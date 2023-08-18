All aTwitter: 18 August 2023 - Commanders return home to prepare for Monday preseason game against the Ravens

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
The Commanders announced their home jersey schedule:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 17, 2023
Burgundy:
Pre 2 - Ravens
Wk 3 - Bills
Wk 8 - Eagles
Wk 13 - Dolphins
Wk 17 - 49ers
White:
Pre 3 - Bengals
Wk 1 - Cardinals
Wk 18 - Cowboys
Black:
Wk 5 - Bears
Wk 11 - Giants
Home side? By the tunnel? On the aisle? Last row so no one is behind you? What more could you ask for when picking out your seats for the season!— Claire Domshick (@CommanderCD) August 17, 2023
Section 105, Row 28, Seats 1-4
Message/Email me to grab these, we play in a few days at home! claire.domshick@commanders.com pic.twitter.com/amtmjidVOE
Joint practices? ✅@Seatgeek | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/IM5DbZsLaM— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 17, 2023
Commanders’ cinco package causing trouble …— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 16, 2023
(via Ravens live stream) pic.twitter.com/8OaxmpLZ3M
The Ravens were scared to show the Commanders offense on their stream today instead isolating on individual defenders— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) August 16, 2023
So here's some shots of their D-line getting worked by the Commanders O-line
Be careful what you wish for! pic.twitter.com/qGv08IitSC
Commanders CB Danny Johnson suffered a strained rotator cuff during the joint practices with the Ravens, source confirms.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 18, 2023
TE Mark Andrews slammed Johnson during one of the several skirmishes.
Johnson is considered day-to-day.pic.twitter.com/yCBj2oTiwJ
Jamin getting in that extra work after practice with Coach DR. Had to acknowledge the extra effort. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/nAfMI28BuC— Command This! Podcast (@Command_This) August 16, 2023
Washington Commanders Pro Bowl WR Terry McLaurin on if Rookie CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr. has surprised him:— All-Pro Reels (@allproreels) August 17, 2023
⁰“He’s gotten better each and every day. Honestly. You know, I’ve always tried to encourage him because he’s a guy who really likes to learn. He’s a sponge and I don’t like to… pic.twitter.com/Ul2Z3EGPyx
I just saw a woman at Target in OBX rocking a number 99 Chase Young Commanders jersey.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 17, 2023
I go up to her and ask “big Commanders fan?”
She goes, “I am now.”
Yep, I know what that means.
DTR would probably start on like 4-5 teams in the league if given a chance tbh pic.twitter.com/wPA7vdmx8v— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) August 17, 2023
And I mean like right now he would start in Tampa, Atlanta, Arizona with Kyler out, maybe Vegas and SF. Could even argue Washington.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) August 17, 2023
If Terry McLaurin would’ve not been broken ankles in joint practices the Ravens would’ve never had to make this move ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/ML5Axv6eMe— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 17, 2023
Reporting on Zeke Elliott-Patriots contract: "Up to $6 million."— Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) August 16, 2023
Reality of Zeke Elliott-Patriots contract: "$2.1 million and 'we'll see'."
Bucs arrive at the NY Giants training complex across from MetLife Stadium for practice. The NY Jets bailed on a second day of joint practices, something that apparently was agreed to in March. So the Giants graciously offered their practice field. pic.twitter.com/bCdARPzS2o— Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 17, 2023
Washington lost its Anheuser-Busch sponsorship in March 2022... Within a month of the Josh Harris ownership and with Dan Snyder out, the organization announced that Anheuser-Busch is back as the team's exclusive beer partner.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 17, 2023
Reunited with @budlight?— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 17, 2023
Now that’s easy to celebrate pic.twitter.com/JJ0fTo2Iqs
So this is pretty weird - “the marketing team at @betonline_ag decided to run every NFL mascot through the AI machine” and this is the result for the Commanders.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 17, 2023
Major Tuddy >> weird freak thing pic.twitter.com/ElfUK9SHGf
Count the misses— NFL (@NFL) August 18, 2023
: #CLEvsPHI on @NFLNetwork
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/L9mPiySUki pic.twitter.com/F5UNEYPbTe
A reminder that York missed a FG against Washington in a preseason game that the Browns lost by 2 points.— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) August 18, 2023
- 0 for 1 vs Jets
- 0 for 1 vs Commanders
- He made 3 vs Eagles, but missed the game winner on back-to-back snaps https://t.co/urgjL7B15B
The #Browns-#Eagles preseason game ended in an 18-18 tie.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 18, 2023
No overtimes in preseason. NFL owners approved that a few years ago. pic.twitter.com/perwKd3VMU
Injury Update: WR Tyrie Cleveland is out with a neck injury. He has movement in all of his extremities.— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 18, 2023
Injury Update: DT Moro Ojomo is out with a neck injury. He has movement in all of his extremities.— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 18, 2023
Who has the best defense in the NFL heading into the 2023 season❓— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) August 17, 2023
Read the full breakdown on #PFN365: https://t.co/TqZRBnh3Bk
Which team is ranked too high or too low? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/uPPsMp091l
Cumulative dropback EPA for the 2021 QB class (via TruMedia) pic.twitter.com/ozOchTZhkr— Austin Gayle (@austingayle_) August 17, 2023
“I think it’s the biggest concern among the owners right now.”— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) August 18, 2023
Thanks to @DVNJr for joining us in-studio today to talk about the latest in the Jon Gruden lawsuit and what’s coming down the pike:#NFL #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/58rvoxGPYt
: Taylor Swift has turned down the opportunity to play Super Bowl 58, via @HITSDD pic.twitter.com/bOA42RRzoa— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 17, 2023
2023 Nats: 55-67— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 17, 2023
2022 Nats: 55-107
Abrams has made a leap. Ruiz has made a leap. Gray was an All-Star. Gore looks like the real deal. Wood and House have had big years in the minors. Crews was added at No. 2 overall. Things are looking up.
Prayers for Lars. Imagine the pain. pic.twitter.com/EHqTicVRn2— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 17, 2023
The foundation under Venice is fascinating.— Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) August 17, 2023
There is the equivalent of 10 million tree trunks under the Italian city.
At first glance, wood is an inferior option to stronger materials.
But it has proven resilient since 5th century AD, when the wood was first gathered from from… pic.twitter.com/8HObkpTaMz
