All aTwitter: 17 August 2023 - Ron Rivera says he isn’t ready to name a starting QB. Really?!

Ron Rivera said he isn't ready to name anyone the starting QB.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 16, 2023
Would seem evident but...
Whiteboard Wednesday ️— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) August 16, 2023
The QB whose Week 1 start we will be paying the closest attention to is: pic.twitter.com/2nTNoaOhCC
Young worked out with Beckham for at least a little bit in the offseason. https://t.co/7g2JACr9Tm— John Keim (@john_keim) August 16, 2023
Nice job getting over the top from Barton, but @emmanuelforbes7 is gonna shake that “too small” mantra QUICK…he’s FEARLESS…good run fit. He’s gonna lay someone out this year bc of how hard he plays. https://t.co/ZS1swZU7Nr— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) August 16, 2023
What a grab from @jjohnbates @ANG_Recruiting | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/su311qE5q7— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 16, 2023
.@Sam7Howell sidearm @ANG_Recruiting | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/LngtkWax1m— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 16, 2023
❌❌❌@D__Johnson10 | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/kuapsDHW1b— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 16, 2023
4️⃣⚡️@CurtisSamuel4__ | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/Qhh3QrYbCU— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 16, 2023
Why has Chase been limited the last few practices?— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) August 15, 2023
Why is BSJ not in pads today?
Why is Mathis in a walking boot?
This is why ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Sd88ErxqgS
#WallpaperWednesday feat. post-rain skies pic.twitter.com/f6tVmcOFeL— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 16, 2023
Marlon Humphrey finished the #Ravens’ joint practice with the #Commanders yesterday but is not on the field today. His status for the foreseeable future is TBD. https://t.co/8DEsM5UKGW— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 16, 2023
#Titans WR Treylon Burks suffered an LCL sprain during practice today, sources say after the MRI. This is good news, as Burks should only miss a few weeks. A scare, but a solid result considering. pic.twitter.com/aIw4FsVC7t— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 16, 2023
#Colts statement released a short while ago: “Jonathan Taylor returned to Indianapolis to continue his rehab, however he had a personal matter arise. He is not currently with the team and his absence is excused.”— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 16, 2023
Source: #Bucs WR Russell Gage will miss the 2023 season with the knee injury suffered today vs. the Jets.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 16, 2023
Shanahan says the negativity surrounding Lance "goes with the territory" of being a top draft pick pic.twitter.com/4d0Uue7Ehu— 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 16, 2023
Teams with most consecutive season openers with a different starting QB, via ESPN— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 16, 2023
The #Bears from 1998-2006 had 9
The #Colts, #Commanders, #Bengals, #Broncos are tied for second place with 8.
Indy's streak is currently active but hopefully rookie Anthony Richardson changes… https://t.co/Wb1PVaLBVg pic.twitter.com/qb4V37rfPM
Wow #Jets HC Robert Saleh went off on his OL after the joint practice vs #Panthers & questioned their effort ‘you can have a Hall of Fame quarterback, you can have two $10 million dollar plus receivers, you can have a reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, you can have all… pic.twitter.com/L4JxG8Afkx— Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 16, 2023
They think we only winning five games!! #HTTC pic.twitter.com/YwZvXjPTZO— Deuce__ @redzoneinthelab podcast (@redzoneinthelab) August 16, 2023
There is a petition with more than 90,000 signatures demanding a name reversal of the Washington Commanders#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/wghaNmyCHy— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 15, 2023
NFL preseason meeting pic.twitter.com/a7ULpw92yM— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) August 15, 2023
