All aTwitter: 21 August 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.

We have made multiple roster moves:

-- Signed DT Isaiah Mack and P Michael Palardy

-- Released K Michael Badgley and WR Jalen Sample pic.twitter.com/22X8NkmSXC — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 20, 2023

Five-plus months after undergoing elbow surgery to repair his ulnar collateral ligament, 49ers’ QB Brock Purdy returned to game action: pic.twitter.com/viuJBOVHJH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 20, 2023

Fans are fighting during a preseason game



Football has never been more back

pic.twitter.com/MgFN7aCji1 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 20, 2023

Vets get paid $3200 a week in preseason



-$40,509 on the week… FOR THAT HIT?!?



Yikes https://t.co/JrOhMNv4Nc — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 20, 2023

Sources: #Cowboys rookie LB DeMarvion Overshown suffered a torn ACL during last night’s preseason game vs the #Seahawks, as @GehlkenNFL reported.



The former Texas standout has enjoyed a terrific camp and figured to be a key factor in Dan Quinn’s defense. pic.twitter.com/iohimqIDKX — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 20, 2023

Buccaneers’ QB John Wolford is being taken to a local hospital for evaluation after suffering a neck injury tonight vs. the Jets. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 20, 2023

The #Patriots and #Packers suspended the rest of tonight’s game after New England CB Isaiah Bolden was carted off the field on a stretcher. pic.twitter.com/UmO4VqqWQx — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 20, 2023

An update from the Patriots’ on the condition of cornerback Isaiah Bolden: pic.twitter.com/RNzzdfdpuL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 20, 2023

Update: #Eagles LB Myles Jack is retiring, according to @RapSheet



The former 2nd round pick by the #Jaguars recently said he was considering becoming a plumber or electrician before Philly recently called him, so maybe he'll go back to that.



More on that here:… pic.twitter.com/yXUYyl2PLl — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 20, 2023

Eagles released CB Greedy Williams. They also placed WR Tyrie Cleveland, DT Noah Elliss and CB Zech McPhearson on waived/injured. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 19, 2023

#Saints HC Dennis Allen says DeMeco Ryans reached out to him this morning to note the #Texans had players banged up. Allen says both coaches felt they wouldn’t have had a productive joint practice, so they decided to cancel and work on their own. https://t.co/kR41HzVcpl — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 21, 2023

#Bengals RB Joe Mixon said today that he will not respond to questions from certain reporters due to "disrespectful behavior." The reporters he's avoiding are associated with Sports Illustrated, The Cincinnati Enquirer, Pro Football Network, and ESPN.



Mixon was recently found… pic.twitter.com/yqfeM8e0qX — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 20, 2023

Lot of work needed to make this road possible! ️ Would you feel uneasy taking this drive? pic.twitter.com/VBykkjYaoq — H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@HowThingsWork_) August 20, 2023

