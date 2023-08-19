All aTwitter: 19 August 2023 - Sam Howell becomes the 7th different Week 1 starter for the Commanders in 7 seasons

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Sam Howell has been named the starting quarterback pic.twitter.com/XOfZu8mBxH— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 18, 2023
QB1@Sam7Howell | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/btp3FaRnfI— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 18, 2023
Should also be noted: it seems this was viewed outside of here as a battle; it really wasn’t. Howell took care of business. So a pronouncement about Howell starting isn’t surprising. A formality.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 18, 2023
Ron Rivera names Sam Howell starting QB for the Commanders. “He’s met the challenge.” pic.twitter.com/0DTkXggyzM— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 18, 2023
Eric Bieniemy allows athletes to be athletes — pigeonholing simply doesn’t exist in his architecture.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) August 18, 2023
It’s something Washington’s skill players haven’t had the freedom of the last few years, and Sam Howell should be a major beneficiary.
(h/t @john_keim) pic.twitter.com/mrPPnfCYaj
The only question about Howell is what’s his ceiling? With his temperament, physical traits, & improved decision making/footwork, his floor will be ‘15 to ‘17 Kirk. That’s FLOOR. You should be excited & intrigued too. No idea on ceiling. We shall see pic.twitter.com/3ycoHFwqEb— Tim Meek (@IndySkinsFan) August 18, 2023
If Sam becomes our franchise QB, this could be one of the best draft classes in franchise history #httc pic.twitter.com/N1uFAbELZk— Hugh (@CommandersPost) August 18, 2023
Washington’s Week 1 starting quarterbacks the past seven years. For mature audiences only:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 18, 2023
2017 - Kirk Cousins
2018 - Alex Smith
2019 - Case Keenum
2020 - Dwayne Haskins (#RIP)
2021 - Ryan Fitzpatrick
2022 - Carson Wentz
2023 - Sam Howell
A stat that will never not be mind-numbing:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 18, 2023
Washington has had 27 starting quarterbacks since 2000. Terry McLaurin, who was drafted in 2019, has played with 10 of them.
He's had 1,000+ receiving yards in each of the last three seasons.
LT Charles Leno Jr not practicing today. Sat out the last series or two vs Baltimore on Wed.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 18, 2023
Former Philadelphia #Eagles and #Dallas Cowboys OT Jason Peters has let #NFL teams know he is looking to play in 2023. pic.twitter.com/jAVjLrDUGB— NFL Rumors (@nflrums) August 18, 2023
.@emmanuelforbes7 called his shot— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 18, 2023
he knew he was going to make a play
Good insight from @AdamKilgoreWP on Commanders/Ravens joint practices: "The Ravens are a very confident, organized outfit and the Commanders didnt look out of place with them. That's not something that should be celebrated but its definitely different than in year's past."— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 18, 2023
Thanks for stopping by today @Nationals #HTTC | #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/hn7JES4hyO— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 18, 2023
Nats and Commanders exchange greetings after practice. pic.twitter.com/qJYX9pmK8W— John Keim (@john_keim) August 18, 2023
Chris Rodriguez does a good job of hitting the hole hard when the ball is in his hands. When he gets going, it’s hard to stop him— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 18, 2023
And I’d argue he has a running style that isn’t necessarily well suited to practice. He’s a bruiser, and “two hand touch tackles” aren’t going to accurately simulate what it takes to bring him down.— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) August 18, 2023
️ @VicTafur— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) August 18, 2023
Heading into the 2nd #NFLPreseason week, #RaiderNation @iAM_JoshJacobs is still sitting at home — got the latest from @TheAthleticNFL senior writer:#NFL #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/JcaFk3Br5R
Taylor Heinicke making plays out here— NFL (@NFL) August 19, 2023
: Stream #CINvsATL on #NFLPlus https://t.co/L9mPiySUki pic.twitter.com/1clDVjMiQF
our friends @nationals joined us at practice today so we had to ask…— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 18, 2023
if you played the other sport, what position would you be? pic.twitter.com/53xk8n0gYt
The greatest prediction in sports history pic.twitter.com/xIgXhoav5f— Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) August 18, 2023
John lol pic.twitter.com/hTIRo7nh0b— Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) August 18, 2023
When you post a photo of me for 427 straight days without fail to get yourself a truck, you get a spot on @richeisenshow when your bosses stop by.— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) August 18, 2023
Well done, @_jackmcpherson @BussinWTB @TaylorLewan77 @_willcompton
pic.twitter.com/Llemvp9ntf
