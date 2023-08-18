The Washington Commanders held joint practices in Baltimore with the Ravens on Tuesday and Wednesday, but are now back home in Ashburn. Ron Rivera officially named Sam Howell as the starting QB before practice started, and he will continue running Eric Bieniemy’s offense. Washington is still dealing with several injured players as they prepare for their second preseason game on Monday night at Fed Ex Field where they will host the Ravens.

First player on the field:

John Ridgeway first one out #HTTC pic.twitter.com/rG6TlG1CUs — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 18, 2023

Injury updates:

On injuries: Danny Johnson was being evaluated this morning after injuring his shoulder on the Mark Andrews body slam in Tuesday's practice. Day to day. Johnson has had a good camp. — John Keim (@john_keim) August 18, 2023

TE Logan Thomas (calf) will do a little more on the side field today. DE Chase Young (stinger/neck) will go through individual but no contact. — John Keim (@john_keim) August 18, 2023

LT Charles Leno Jr not practicing today. Sat out the last series or two vs Baltimore on Wed. — John Keim (@john_keim) August 18, 2023

Charles Leno and Andrew Wylie didn't participate in team drills. Wylie did some individual work and was wearing a sleeve on his left lower leg.



Kendall Fuller was not at practice. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 18, 2023

Starter Sam Howell:

Commanders starting quarterback Sam Howell pic.twitter.com/ooL70KOQBR — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 18, 2023

Day 18. Shorts and shells today, and I’d expect tomorrow too before the game Monday.



Here’s the officially official QB1 hitting a pass to the flat. pic.twitter.com/SjrswpwI9k — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 18, 2023

Sam Howell first throws as the official QB1 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/B65CMzKAGw — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 18, 2023

Brian Robinson:

BRob with the quick feet pic.twitter.com/oeIBf9BVgg — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 18, 2023

Sam Howell —> Brian Robinson:

Little misdirection on this play leads to a screen from Sam Howell to Brian Robinson #HTTC pic.twitter.com/Ffz4uk93hK — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 18, 2023

Sam Howell is out there and 11v11 has begun #HTTC pic.twitter.com/ro9cdAgoGc — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 18, 2023

Sam Howell —> Dyami Brown:

Pretty throw and pretty catch from Howell and Dyami Brown pic.twitter.com/2brPP48oDi — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 18, 2023

Curtis Samuel:

Commanders just ran a play with Curtis Samuel at quarterback and Sam Howell out wide #HTTC — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 18, 2023

Sam Howell —-> Cole Turner:

Cole Turner with a nice catch #HTTC pic.twitter.com/030DdsydQw — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 18, 2023

Terry McLaurin:

Montez Sweat:

Montez Sweat: “I always wanted to be a volleyball person.”



DL coach Jeff Zgonina: “You should’ve been. You’re long enough.” pic.twitter.com/yH4Qag7MtB — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 18, 2023

Sam Howell —-> Jahan Dotson:

Howell delivers a strike to Dotson near the middle of the field. Howell 2/3 to start 11-on-11 drills — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 18, 2023

Sam Howell to Jahan Dotson #HTTC what a smooth catch pic.twitter.com/ADvc1Twb51 — PedroSchmith (@PedroSchmithYT) August 18, 2023

Jacoby Brissett —-> Marcus Kemp:

Kaden Smith sighting:

Really nice focus catch by new TE Kaden Smith. Juggled the ball all the way to the ground managed to haul it in for the completion — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 18, 2023

Antonio Gibson drop:

Antonio Gibson drop on a high velocity pass from Sam Howell #HTTC pic.twitter.com/vtqZx1kcqO — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 18, 2023

Benjamin St-Juste vs Mitchell Tinsley:

Benjamin St-Juste vs Mitchell Tinsley



St-Juste with the clamps #HTTC pic.twitter.com/gO19dxJNZ4 — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 18, 2023

Andre Jones:

Andre Jones getting reps with the 1s again. He is making this roster. #HTTC — PedroSchmith (@PedroSchmithYT) August 18, 2023

Andre Jones is getting in the backfield A LOT today. #HTTC — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorFB) August 18, 2023

Quan Martin vs Cole Turner:

Quan Martin is doing a good job covering Cole Turner today. #HTTC — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorFB) August 18, 2023

Sam Cosmi:

Commanders going through 11-on-11 with an enohasis on runs. Cosmi did a nice job of sealing off his defender to give BRob a lane to run through on the right side — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 18, 2023

Alex Armah vs Darrick Forrest:

Alex Armah really impresses me as a blocker. He did a nice job of engaging with Darrick Forrest in the open field to give Curtis Samuel plenty of room to run down the sideline — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 18, 2023

DL vs OL:

The energy from the defensive line today is just overpowering the o-line #HTTC pic.twitter.com/9phNJJgVBm — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 18, 2023

Jahan Dotson injury:

He’s back in now https://t.co/SECkWXxg83 — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 18, 2023

Chris Rodriguez:

Chris Rodriguez does a good job of hitting the hole hard when the ball is in his hands. When he gets going, it’s hard to stop him — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 18, 2023

Sam Howell —-> John Bates:

Antonio Gibson:

Gibson looks more comfortable running in the gaps. Vision looks improved. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/qpLsSbCupI — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorFB) August 18, 2023

Jacoby Brissett —-> Mitch Tinsley:

Jump pass action from Jacoby Brissett #HTTC pic.twitter.com/kKIIBVPWEz — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 18, 2023

Sam Howell —-> Mitchell Tinsley:

Sam Howell across the middle of the field to Mitchell Tinsley #HTTC pic.twitter.com/SxX3jiOwov — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 18, 2023

Sam Howell:

Howell just had back-to-back great throws to McLaurin and Dotson. McLaurin got behind the defense in 7-on-7 drills for a TD, while Dotson leaped up to snag a dart by Howell — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 18, 2023

Cole Turner injury:

Cole Turner just went back in for 11v11 https://t.co/qCKM6NimYX — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 18, 2023