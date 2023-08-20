Washington Roster Moves: Michael Badgley released; Joey Slye wins the kicker competition

The Washington Commanders wanted to bring in some competition for Joey Slye this year and they signed Michael Badgley to push the incumbent kicker. Badgley had finished the previous season as the Detroit Lions kicker, and had been on several other teams previously as an injury replacement. His leg was not as strong as Slye’s, and he was seen as a long shot to supplant Slye this year.

This competition seemed one-sided from the jump based on Badgely's limited leg strength. But giving Slye a challenger not a bad move. https://t.co/sNKSpilQEU — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 20, 2023

Shortly after the Badgley news broke, the Washington Commanders announced several roster moves. UDFA WR Jalen Sample was also released after being invisible for the entire offseason.

Washington has signed another punter, and they will continue to ease Tress Way back into regular season mode. Way has been dealing with back tightness, and will not punt on Monday night vs the Ravens. He will be active for the game and hold like he did vs the Browns last week. Michael Palardy is a left-footed punter like Way who worked out for the team two weeks ago. Washington signed Colby Wadman who punted vs the Browns, but go with the lefty this week.

Washington also signed DT Isaiah Mack for depth on the defensive line. Ron Rivera told reporters yesterday that starting DT Jonathan Allen is dealing with plantar fasciitis. Phidarian Mathis has also been sidelined since tweaking his calf in the preseason opener. Mack entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019 with the Tennessee Titans. He’s floated around 7 different teams over the last 5 seasons, and was with the Jets until getting released earlier this month.