Pictures, videos, news, and notes from Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 7

The Washington Commanders are back on the field for the 7th day of training camp, and the referees were on the practice field to go over the rules with the team. They were a little too enthusiastic with their “teaching moment”, and new OC Eric Bieniemy had to let them know they were in the way of the next play. Mason Brooks continues to stand out, but the defensive line is still winning the battle between the lines.
Fans at training camp:
Day 7 vibes. Another GREAT crowd at @Commanders training camp. pic.twitter.com/kOLkQ7oiTq— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 2, 2023
Josh Harris returns to training camp:
Josh Harris (white) returns. pic.twitter.com/kF3Dp4PTCa— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 2, 2023
Josh Harris is back at practice. On the sideline talking to Marty Hurney.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 2, 2023
Zebras at camp:
Officials are here today. pic.twitter.com/nsCoGzHVxV— John Keim (@john_keim) August 2, 2023
Punt returners:
Players doing returner drills today:— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 2, 2023
Jahan Dotson
Kaz Allen
Mitchell Tinsley
Dax Milne
WR drills:
Jahan Dotson and Terry McLaurin pic.twitter.com/A6Wga8XN8Y— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 2, 2023
Sam Howell —-> Brian Robinson:
Big pickup on the first play of 11v11 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/gbdSybgfZg— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 2, 2023
Rivera talked about getting the ball out fast and Howell def did on first snap in 11s. Good quick gainer to B Rob out of backfield.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 2, 2023
Alex Armah sighting:
Day 2 of pads at Commanders Camp— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) August 2, 2023
I’ll once again be locked in on the offensive and defensive lines. Until then, enjoy this pass from Sam Howell to Alex Armah pic.twitter.com/BHDLH2btaF
Sam Howell ---> Jahan Dotson:
Sam Howell threw a completion in the end zone to Jahan Dotson, who had great footwork to make it a touchdown. But Eric Bieniemy then had them run the play again to have Howell work a different option— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 2, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes vs Sam Howell:
Starters vs. starters in 11-on-11 drills. Forbes blitzes and forces overthrow from Howell. Had Terry open— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 2, 2023
Camp fight!:
Whoa. A post play skirmish as Cody Barton swung on Nick Gates. Definitely looked like a full punch.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 2, 2023
Shoving: LB Khaleke Hudson seemed to take exception to a block on the perimeter by C Nick Gates, so he shoved Gates, who pushed Hudson’s helmet and started shoving with LB Cody Barton. Broke up pretty quick. Terry McLaurin a peace-maker.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 2, 2023
Near fight breaks out among some O-D players by offense sidelines after a play. Bieniemy wasn’t having it. Shouted for them to get back in the huddle and to “quit wasting (bleeping) time!” You don’t mess with Bieniemy.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 2, 2023
Sam Howell:
Howell ends his series 4-of-5 with completions to Brob, Samuel, Milne and Gibson— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 2, 2023
Antonio Gibson vs Jeremy Reaves:
Antonio Gibson just steam rolled Jeremy Reeves on an iso touchdown. Gibson running with a good pad level— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) August 2, 2023
Curtis Samuel vs Benjamin St-Juste:
Samuel makes contest catch from Howell working against St-Juste— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 2, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes vs Zion Bowens:
Zion Bowens vs Emmanuel Forbes— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 2, 2023
I believe it was Brissett on the pass #HTTC pic.twitter.com/hQ9XTItJ7F
Forbes shows how much his length can come in handy. Bowens had a ate on him, but Forbes made up ground and forced an incompletion— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 2, 2023
Christian Holmes picks off Sam Howell:
Sam Howell throws a pick in 1v1 reps to Christian Holmes #HTTC pic.twitter.com/t2P594XTG0— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 2, 2023
Christian Holmes gets his second pick of camp off a pass intended for Tinsley— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 2, 2023
Busy day at camp:
No standing around at Commanders practice this year. On far field is blitz pickup and routes with TEs and RBs. Near field is split — OL vs. DL drills on left, WRs vs. DBs on right.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 2, 2023
Chris Paul:
Looks like Chris Paul is getting the start at left guard for upcoming 11-on-11 period— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 2, 2023
Saahdiq Charles:
Saahdiq Charles is not in team drills. Dealing with a calf injury. Chris Paul is playing LG.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 2, 2023
LB hype:
Jamin Davis run stop #HTTC pic.twitter.com/EjQbvAqsmU— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 2, 2023
Defense getting hyped up to start team drills. Jamin Davis and Cody Barton just celebrated a stop for minimal gain— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 2, 2023
Eric Bieniemy:
Bieniemy screams: “Get ‘em in the f’n huddle! Enough with all the f’n walking!”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 2, 2023
Fans applauded and one yells, “Get ‘em dawg!”
Good times.
