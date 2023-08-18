Ron Rivera: Sam Howell met the challenges, and everybody’s on board with him as the starting QB

Ron Rivera declined to name a starting QB on Wednesday after the second day of joint practices between the Washington Commanders and the Baltimore Ravens. He said he wanted to go over the decision with Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy and QB Coach Tavita Pritchard. That decision has now been made official, and Sam Howell is the Commanders Week 1 starting QB.
Ron Rivera Presser
Sam Howell is the Week 1 starter:
It's official: Ron Rivera names Sam Howell starting QB for the #Commanders going into the regular season— NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) August 18, 2023
Ron Rivera just made it official: Sam Howell will start the season opener vs. Arizona.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 18, 2023
Talked with Eric Bieniemy and Tavita Pritchard:
Ron Rivera: "I talked with Eric Bieniemy and Tavita [Pritchard] yesterday and after our first preseason game, after both joint practices I'm going to name Sam Howell our starter this year going forward."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 18, 2023
Rivera on the discussions with Eric Bieniemy and Tavita Pritchard about naming Sam Howell starter: "Everybody's on board as for what this means for the franchise having a young quarterback"— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 18, 2023
Howell met the challenges:
Ron Rivera names Sam Howell starting QB for the Commanders. “He’s met the challenge.” pic.twitter.com/0DTkXggyzM— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 18, 2023
Ron Rivera names Sam Howell the Commanders' starting quarterback: "He's basically met the challenges we've talked about. ... We've been very pleased with him."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 18, 2023
Joint practices sealed the deal:
Rivera said the first practice against Baltimore was the sign for him that Howell was solidified as the starter. Howell kept showing Rivera that he's capable of doing what they need him to do.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 18, 2023
Telling the QBs:
Ron Rivera said he meet briefly with Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett this morning. Rivera praised Brissett "and I think everybody knew that from my perspective, it was Sam's to lose."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 18, 2023
Rivera says Jacoby Brissett has been a good teammate throughout this process. "From my perspective it was Sam's to lose...he did the things he needed to do and showed the growth we needed...I didnt have any doubt"— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 18, 2023
Timing of the decision/announcement:
Ron Rivera stressed that he wanted to get through the joint practices before declaring Howell the starter.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 18, 2023
Confident in, and comfortable with, Sam Howell as the starter:
Ron Rivera on Sam Howell: "I'm very confidant and comfortable saying he's our starter."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 18, 2023
Howell playing vs the Ravens on Monday night:
Rivera says Howell will play in Monday night's preseason game against the Ravens— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 18, 2023
Approach to QB this year:
Rivera on his approach to the quarterback position this offseason pic.twitter.com/x6ZqH2wSKM— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 18, 2023
Work to be done:
Rivera has stressed multiple times that there is still some work that Howell needs to do, but a key here is that Howell has shown how much he corrects his mistakes and works to improve. That gives Rivera confidence in his decision— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 18, 2023
Howell’s improvement:
Rivera said Howell has shown that he has a good handle and feel for the playbook. Likes his decision making and where he places the ball when he throws it— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 18, 2023
