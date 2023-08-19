 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pictures, videos, news, and notes from Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 19

Washington holds its last training camp practice open to the fans

NFL: Washington Commanders Training Camp Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders held joint practices in Baltimore with the Ravens on Tuesday and Wednesday, but are now back home in Ashburn. Today is the last open practice with fans in attendance. Washington is still dealing with several injured players as they prepare for their second preseason game on Monday night at Fed Ex Field where they will host the Ravens.

First player on the field:

Alumni meet & greet:

Last day with fans at camp:

Crunch time:

Missing players:

Chris Rodriguez:

Jacoby Brissett —-> Mitchell Tinsley:

Sam Howell —-> Terry McLaurin:

Brian Robinson:

Kazmeir Allen:

Jacoby Brissett —-> Dyami Brown:

Sam Howell:

Jamin Davis:

Defense wins the drive:

Jacoby Brissett —-> John Bates:

Mitch Tinsley hype!:

Emmanuel Forbes INT:

Sam Howell —-> Brian Robinson:

Cole Turner drops:

Sam Howell —-> Terry McLaurin:

Darrick Forrest INT:

Benjamin St-Juste vs Jahan Dotson:

Sam Howell —-> Jahan Dotson:

Mitchell Tinsley hype!:

Too many drops:

Dax Milne:

Kaz Allen:

