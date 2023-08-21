All aTwitter: 21 August 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
We have made multiple roster moves:— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 20, 2023
-- Signed DT Isaiah Mack and P Michael Palardy
-- Released K Michael Badgley and WR Jalen Sample pic.twitter.com/22X8NkmSXC
Five-plus months after undergoing elbow surgery to repair his ulnar collateral ligament, 49ers’ QB Brock Purdy returned to game action: pic.twitter.com/viuJBOVHJH— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 20, 2023
Fans are fighting during a preseason game— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 20, 2023
Football has never been more back
pic.twitter.com/MgFN7aCji1
Vets get paid $3200 a week in preseason— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 20, 2023
-$40,509 on the week… FOR THAT HIT?!?
Yikes https://t.co/JrOhMNv4Nc
Sources: #Cowboys rookie LB DeMarvion Overshown suffered a torn ACL during last night’s preseason game vs the #Seahawks, as @GehlkenNFL reported.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 20, 2023
The former Texas standout has enjoyed a terrific camp and figured to be a key factor in Dan Quinn’s defense. pic.twitter.com/iohimqIDKX
Buccaneers’ QB John Wolford is being taken to a local hospital for evaluation after suffering a neck injury tonight vs. the Jets.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 20, 2023
The #Patriots and #Packers suspended the rest of tonight’s game after New England CB Isaiah Bolden was carted off the field on a stretcher. pic.twitter.com/UmO4VqqWQx— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 20, 2023
An update from the Patriots’ on the condition of cornerback Isaiah Bolden: pic.twitter.com/RNzzdfdpuL— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 20, 2023
Update: #Eagles LB Myles Jack is retiring, according to @RapSheet— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 20, 2023
The former 2nd round pick by the #Jaguars recently said he was considering becoming a plumber or electrician before Philly recently called him, so maybe he'll go back to that.
More on that here:… pic.twitter.com/yXUYyl2PLl
Eagles released CB Greedy Williams. They also placed WR Tyrie Cleveland, DT Noah Elliss and CB Zech McPhearson on waived/injured.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 19, 2023
Buccaneers Place WR Russell Gage On IR https://t.co/3xdULlF74G #Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/aL561CCHpO— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) August 20, 2023
'Growing Sense' Josh Jacobs Will Report To Raiders Before Week 1 https://t.co/ad0jjB6KXL #Raiders pic.twitter.com/ITu98agczG— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) August 21, 2023
#Saints HC Dennis Allen says DeMeco Ryans reached out to him this morning to note the #Texans had players banged up. Allen says both coaches felt they wouldn’t have had a productive joint practice, so they decided to cancel and work on their own. https://t.co/kR41HzVcpl— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 21, 2023
#Bengals RB Joe Mixon said today that he will not respond to questions from certain reporters due to "disrespectful behavior." The reporters he's avoiding are associated with Sports Illustrated, The Cincinnati Enquirer, Pro Football Network, and ESPN.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 20, 2023
Mixon was recently found… pic.twitter.com/yqfeM8e0qX
Lot of work needed to make this road possible! ️ Would you feel uneasy taking this drive? pic.twitter.com/VBykkjYaoq— H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@HowThingsWork_) August 20, 2023