Bieniemy is just not putting up with the extra nonsense.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 2, 2023
Brian Robinson:
Nice run by Brian Robinson. Offense has had difficulty getting through the D-line all camp, but the offensive managed to clear a hole big enough for Robinson to run through for a decent gain— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 2, 2023
Chris Rodriguez:
Another really nice run play from Chris Rodriguez, who ran untouched through the middle of the defense— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 2, 2023
Montez Sweat keeps the offense in line:
Montez Sweat barking at the offense who couldn't line up right...after an F-Bomb when they lined back up, he yelled "ya'all got it right now?' #Commanders— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) August 2, 2023
Sam Howell on the move:
Sam Howell takes off #HTTC pic.twitter.com/8xscYmWjf5— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 2, 2023
Terry McLaurin jet sweep:
The jet sweep to McLaurin is read out perfectly by the defense #HTTC pic.twitter.com/AgIbfMiVpO— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 2, 2023
Daron Payne vs Sam Cosmi:
Sam Cosmi for the second straight day with a really nice rep against Da’Ron Payne during 1 v 1’s— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) August 2, 2023
Cosmi Vs Payne has been the most entertaining one on one both guys with really good reps— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) August 2, 2023
Derrick Gore:
New Commanders RB Derrick Gore with the run #HTTC pic.twitter.com/M588IKrNvy— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 2, 2023
Cody Barton:
Have liked what I've seen from Cody Barton, particularly filling run lanes.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 2, 2023
He just smashed Curtis Samuel shy of the GL, keeping him out of the EZ. Then, he proceeded to let out a loud, manical-sounding chuckle.
Sam Howell —-> Brian Robinson:
Howell finds Brian Robinson to cap off the drive with a TD #HTTC pic.twitter.com/IMDmfripOk— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 2, 2023
More jet sweeps:
Bieniemy loving these jet sweeps #HTTC pic.twitter.com/rZviFVAmK2— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 2, 2023
Mason Brooks vs Efe Obada:
Mason Brooks continuing to stand out in 1 v 1’s Efe Obada has no answer for him— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) August 2, 2023
Ricky Stromberg vs Daron Payne:
Stromburg w a nice rep Vs Payne— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) August 2, 2023
Jonathan Allen vs the backup's backup's backups:
Jonathan Allen ran over Nolan Laufenberg then ran through Aaron Monteiro in DL-OL one-on-ones. pic.twitter.com/1k0OtdUvY6— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 2, 2023
Sam Howell —-> Curtis Hodges:
Sam Howell goes back of the end zone to Curtis Hodges for the TD #HTT. pic.twitter.com/uDKO43FtDT— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 2, 2023
Keaton Sutherland vs John Ridgeway:
Keaton Sutherland vs John Ridgeway #HTTC pic.twitter.com/yK8jUrqEgp— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 2, 2023
The fans love Josh Harris:
https://t.co/CctuvZrchn pic.twitter.com/jQL20087ib— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 2, 2023
Sam Howell vs Montez Sweat:
Nifty little pump fake from Howell gets Sweat in the air on a boot. Let’s him continue the play and find WR. Sweat might have sacked him in real life though but it did show the good off schedule side of young Sam— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 2, 2023
All-Pro Reavo:
Jeremy Reaves #HTTC pic.twitter.com/tTmUC4disH— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 2, 2023
Ricky Stromberg:
More snap issues for Stromberg and Brissett #HTTC pic.twitter.com/KWiQJGqwlD— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 2, 2023
Benning Potoa’e vs Aaron Monteiro:
Aaron Monteiro wanted a third try at Benning Potoa’e, but the defensive line wasn’t having it. “F— no, you lost two in a row. Get your ass back there!” William Bradley-King yelled.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 2, 2023
Botched FG snap:
Field goal unit comes on. Chase Young to Joey Slye: “We can win the game right now! The crowd goin’ crazy!”— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 2, 2023
…and the snap is botched and Slye doesn’t get the kick off. Oof.
(He made the redo)
Eric Bieniemy vs the refs:
Forget yelling at players like. Eric Bieniemy just screamed at the refs to get out of the way when the offense was attempting to run a play.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 2, 2023
Refs were explaining why they called a penalty, I believe, on the prior RZ play.
In RZ, Sam Howell threw a strike to Dyami Brown but the refs flagged multiple penalties.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 2, 2023
Refs tried to sort out the flags, and one stood over the ball.
Eric Bieniemy: “Get out of the way! You can tell us afterwards!”
Andre Jones vs Cornelius Lucas:
You sure he doesn’t poop everyday?? https://t.co/PR4LxT1Jkf— Brian Mitchell (@BMITCHLIVE30) August 2, 2023
Power meeting:
Josh Harris, Terry McLaurin, Ron Rivera. pic.twitter.com/9pTwxAGD7L— Sharla McBride (@SharlaMcBride) August 2, 2023
Kick returners:
Commanders went a little longer today. Last period was kickoff. In the returner mix: Antonio Gibson, Byron Pringle, Kazmeir Allen and Dax Milne.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 2, 2023
Hand-eye coordination:
The tennis ball machine after practice is an Eric Bieniemy addition.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 2, 2023
“Hand-eye coordination,” he said. “Wait’ll we put dots on them and they have to call out the colors.” pic.twitter.com/xa1lE3vJRN
One-hand drills:
No. 2, one hand pic.twitter.com/vFDATmFd6Y— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 2, 2023
