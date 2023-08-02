All aTwitter: 2 August 2023 - Commanders took the next step with first padded practice on Monday

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
happy fdop (first day of pads) pic.twitter.com/2lev5z4Kqw— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 1, 2023
Day 5 of training camp, first day of pads! First player out to the practice field is … *drumroll* … John Ridgeway pic.twitter.com/TDsJxKMt6L— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 1, 2023
Week 2 of training camp and the #Commanders fanbase is still out here representing. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/DvgwPJn00O— Tailgate Ted (@TailgateTed) August 1, 2023
Jamin Davis back at practice today.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 1, 2023
To those defending Jamin Davis per @JPFinlayNBCS he was going 114 in a residential area at 1 in the afternoon. Zero excuses.— PedroSchmith (@PedroSchmithYT) July 31, 2023
Washington Commanders RB Derrick Gore (@Gore_D1) is wearing number 38. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/gNUwEJi1UT— NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) July 31, 2023
Commanders practice in a nutshell: stacks and motion. LOTSSSSS of stacks and motion.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 1, 2023
early returns from EB‘s offense, alot of different personnel groupings a lot of pre-snap motion.— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) August 1, 2023
One thing we’re seeing a lot of as well as a lot of bunch and stack formations
Pads on, intensity up. First play of goal-line walk thru, Eric Bieniemy called the first-team offense back to the huddle. Did it again a few plays later. He’s on one today.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 1, 2023
Goal-line offense and Eric Bieniemy. OC made the offense re-huddle on the first play. pic.twitter.com/SDwlLGFssu— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 1, 2023
Nick Gates has had some major issues with high snaps— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) August 1, 2023
TE’s at work pic.twitter.com/zUbbUSWsxp— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) August 1, 2023
Back at it! First day of full pads for the Commanders pic.twitter.com/5PfKaP167J— Sharla McBride (@SharlaMcBride) August 1, 2023
Watching 1 on 1 line drills.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 1, 2023
UDFA guard Mason Brooks beat Phidarian Mathis with such aplomb that Juan Castillo started jumping for joy.
The other players immediately called for a rematch.
Brooks put Mathis on the ground.
this video isn't even sped up he's just really that fast pic.twitter.com/EtX4eRejfx— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 1, 2023
Dyami Brown vs Emmanuel Forbes pic.twitter.com/wyxsHGebc6— Mason (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 1, 2023
pic.twitter.com/DXi96a8Gfi https://t.co/26KFalhjg0— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 1, 2023
Jahan Dotson absolutely cooks Christian Holmes— PedroSchmith (@PedroSchmithYT) August 1, 2023
@Mason_Kinnahan #HTTC pic.twitter.com/ATrZOpfy6U
Marcus Kemp (6’4 185) against Emmanuel Forbes (6’0 181).— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 1, 2023
The big question for Forbes is will his small frame hurt him when he goes up against bigger receivers? #HTTC pic.twitter.com/7ubDBrsRBT
I spoke with Commanders WR @CurtisSamuel4__ about Sam Howell.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 1, 2023
Samuel - "The best thing is that we trust him."
Me - How did he gain your trust?
Samuel - "Each and every day, he puts in the work"
This team believes in their young QB. pic.twitter.com/X7b2gSvnED
Nell’s Training Camp Two Minute Drill (duh I know it’s not two minutes) pic.twitter.com/NmbGvhXhrL— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) August 1, 2023
She’s back!!!— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 1, 2023
Silver Spring native Melba Jacobson celebrating her 99th birthday today at @Commanders training camp!
She’s been a fan of this franchise since 1941!
