and is now 2-0 with Washington.

2nd Half highlights

Michael Palardy:

Guess I’ll bump this too after another inside the 20 https://t.co/ZJLH9gLIPn — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 22, 2023

Easy Ravens drive:

Ravens make it look easy to start the 2nd half. Same as they did to start the first half. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 22, 2023

Touchdown Baltimore. Anthony Brown completes a 17-yard pass to Travis Vokolek. Ravens retake the lead after a 10-play, 85-yard drive, 21-17 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2023

Jacoby Brissett mobility:

Brissett is sneaky mobile. — Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) August 22, 2023

Dyami Brown making plays:

Dyami Brown putting together some filthy moves. Commanders now in Ravens territory — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2023

Impressive YAC for Dyami — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 22, 2023

Joey Slye FG:

Joey Slye cuts the Commanders' deficit with a 49-yard attempt, ending a nine-play, 44-yard drive for Washington. The score: BAL 21, WAS 20 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2023

Camaron Cheeseman’s “new technique”:

What a wormburner hold by Tress Way!!!! pic.twitter.com/mZMLN8rCsg — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) August 22, 2023

Cam Cheeseman's snap rolled back to Tress Way on the ground. There was some talk about a lot of errant snaps during practices because Cheese is working on a new grip or release or something.



Twenty days from the start of the season, color me nervous. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 22, 2023

Jonathan Williams:

Pass pro isn’t passive.



Watch Jonathan Williams (41). pic.twitter.com/gMOAIUPwwS — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) August 22, 2023

As @john_keim likes to say, Jonathon Williams is pass blocking like a @!#$#!%^@!# — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 22, 2023

Sam Howell owning his sacks:

Sam Howell showing leadership in his sidelinel interview on MNF. Using "I" and not "we" when talking about the negatives despite the fact that he played well.



"There were things I could have done better. I took two bad sacks that were my fault." — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 22, 2023

Dyami Brown injury?:

WR Dyami Brown has been cleared to return https://t.co/GJnCpow21a — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 22, 2023

Chris Rodriguez fumble:

Fumble by Chris Rodriguez. Baltimore's ball inside the Commanders' 20-yard line — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2023

Ricky Stromberg:

Stromberg working at RG with the 2nd OL group. Still think he’s a C long term, but interesting to see him sticking at RG — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 22, 2023

Looked like Stromberg picked up a nice block on the Rodriguez fumble — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 22, 2023

4th Quarter

Andre Jones hype!:

Andre Jones getting gushed about for three minutes on Monday Night Football won't help him get to the practice squad if the Commanders don't keep him on their roster. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 22, 2023

Ravens TD:

Touchdown Baltimore. Anthony Brown completes an eight-yard pass to Vokolek. The score: BAL 28, WAS 20 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2023

Chris Rodriguez:

Really love the way Chris Rodriguez runs. Tough to bring down with just one defender — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2023

Jacoby Brissett INT:

Brissett throw an INT on third and 5. Tay Hayes was the defender with the pick — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2023

Kaz Allen punt return:

Kaz Allen just ripped off a 20-yard punt return. Nice job getting upfield and hitting a spin to get more yardage. He had a 38-yard punt return last week (was negated by a hold).



He's squarely on the bubble. If he's kept it would likely be to return punts as WR6. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 22, 2023

Jake Fromm:

Jake Fromm in at QB — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2023

Jarret Patterson TD!:

The hometown kid cuts it to two



#BALvsWAS ESPN pic.twitter.com/cO3id7j4SZ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 22, 2023

Whoa. Patterson into Beast Mode. — Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) August 22, 2023

28-26 Ravens. Jaret Patterson's grit is unbelievable. Scored on 15-yard reception after being face masked. But, Ravens stopped two-point conversion. — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) August 22, 2023

Alex Armah failed 2-point conversion:

Ive liked Alex Armah throughout camp, can play FB and TE, but he's got to get in there — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 22, 2023

3rd down stop:

Washington gets a third-down stop. They're taking over on offense with three minutes left and down two with all three timeouts — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2023

Josh Harris on the sidelines:

Josh Harris down on the sideline for the end of the game. Red shirt about the 30 yr line pic.twitter.com/zwX5dHdn9I — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 22, 2023

The Legend of Jake Fromm:

As far as preseason goes, pretty fun storyline to see if Jake Fromm can end this Ravens preseason win streak. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 22, 2023

Curtis Hodges drop:

Hodges with a great effort but needs to catch that when battling for a spot. #HTTC — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) August 22, 2023

Kaz Allen catch:

Big catch for Kazmeir Allen. #HTTC — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) August 22, 2023

Young WRs show up:

Good stuff from Fromm and some of the young WRs like Tremayne, Tinsley and Allen. #HTTC — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) August 22, 2023

Preseason history:

"This is the greatest preseason game I've ever been a part of."

-Troy Aikman/America — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) August 22, 2023

Timeout before the FG?:

The #Commanders just iced their own kicker — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) August 22, 2023

Joey Slye game-winning FG!:

Go crazy folks. Slye from 49 — John Keim (@john_keim) August 22, 2023

RUSH THE FIELD — Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) August 22, 2023

This place is going absolutely bananas. — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) August 22, 2023

Nick Gates helmetless headbutt!:

Commanders center Nick Gates is a caveman in the best sense of the word. Wait for the headbutt at the end. pic.twitter.com/4hLc4WCh0g — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 22, 2023

The streak is over:

Look at the scenes at FedEx Field!!!



The Commanders have done it. pic.twitter.com/FCz6V5IsWv — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 22, 2023

Josh Harris 2-0: