Commanders Reacts Survey - Identifying the position that most worries Commanders fans

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Commanders fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in regular email surveys.

Fan Confidence

Periodically in the offseason and preseason, the Reacts survey will ask about fan confidence; that question will be repeated weekly during the season, and we will report on the ups & downs of fan confidence as the weeks and months pass by. Today is sets a ‘baseline’ confidence of sorts, from which confidence typically rises or falls with wins or losses.

Of course, Commanders fans have already experienced the biggest win in a quarter-century with the sale of the team to Josh Harris and his partnership group.

Positional worries

In today’s second question, Hogs Haven readers are asked to identify which position they are most worried about as the team sits poised between the first and second preseason games. The list of positions in the survey question is not exhaustive; rather, it is focused on the positions where most media and fans have expressed concerns in the months since free agency and the draft.

Comments & Results

Of course, we invite you to answer the survey questions below, but also feel free to expand on your answers in the comments section. When the results are posted in the next few days, I rely on those comments when discussing the results of the survey.

POLL QUESTIONS