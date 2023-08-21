NFL Preseason Week 2: Washington Commanders vs Baltimore Ravens 2nd Half

The Washington Commanders had joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens for two days last week, and will now host them for their second preseason game. Sam Howell will get the start, and won’t get his next one until Washington’s Week 1 home opener against the Arizona Cardinals. Ron Rivera wouldn’t commit to playing time for tonight’s game, but Howell and the other starters should get some work in tonight.

The following players are not playing tonight:

LT Charles Leno Jr.

TE Logan Thomas

DE Montez Sweat

DT Daron Payne

DT Jonathan Allen

DE Chase Young

CB Kendall Fuller

CB Benjamin St-Juste

S Kam Curl

S Darrick Forrest

DT Phidarian Mathis

CB Danny Johnson — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 21, 2023

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens (1-0) @ Washington Commanders (1-0)

Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD

Date/Time: August 21, 2023, 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Joe Buck (play-by-play)

Troy Aikman (analyst)

Lisa Salters (sideline)

NBC4 DMV

WBFF BALTIMORE

WRLH RICHMOND

WSLS ROANOKE

WSOC CHARLOTTE

WTKR NORFOLK

Chick Hernandez (play-by-play)

Brian Mitchell (analyst)

Logan Paulsen (sideline)

RADIO: Big 100(iHeart Radio)

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

London Fletcher (analyst)

Online Stream: Fubo.TV

DraftKings odds: Washington +1, 38 1⁄ 2 O/U

Commanders +105

Ravens -125

Prediction: Washington 20 - Baltimore 19

Enemy Blog: Baltimore Beatdown

Washington Commanders 2023 Preseason Schedule

Week 1: Friday, August 11th @ Cleveland Browns 7:30pm 17-15 W

Week 2: Monday, August 21st vs Baltimore Ravens 8:00pm

Week 3: Sunday, August 27th vs Cincinnati Bengals 6:05pm

Washington Commanders 2023 Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, September 10th vs Arizona Cardinals 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 2: Sunday, September 17th @ Denver Broncos 4:25pm(CBS)

Week 3: Sunday, September 24th vs Buffalo Bills 1:00pm(CBS)

Week 4: Sunday, October 1st @ Philadelphia Eagles 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 5: Thursday, October 5th vs Chicago Bears 8:15pm(Amazon Prime)

Week 6: Sunday, October 15th @ Atlanta Falcons 1:00pm(CBS)

Week 7: Sunday, October 22nd @ New York Giants 1:00pm(CBS)

Week 8: Sunday, October 29th vs Philadelphia Eagles 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 9: Sunday, November 5th @ New England Patriots 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 10: Sunday, November 12th @ Seattle Seahawks 4:25 pm(FOX)

Week 11: Sunday, November 19th vs New York Giants 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 12: Thursday, November 23rd(Thanksgiving) @ Dallas Cowboys 4:30pm(CBS)

Week 13: Sunday, December 3rd vs Miami Dolphins 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: Sunday, December 17th @ Los Angeles Rams 4:05pm (CBS)

Week 16: Sunday, December 24th @ New York Jets 1:00pm(CBS)

Week 17: Sunday, December 31st vs San Francisco 49ers 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 18: Sunday, January 7th vs Dallas Cowboys

