The Washington Commanders held joint practices in Baltimore with the Ravens on Tuesday and Wednesday, but are now back home in Ashburn. Ron Rivera officially named Sam Howell as the starting QB before practice started, and he will continue running Eric Bieniemy’s offense. Washington is still dealing with several injured players as they prepare for their second preseason game on Monday night at Fed Ex Field where they will host the Ravens.
First player on the field:
John Ridgeway first one out #HTTC pic.twitter.com/rG6TlG1CUs
Injury updates:
On injuries: Danny Johnson was being evaluated this morning after injuring his shoulder on the Mark Andrews body slam in Tuesday's practice. Day to day. Johnson has had a good camp.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 18, 2023
TE Logan Thomas (calf) will do a little more on the side field today. DE Chase Young (stinger/neck) will go through individual but no contact.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 18, 2023
LT Charles Leno Jr not practicing today. Sat out the last series or two vs Baltimore on Wed.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 18, 2023
Charles Leno and Andrew Wylie didn't participate in team drills. Wylie did some individual work and was wearing a sleeve on his left lower leg.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 18, 2023
Kendall Fuller was not at practice.
Starter Sam Howell:
Commanders starting quarterback Sam Howell pic.twitter.com/ooL70KOQBR— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 18, 2023
Day 18. Shorts and shells today, and I’d expect tomorrow too before the game Monday.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 18, 2023
Here’s the officially official QB1 hitting a pass to the flat. pic.twitter.com/SjrswpwI9k
Sam Howell first throws as the official QB1 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/B65CMzKAGw— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 18, 2023
Brian Robinson:
BRob with the quick feet pic.twitter.com/oeIBf9BVgg— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 18, 2023
Sam Howell —> Brian Robinson:
Little misdirection on this play leads to a screen from Sam Howell to Brian Robinson #HTTC pic.twitter.com/Ffz4uk93hK— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 18, 2023
Sam Howell is out there and 11v11 has begun #HTTC pic.twitter.com/ro9cdAgoGc— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 18, 2023
Sam Howell —> Dyami Brown:
Pretty throw and pretty catch from Howell and Dyami Brown pic.twitter.com/2brPP48oDi— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 18, 2023
Curtis Samuel:
Commanders just ran a play with Curtis Samuel at quarterback and Sam Howell out wide #HTTC— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 18, 2023
Curtis Samuel jet sweep now #HTTC pic.twitter.com/mmFN3lxTLM— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 18, 2023
Sam Howell —-> Cole Turner:
Sam Howell to Cole Turner #HTTC pic.twitter.com/JQ5xAiQ03r— PedroSchmith (@PedroSchmithYT) August 18, 2023
Cole Turner with a nice catch #HTTC pic.twitter.com/030DdsydQw— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 18, 2023
Terry McLaurin:
Terry McLaurin jet sweep #HTTC pic.twitter.com/s7D50MtYLH— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 18, 2023
Montez Sweat:
Montez Sweat: “I always wanted to be a volleyball person.”— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 18, 2023
DL coach Jeff Zgonina: “You should’ve been. You’re long enough.” pic.twitter.com/yH4Qag7MtB
Sam Howell —-> Jahan Dotson:
Howell delivers a strike to Dotson near the middle of the field. Howell 2/3 to start 11-on-11 drills— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 18, 2023
Sam Howell to Jahan Dotson #HTTC what a smooth catch pic.twitter.com/ADvc1Twb51— PedroSchmith (@PedroSchmithYT) August 18, 2023
Sam Howell to Jahan Dotson again #HTTc pic.twitter.com/fGm0xk4x7C— PedroSchmith (@PedroSchmithYT) August 18, 2023
Jacoby Brissett —-> Marcus Kemp:
Jacoby Brissett to Marcus Kemp #HTTC pic.twitter.com/UTuiG6ECmx— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 18, 2023
Kaden Smith sighting:
Really nice focus catch by new TE Kaden Smith. Juggled the ball all the way to the ground managed to haul it in for the completion— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 18, 2023
Antonio Gibson drop:
Antonio Gibson drop on a high velocity pass from Sam Howell #HTTC pic.twitter.com/vtqZx1kcqO— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 18, 2023
Benjamin St-Juste vs Mitchell Tinsley:
Benjamin St-Juste vs Mitchell Tinsley— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 18, 2023
St-Juste with the clamps #HTTC pic.twitter.com/gO19dxJNZ4
Andre Jones:
Andre Jones getting reps with the 1s again. He is making this roster. #HTTC— PedroSchmith (@PedroSchmithYT) August 18, 2023
Andre Jones is getting in the backfield A LOT today. #HTTC— Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorFB) August 18, 2023
Quan Martin vs Cole Turner:
Quan Martin is doing a good job covering Cole Turner today. #HTTC— Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorFB) August 18, 2023
Sam Cosmi:
Commanders going through 11-on-11 with an enohasis on runs. Cosmi did a nice job of sealing off his defender to give BRob a lane to run through on the right side— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 18, 2023
Alex Armah vs Darrick Forrest:
Alex Armah really impresses me as a blocker. He did a nice job of engaging with Darrick Forrest in the open field to give Curtis Samuel plenty of room to run down the sideline— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 18, 2023
DL vs OL:
The energy from the defensive line today is just overpowering the o-line #HTTC pic.twitter.com/9phNJJgVBm— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 18, 2023
Jahan Dotson injury:
He’s back in now https://t.co/SECkWXxg83— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 18, 2023
Chris Rodriguez:
Chris Rodriguez does a good job of hitting the hole hard when the ball is in his hands. When he gets going, it’s hard to stop him— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 18, 2023
Sam Howell —-> John Bates:
Sam Howell to John Bates #HTTC pic.twitter.com/3NxgBZXRE0— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 18, 2023
Antonio Gibson:
Gibson looks more comfortable running in the gaps. Vision looks improved. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/qpLsSbCupI— Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorFB) August 18, 2023
Jacoby Brissett —-> Mitch Tinsley:
Jump pass action from Jacoby Brissett #HTTC pic.twitter.com/kKIIBVPWEz— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 18, 2023
Sam Howell —-> Mitchell Tinsley:
Sam Howell across the middle of the field to Mitchell Tinsley #HTTC pic.twitter.com/SxX3jiOwov— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 18, 2023
Sam Howell:
Howell just had back-to-back great throws to McLaurin and Dotson. McLaurin got behind the defense in 7-on-7 drills for a TD, while Dotson leaped up to snag a dart by Howell— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 18, 2023
Cole Turner injury:
Cole Turner just went back in for 11v11 https://t.co/qCKM6NimYX— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 18, 2023
Glove is back on and Bellamy applied some tape. Turner’s one finger was also bandaged, though I’m not sure if that was pre existing.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 18, 2023
