The Washington Commanders release their home jersey schedule

The Washington Commanders announced their home jersey schedule for their 2 preseason, and 8 regular season games at FedEx Field this season. Washington’s first home game of the 2023/24 season will be on Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens, and they will be wearing their burgundy jerseys. The host the Cincinnati Bengals for the final preseason in their white jerseys.

Washington opens up the 2022-23 season hosting the Arizona Cardinals and will be sporting their white jerseys against former Redskins QB Colt McCoy. Their next home game is two weeks later against the Bills who will be wearing their white jerseys against Washington’s burgundy.

The black jerseys will make their home debut in Week 5 when the Commanders host the Bears for Thursday Night Football. Three weeks later Washington will host the Philadelphia Eagles in their burgundy jerseys.

Washington is back in black three weeks later to host the New York Giants. The Commanders return to their burgundy jerseys for Week 13(Miami Dolphins) and Week 17(San Francisco 49ers). Washington closes the season in their white jerseys for a Week 18 rematch against the Dallas Cowboys.

Buy Washington Commanders gear at Fanatics here!

Buy Washington Commanders gear at Fanatics here!

The Commanders announced their home jersey schedule:



Burgundy:

Pre 2 - Ravens

Wk 3 - Bills

Wk 8 - Eagles

Wk 13 - Dolphins

Wk 17 - 49ers



White:

Pre 3 - Bengals

Wk 1 - Cardinals

Wk 18 - Cowboys



Black:

Wk 5 - Bears

Wk 11 - Giants — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 17, 2023

Washington Commanders 2023 Preseason Schedule

Week 1: Friday, August 11th @ Cleveland Browns 7:30pm 17-15 W

Week 2: Monday, August 21st vs Baltimore Ravens 8:00pm

Week 3: Sunday, August 27th vs Cincinnati Bengals 6:05pm

Washington Commanders 2023 Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, September 10th vs Arizona Cardinals 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 2: Sunday, September 17th @ Denver Broncos 4:25pm(CBS)

Week 3: Sunday, September 24th vs Buffalo Bills 1:00pm(CBS)

Week 4: Sunday, October 1st @ Philadelphia Eagles 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 5: Thursday, October 5th vs Chicago Bears 8:15pm(Amazon Prime)

Week 6: Sunday, October 15th @ Atlanta Falcons 1:00pm(CBS)

Week 7: Sunday, October 22nd @ New York Giants 1:00pm(CBS)

Week 8: Sunday, October 29th vs Philadelphia Eagles 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 9: Sunday, November 5th @ New England Patriots 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 10: Sunday, November 12th @ Seattle Seahawks 4:25 pm(FOX)

Week 11: Sunday, November 19th vs New York Giants 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 12: Thursday, November 23rd(Thanksgiving) @ Dallas Cowboys 4:30pm(CBS)

Week 13: Sunday, December 3rd vs Miami Dolphins 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: Sunday, December 17th @ Los Angeles Rams 4:05pm (CBS)

Week 16: Sunday, December 24th @ New York Jets 1:00pm(CBS)

Week 17: Sunday, December 31st vs San Francisco 49ers 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 18: Sunday, January 7th vs Dallas Cowboys