Pictures, videos, news, and notes from Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 7

The Washington Commanders are back on the field for the 7th day of training camp, and the referees were on the practice field to go over the rules with the team. They were a little too enthusiastic with their “teaching moment”, and new OC Eric Bieniemy had to let them know they were in the way of the next play. Mason Brooks continues to stand out, but the defensive line is still winning the battle between the lines.

Related Washington Commanders announce 2023 Training Camp dates and locations

Fans at training camp:

Day 7 vibes. Another GREAT crowd at @Commanders training camp. pic.twitter.com/kOLkQ7oiTq — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 2, 2023

Josh Harris returns to training camp:

Josh Harris is back at practice. On the sideline talking to Marty Hurney. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 2, 2023

Zebras at camp:

Officials are here today. pic.twitter.com/nsCoGzHVxV — John Keim (@john_keim) August 2, 2023

Punt returners:

Players doing returner drills today:



Jahan Dotson

Kaz Allen

Mitchell Tinsley

Dax Milne — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 2, 2023

WR drills:

Jahan Dotson and Terry McLaurin pic.twitter.com/A6Wga8XN8Y — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 2, 2023

Sam Howell —-> Brian Robinson:

Big pickup on the first play of 11v11 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/gbdSybgfZg — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 2, 2023

Rivera talked about getting the ball out fast and Howell def did on first snap in 11s. Good quick gainer to B Rob out of backfield. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 2, 2023

Alex Armah sighting:

Day 2 of pads at Commanders Camp

I’ll once again be locked in on the offensive and defensive lines. Until then, enjoy this pass from Sam Howell to Alex Armah pic.twitter.com/BHDLH2btaF — Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) August 2, 2023

Sam Howell ---> Jahan Dotson:

Sam Howell threw a completion in the end zone to Jahan Dotson, who had great footwork to make it a touchdown. But Eric Bieniemy then had them run the play again to have Howell work a different option — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 2, 2023

Emmanuel Forbes vs Sam Howell:

Starters vs. starters in 11-on-11 drills. Forbes blitzes and forces overthrow from Howell. Had Terry open — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 2, 2023

Camp fight!:

Whoa. A post play skirmish as Cody Barton swung on Nick Gates. Definitely looked like a full punch. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 2, 2023

Shoving: LB Khaleke Hudson seemed to take exception to a block on the perimeter by C Nick Gates, so he shoved Gates, who pushed Hudson’s helmet and started shoving with LB Cody Barton. Broke up pretty quick. Terry McLaurin a peace-maker. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 2, 2023

Near fight breaks out among some O-D players by offense sidelines after a play. Bieniemy wasn’t having it. Shouted for them to get back in the huddle and to “quit wasting (bleeping) time!” You don’t mess with Bieniemy. — John Keim (@john_keim) August 2, 2023

Sam Howell:

Howell ends his series 4-of-5 with completions to Brob, Samuel, Milne and Gibson — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 2, 2023

Antonio Gibson vs Jeremy Reaves:

Antonio Gibson just steam rolled Jeremy Reeves on an iso touchdown. Gibson running with a good pad level — Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) August 2, 2023

Curtis Samuel vs Benjamin St-Juste:

Samuel makes contest catch from Howell working against St-Juste — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 2, 2023

Emmanuel Forbes vs Zion Bowens:

Zion Bowens vs Emmanuel Forbes



I believe it was Brissett on the pass #HTTC pic.twitter.com/hQ9XTItJ7F — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 2, 2023

Forbes shows how much his length can come in handy. Bowens had a ate on him, but Forbes made up ground and forced an incompletion — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 2, 2023

Christian Holmes picks off Sam Howell:

Sam Howell throws a pick in 1v1 reps to Christian Holmes #HTTC pic.twitter.com/t2P594XTG0 — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 2, 2023

Christian Holmes gets his second pick of camp off a pass intended for Tinsley — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 2, 2023

Busy day at camp:

No standing around at Commanders practice this year. On far field is blitz pickup and routes with TEs and RBs. Near field is split — OL vs. DL drills on left, WRs vs. DBs on right. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 2, 2023

Chris Paul:

Looks like Chris Paul is getting the start at left guard for upcoming 11-on-11 period — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 2, 2023

Saahdiq Charles:

Saahdiq Charles is not in team drills. Dealing with a calf injury. Chris Paul is playing LG. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 2, 2023

LB hype:

Defense getting hyped up to start team drills. Jamin Davis and Cody Barton just celebrated a stop for minimal gain — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 2, 2023

Eric Bieniemy:

Bieniemy screams: “Get ‘em in the f’n huddle! Enough with all the f’n walking!”



Fans applauded and one yells, “Get ‘em dawg!”



