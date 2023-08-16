Pictures, videos, news, and notes from Washington Commanders Training Camp practices with the Baltimore Ravens

The Washington Commanders are in Baltimore for the second day of joint practices with the Ravens. The teams play their annual Battle of the Beltway preseason game August 21st at FedEx Field, but they will be up the road at the Under Armour Performance Center August 15th-16th.
Chase Young:
Day ✌️@youngchase907 | @obj pic.twitter.com/JB2fOZRgSr— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 16, 2023
Chase Young won't be doing team drills during Ravens-Commanders joint practice today. Just individual work.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 16, 2023
Chase Young going through individual drills pic.twitter.com/99iwksrzBG— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 16, 2023
Benjamin St-Juste:
Benjamin St-Juste (ankle) is out here in pads. pic.twitter.com/FVoK9DZGkW— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 16, 2023
Logan Thomas:
More sidefield work for Logan Thomas. Rivera yesterday: “This is a real good step for him. And you know, he's been running, you guys haven't seen him, but he's been running in the ultra G and underwater treadmill. Just taking some of that weight off of it right now. So he's… pic.twitter.com/a2YyiHtviR— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 16, 2023
Missing Ravens players:
Ravens I don’t see practicing: Tyler Huntley, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Laquon Treadwell, Rashod Bateman, Damarion Williams, Rock Ya-Sin, Arthur Maulet, Jaquan Amos, Marlon Humphrey, Ronnie Stanley, Isaiah Likely— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 16, 2023
Marcus Kemp sighting:
Marcus Kemp pic.twitter.com/nBqVidmVtT— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 16, 2023
Zay Flowers vs Benjamin St-Juste:
.@ZayFlowers really makes it look easy pic.twitter.com/4fH1ajHxDb— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 16, 2023
Zay Flowers vs Kendall Fuller:
Zay Flowers vs Kendall Fuller— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 16, 2023
Is this DPI or good coverage? #HTTC #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/glkilgjob1
1 on 1’s:
Some more footage pic.twitter.com/RYyyk4ZlW2— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 16, 2023
1st fight:
Fight broke out during the early individual portion of Ravens-Commanders practice. During OL-DL one-on-ones. Eric Bieniemy lit into them.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 16, 2023
Alabama Wall:
Dang. Jon Allen blows up this run pic.twitter.com/nyn3zrfdby— Billy M (@BillyM_91) August 16, 2023
First play of team drills with commanders defense vs Baltimore offense. Jon Allen and Daron Payne just blew up a run to start things off— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 16, 2023
Backup DEs:
With Chase Young (stinger) still not participating in team drills, the Commanders have really experimented in the edge rusher opposite of Montez Sweat. Efe Obada, Casey Toohill and Andre Jones Jr. (!) have all gotten looks.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 16, 2023
Odell Beckham Jr vs Emmanuel Forbes:
One of the things Forbes had some struggles with in college was double moves. Expect teams to attack him with plays like this early in the season https://t.co/eQOyw1Yj8j— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 16, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes with a nice PBU on deep shot from Lamar to Odell. First 5 plays of 11s for Commanders D looked good, and it looked like rookie Andre Jones lined up opposite Montez Sweat with the 1s. Jones has impressed, thats a big opportunity— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 16, 2023
Jacoby Brissett —-> Mitchell Tinsley:
Mitchell Tinsley with a catch during 11v11#HTTC #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/y4wyS71O3T— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 16, 2023
Benjamin St-Juste vs Nelson Agholor:
Nice play by St-Juste in 7 on 7 to break up the pass pic.twitter.com/Tepen2iU0l— Billy M (@BillyM_91) August 16, 2023
Kaz Allen:
Kaz Allen drops the ball but look at that route #HTTC #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/3pG67cPHVn— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 16, 2023
Tariq Castro-Fields:
The broadcast booth is having a good time and then just goes silent when Tariq Castro-Fields breaks up a pass #HTTC pic.twitter.com/PxMkOlBFPb— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 16, 2023
Kam Curl vs Mark Andrews:
Kameron Curl breaks up the pass to Andrews pic.twitter.com/MFhTBItraB— Billy M (@BillyM_91) August 16, 2023
Benjamin St-Juste vs Devin Duvernay:
St-Juste with another pass breakup. Lined up inside pic.twitter.com/MCSP8xvrLk— Billy M (@BillyM_91) August 16, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes vs Nelson Agholor:
Another PBU for Emmanuel Forbes he's been incredible so far during these joint practices #HTTC #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/435Im8HFrB— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 16, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes vs Mark Andrews:
Emmanuel Forbes with another endzone PBU this time breaking up a pass to Mark Andrews #HTTC— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 16, 2023
Sam Howell —-> Dyami Brown:
Howell rolls out and fires a shot to an open Dyami for a decent gain— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 16, 2023
Jonathan Williams:
Jonathan Williams continues to show why he’s a solid addition to the RB room. Just burst through a hole near the right side of the line— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 16, 2023
John Bates:
John Bates is having a really nice 11v11 period. He made three catches for far, including a contested grab on a pass from Howell— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 16, 2023
Sam Howell —-> Jahan Dotson:
Sam Howell finds Jahan Dotson across the middle of the field for a big gain#HTTC #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/E02AXTB34N— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 16, 2023
Brian Robinson:
Nice run by Brian Robinson to end the series with the starters but it was Armah making a nice block on Odafe Oweh that made the play so successful— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 16, 2023
Curtis Samuel:
4️⃣⚡️@CurtisSamuel4__ | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/Qhh3QrYbCU— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 16, 2023
Marlon Humphrey injury:
Marlon Humphrey finished the #Ravens’ joint practice with the #Commanders yesterday but is not on the field today. His status for the foreseeable future is TBD. https://t.co/8DEsM5UKGW— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 16, 2023
Morgan Moses working with Charles Leno after practice:
Morgan Moses and Charles Leno talking OL stuff post-practice pic.twitter.com/PlWmGcAy84— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 16, 2023
