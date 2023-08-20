All aTwitter: 20 August 2023 - Commanders say goodbye to fans at training camp

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
THANK YOU fans pic.twitter.com/OujBYLFdlS— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 19, 2023
Big time love to everyone who came out to practice today pic.twitter.com/5sHogzJgqQ— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 19, 2023
OTs Andrew Wylie Working during team drills. So is Saahdiq Charles. DT Jon Allen is dealing with plantar fasciitis, not going. LT Charles Leno Jr worked in group drills. DE Chase Young participated in individual drills. CB Kendall Fuller not working for 2nd straight day.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 19, 2023
This is big time not good. The kind of thing that tends to linger.— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) August 19, 2023
They should consider shutting him down until the regular season. Don’t mess with it. Plantar fasciitis blows. https://t.co/G0zBHvRABg
Dax Milne left and went inside during the early portion of practice. Hasn’t come back out.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 19, 2023
.@TheTerry_25 is always making people’s day pic.twitter.com/uRppZjqb9n— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 19, 2023
.@JR1ERA showing love to the fans pic.twitter.com/1HYHHkEM9L— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 19, 2023
Ron Rivera on discussions (re: contract talks w/key players) with Josh Harris: "There's a lot to do. To assume anything will happen immediately is unfair; they are still learning and understanding us. We're still talking with them and trying to get things lined up and in order."— John Keim (@john_keim) August 19, 2023
Stack days‼️ https://t.co/4deDq06GEa— Emmanuel Forbes Jr ⚡️ (@emmanuelforbes7) August 19, 2023
Sam Cosmi on Ravens preseason win streak - “Who gives a shit about preseason games…If we beat it, great.” pic.twitter.com/proqksaeEZ— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 19, 2023
Now on our offensive practice jerseys for the rest of the season: @FoldsofHonor, which provides scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled military members and first responders@budlight | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/NzTXAvDU4V— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 19, 2023
I was listening to Az Cardinals Pods to see what they think about week 1 and stumbled across this gem of clip. The cards gotta get bodied now. Ain't no way pic.twitter.com/8o0DNh7V9O— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) August 19, 2023
Commanders O/U 6.5 total wins? pic.twitter.com/ch6gZcgNBX— SportsLine (@SportsLine) August 18, 2023
Saints’ TE Jimmy Graham was taken into custody last night in Los Angeles. The Saints said it was a medical condition related to a likely seizure and released this statement: pic.twitter.com/v2JZXWWryS— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 19, 2023
Can have officers place that patient in custody. Not arrested. Often that person will be in restraints, for everyone's safety if they're combative, on the cot and riding to the hospital in the ambulance. It is actually a not uncommon set of circumstances— Joe (@mustachemedic) August 19, 2023
James Jones just put Shady in his PLACE on Shady calling Justin Fields “poor man Jalen Hurts”— Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) August 19, 2023
pic.twitter.com/tZFLTJUpZg
The 49ers could of had Justin Fields without giving their draft capital up for Trey Lance— NFL Rumors (@nflrums) August 19, 2023
If the Niners don’t win a Super Bowl this could be legacy of John Lynch.
QB picks make it break your franchise per NFL Drive pic.twitter.com/iYZ5wDai5E
Very 1st play of the game, #Dolphins QB Tua throws an INT right to the hands of Denzel Perryman.pic.twitter.com/Dh7LQMzP2j— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 19, 2023
Patrick Mahomes finds new ways to play football even in pre-season.pic.twitter.com/AzBoH16uot— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 20, 2023
"Bruh it's a ball, duh"— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 19, 2023
but the real question is...will it float? pic.twitter.com/J8zfPsKdj5