Good times. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 2, 2023

Bieniemy is just not putting up with the extra nonsense. — John Keim (@john_keim) August 2, 2023

Brian Robinson:

Nice run by Brian Robinson. Offense has had difficulty getting through the D-line all camp, but the offensive managed to clear a hole big enough for Robinson to run through for a decent gain — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 2, 2023

Chris Rodriguez:

Another really nice run play from Chris Rodriguez, who ran untouched through the middle of the defense — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 2, 2023

Montez Sweat keeps the offense in line:

Montez Sweat barking at the offense who couldn't line up right...after an F-Bomb when they lined back up, he yelled "ya'all got it right now?' #Commanders — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) August 2, 2023

Sam Howell on the move:

Terry McLaurin jet sweep:

The jet sweep to McLaurin is read out perfectly by the defense #HTTC pic.twitter.com/AgIbfMiVpO — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 2, 2023

Daron Payne vs Sam Cosmi:

Sam Cosmi for the second straight day with a really nice rep against Da’Ron Payne during 1 v 1’s — Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) August 2, 2023

Cosmi Vs Payne has been the most entertaining one on one both guys with really good reps — Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) August 2, 2023

Derrick Gore:

New Commanders RB Derrick Gore with the run #HTTC pic.twitter.com/M588IKrNvy — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 2, 2023

Cody Barton:

Have liked what I've seen from Cody Barton, particularly filling run lanes.



He just smashed Curtis Samuel shy of the GL, keeping him out of the EZ. Then, he proceeded to let out a loud, manical-sounding chuckle. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 2, 2023

Sam Howell —-> Brian Robinson:

Howell finds Brian Robinson to cap off the drive with a TD #HTTC pic.twitter.com/IMDmfripOk — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 2, 2023

More jet sweeps:

Mason Brooks vs Efe Obada:

Mason Brooks continuing to stand out in 1 v 1’s Efe Obada has no answer for him — Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) August 2, 2023

Ricky Stromberg vs Daron Payne:

Stromburg w a nice rep Vs Payne — Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) August 2, 2023

Jonathan Allen vs the backup's backup's backups:

Jonathan Allen ran over Nolan Laufenberg then ran through Aaron Monteiro in DL-OL one-on-ones. pic.twitter.com/1k0OtdUvY6 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 2, 2023

Sam Howell —-> Curtis Hodges:

Sam Howell goes back of the end zone to Curtis Hodges for the TD #HTT. pic.twitter.com/uDKO43FtDT — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 2, 2023

Keaton Sutherland vs John Ridgeway:

The fans love Josh Harris:

Sam Howell vs Montez Sweat:

Nifty little pump fake from Howell gets Sweat in the air on a boot. Let’s him continue the play and find WR. Sweat might have sacked him in real life though but it did show the good off schedule side of young Sam — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 2, 2023

Nifty little pump fake from Howell gets Sweat in the air on a boot. Let’s him continue the play and find WR. Sweat might have sacked him in real life though but it did show the good off schedule side of young Sam — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 2, 2023

All-Pro Reavo:

Ricky Stromberg:

More snap issues for Stromberg and Brissett #HTTC pic.twitter.com/KWiQJGqwlD — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 2, 2023

Benning Potoa’e vs Aaron Monteiro:

Aaron Monteiro wanted a third try at Benning Potoa’e, but the defensive line wasn’t having it. “F— no, you lost two in a row. Get your ass back there!” William Bradley-King yelled. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 2, 2023

Botched FG snap:

Field goal unit comes on. Chase Young to Joey Slye: “We can win the game right now! The crowd goin’ crazy!”



…and the snap is botched and Slye doesn’t get the kick off. Oof.



(He made the redo) — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 2, 2023

Eric Bieniemy vs the refs:

Forget yelling at players like. Eric Bieniemy just screamed at the refs to get out of the way when the offense was attempting to run a play.



Refs were explaining why they called a penalty, I believe, on the prior RZ play. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 2, 2023

In RZ, Sam Howell threw a strike to Dyami Brown but the refs flagged multiple penalties.



Refs tried to sort out the flags, and one stood over the ball.



Eric Bieniemy: “Get out of the way! You can tell us afterwards!” — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 2, 2023

Andre Jones vs Cornelius Lucas:

You sure he doesn’t poop everyday?? https://t.co/PR4LxT1Jkf — Brian Mitchell (@BMITCHLIVE30) August 2, 2023

Power meeting:

Josh Harris, Terry McLaurin, Ron Rivera. pic.twitter.com/9pTwxAGD7L — Sharla McBride (@SharlaMcBride) August 2, 2023

Kick returners:

Commanders went a little longer today. Last period was kickoff. In the returner mix: Antonio Gibson, Byron Pringle, Kazmeir Allen and Dax Milne. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 2, 2023

Hand-eye coordination:

The tennis ball machine after practice is an Eric Bieniemy addition.



“Hand-eye coordination,” he said. “Wait’ll we put dots on them and they have to call out the colors.” pic.twitter.com/xa1lE3vJRN — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 2, 2023

One-hand drills: