Pictures, videos, news, and notes from Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 19

The Washington Commanders held joint practices in Baltimore with the Ravens on Tuesday and Wednesday, but are now back home in Ashburn. Today is the last open practice with fans in attendance. Washington is still dealing with several injured players as they prepare for their second preseason game on Monday night at Fed Ex Field where they will host the Ravens.

First player on the field:

Final day and first one out is none other then the king himself John Ridgeway #HTTC pic.twitter.com/qPGk6Otd7T — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 19, 2023

Alumni meet & greet:

Greetings from Day 19 of camp. Last one with fans. Your alumni meet and greet lineup today. #Commanders @wtop pic.twitter.com/8IXJt20WOz — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) August 19, 2023

Last day with fans at camp:

Terry McLaurin and Jeremy Reaves both gave their cleats to fans #HTTC pic.twitter.com/4AQf8CLTJi — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 19, 2023

Day 19. The final day of camp open to fans. Looks like 8-9K. pic.twitter.com/ZhMSR1PCaW — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 19, 2023

Crunch time:

Pretty cool - Commanders PR handing out boxes of Crunch Time - McLaurin’s cereal pic.twitter.com/GphYyrfCi3 — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 19, 2023

Missing players:

No Kendall Fuller or Danny Johnson again for Washington. Looks like corner might be a little thin come Monday’s game. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 19, 2023

Wylie and Leno, both of whom Rivera said before practice are dealing with a few nicks, are going through install period with the rest of the starters — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 19, 2023

Not seeing Kendall Fuller, Jonathan Allen, Phidarian Mathis.



Danny Johnson (rotator cuff) here but watching.



Logan Thomas (calf) on side field.



Chase Young going through individual drills. Has been skipping team drills of late. pic.twitter.com/aUm3wktDAW — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 19, 2023

OTs Andrew Wylie Working during team drills. So is Saahdiq Charles. DT Jon Allen is dealing with plantar fasciitis, not going. LT Charles Leno Jr worked in group drills. DE Chase Young participated in individual drills. CB Kendall Fuller not working for 2nd straight day. — John Keim (@john_keim) August 19, 2023

Chris Rodriguez:

Chris Rodriguez going through individual drills pic.twitter.com/i3sgXuDxTm — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 19, 2023

Jacoby Brissett —-> Mitchell Tinsley:

Mitchell Tinsley with second team reps #HTTC pic.twitter.com/DiWWrBpBrj — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 19, 2023

Sam Howell —-> Terry McLaurin:

Terry McLaurin with back to back targets #HTTC pic.twitter.com/3JOdII3ebB — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 19, 2023

Brian Robinson:

Kazmeir Allen:

Kazmeir Allen with a jet sweep #HTTC pic.twitter.com/Amnh1lCqIM — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 19, 2023

Jacoby Brissett —-> Dyami Brown:

Dyami doing a much better job at staying in line, and catching over his shoulder. Nice ball from Brissett too. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/bdw6l4rrpQ — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorFB) August 19, 2023

Sam Howell:

What a throw by Sam Howell that throwing motion was wild #HTTC pic.twitter.com/hJ5freBL6J — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 19, 2023

Jamin Davis:

Jamin Davis just made a play in red zone coverage. PA roll out to the right, Sam had Dotson in the back of the endzone, but Jamin read it and jumped up to deflect the pass about 10 yards in front of Dotson. #HTTC — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorFB) August 19, 2023

Defense wins the drive:

Promising two-minute drive by the starters ended at the 10 after three incompletions.



Terry McLaurin’s two grabs moved the ball into the RZ. Emmanuel Forbes nearly intercepted a pass to McLaurin on 3rd. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 19, 2023

Emmanuel Forbes nearly picked off Sam Howell.



Poor throw on Howell’s part #HTTC pic.twitter.com/BHT3QLWBdj — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 19, 2023

Jacoby Brissett —-> John Bates:

Second-team offense moves downfield quickly and finds paydirt. After a nice sideline pass to Mitchell Tinsley, Jacoby Brissett rifles a seam pass to John Bates for a TD. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 19, 2023

Mitch Tinsley hype!:

Yeah I think I want Mitchell Tinsley to be WR6 he’s always open #HTTC pic.twitter.com/f11eW9hbon — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 19, 2023

Emmanuel Forbes INT:

Sam Howell throws a pick to Darrick Forrest #HTTC pic.twitter.com/tkm1T16LwU — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 19, 2023

The ball finds Emmanuel Forbes. Catches a deflection intended for John Bates on a play from the 5. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 19, 2023

Sam Howell —-> Brian Robinson:

Sam Howell rolls out right and finds BRob in the end zone #HTTC pic.twitter.com/xC5p6Hl3b8 — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 19, 2023

Cole Turner drops:

Great pass from Brissett he sailed it right over the hands of Jamin Davis.



Cole Turner couldn’t bring it in #HTTC pic.twitter.com/dxSNB2g4OB — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 19, 2023

Cole Turner with two drops within 5 minutes of each other #HTTC — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 19, 2023

Sam Howell —-> Terry McLaurin:

Sam Howell looks very comfortable today he’s slinging it all over the field #HTTC pic.twitter.com/gYiHpsKAZL — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 19, 2023

Howell threads one to Terry. Waited for the play to develop, stepped in the pocket, and threw it when he needed to. (Little hesitation, but trusted his gut it looks like) #HTTC pic.twitter.com/KhruhZTBEM — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorFB) August 19, 2023

Darrick Forrest INT:

Benjamin St-Juste vs Jahan Dotson:

Benjamin St-Juste with a PBU on a pass to Dotson #HTTC pic.twitter.com/KdPpuwMCv4 — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 19, 2023

Sam Howell —-> Jahan Dotson:

Howell to Dotson for one of the first times today



Surprised it took this long #HTTC pic.twitter.com/nJeM45sWCI — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 19, 2023

Too many drops:

After another drop by a receiver the coaches make the first team offense sprint all the way down to the end zone



At least 10 drops today maybe more #HTTC — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 19, 2023

Dax Milne:

Makes for an interesting subplot Monday if Milne doesn't play, thus ceding PR reps to Kaz Allen. https://t.co/NGM3H4pxcC — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 19, 2023

Kaz Allen:

Jake Fromm just overthrowed Zion Bowens yet it somehow ends up in the hands of Kaz Allen 25 yards downfield #HTTC — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 19, 2023