Amazing. pic.twitter.com/QuWj4WZlBO
More Melba! Commanders rookies sing her happy birthday with Chase Young as acting maestro and Emmanuel Forbes delivering the cake https://t.co/192Yv6RANS pic.twitter.com/9mVtM3A9x7— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 1, 2023
Homage to the tennis tour being in town? pic.twitter.com/xDZxYaOfd2— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 1, 2023
Synergies! <-> @Commanders <->@mubadalacitidc open. pic.twitter.com/HmYONccJ68— Mark Ein (@Markein) August 1, 2023
Antonio Gibson = The Punt Returner?— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 1, 2023
We shall see. pic.twitter.com/Ifc1PaIKnf
Back in business pic.twitter.com/VtlmahyUoC— Daron Payne (@94yne) August 1, 2023
a very chaotic post-practice check in pic.twitter.com/XW34H6wwUV— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 1, 2023
Gone! #HTTC https://t.co/ZSvhyD3jyi— Claire Domshick (@CommanderCD) July 31, 2023
#Lions TE Shane Zylstra is believed to have suffered a serious and significant knee injury, sources say. He’ll have more tests, but there isn’t a lot of optimism. Zylstra burst into the national spotlight last year with 3 TDs vs the #Panthers. Now expected to miss 6 months. pic.twitter.com/rJ8kZW3orh— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 31, 2023
Update: #Lions WR Jameson Williams threw a punch at teammate undrafted rookie CB Starling Thomas at practice, via @AryePulli— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 31, 2023
Williams reportedly has struggled at practice today with multiple dropped passes.
He let his frustration get the best of him after the Thomas forced an… pic.twitter.com/THyPgPOZRm
Update: The #Vikings are hosting former #Broncos starting OG Dalton Risner, per @mikeklis— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 31, 2023
Risner started 62 games for the #Broncos since being picked in the 2nd round of the 2019 Draft. pic.twitter.com/LU1l3m4nUV
: #Raiders cut former 1st round pick, TE O.J. Howard, via @VinnyBonsignore. pic.twitter.com/7ItITTEOfz— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 1, 2023
Update: #Broncos WR KJ Hamler has been diagnosed with mild heart irritation called pericarditis.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 31, 2023
Hamler says his chest was hurting during workouts and was later diagnosed after getting it checked.
Hopefully Hamler will be fine in the long-term and it doesn't impact his NFL… pic.twitter.com/NZuqftCIfD
I had pericarditis years ago. Usually treated with high dose of ibuprofen. It shouldn’t affect his career imo— Stardust Redding ⭐️ (@StardustRedding) July 31, 2023
Bingo. Thank you. It’s usually very mild. Prescription of NSAIDS. A few days of rest. No lingering effects.— Kim T (@nrskim) July 31, 2023
KJ Hamler diagnosed with pericarditis; Broncos will waive him with NFI designation. https://t.co/18ZIgZ2WMY— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 31, 2023
Video: #49ers QB Trey Lance reportedly "Really struggled" in recent practice, a video of him struggling to pass surfaced to support that report by The Athletic @LombardiHimself— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 1, 2023
( FieldsIsHim)pic.twitter.com/wdFRI12h7dhttps://t.co/d2JgmD2JBO
Joey Porter Jr. just got WELCOMED to the NFL— NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 1, 2023
This catch comes days after George Pickens called himself the best WR in the “whole” world.
However, besides this rep, Porter has reportedly been “lockdown” at Steelers training camp.
Bucky Brooks (NFL Analyst) said Porter is… pic.twitter.com/xCJzdrZPH2
The #Lions have now waived/injured Shane Zylstra. https://t.co/Zw3afwZgkU— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 1, 2023
Jonathan Taylor is walking like me after I sit down in my chair in a day I was at the pool for 5 hours.— Jeff Bell (@4WhomJBellTolls) August 1, 2023
pic.twitter.com/tXgaBMly68
The Leno fam is expanding— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 1, 2023
after practice today, @charleslenojr72 got the news from his family and teammates pic.twitter.com/7RsrjBopgM
We better not lose week 1 pic.twitter.com/5lYUW1kr9G— PAIN (@Xommanders) August 1, 2023
Commanders at Denver in Week 2 https://t.co/IqJLVx2hUx— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) August 1, 2023
