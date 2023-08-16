All aTwitter: 16 August 2023 - An exciting joint practice session between the Commanders & Ravens on Tuesday

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Joe Gibbs is at Ravens-Commanders joint practices. Talking to Harris Blitzer CEO Tad Brown. pic.twitter.com/qDvztwZlxp— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 15, 2023
S/o to @JoeGibbsRacing for joining us in Baltimore today! pic.twitter.com/BkPXncly8f— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 15, 2023
"Is this heaven?"— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 15, 2023
"No, it's the Ravens practice facility." pic.twitter.com/yu7Py5ADJw
The scene for practice pic.twitter.com/ARobLfD6yl— John Keim (@john_keim) August 15, 2023
We got Sapp ouchea pic.twitter.com/38L2nPGQXV— DORON ESQUIRE #HTTC (@rockron) August 15, 2023
Interesting to see a side swipe from Payne. Not necessarily his typical style https://t.co/F5auqVxIqy— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 15, 2023
don't mess with @jonallen93_ pic.twitter.com/p8LckKWv9A— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 15, 2023
The toe drag @ANG_Recruiting | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/Jp8rpkhaJF— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 15, 2023
John Harbaugh told Baltimore media that some Commanders players will check out the Ravens' facility this evening in advance of the joint practices. pic.twitter.com/jDCXJzchkE— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 15, 2023
This year is going to be fun @TheTerry_25 | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/dOFbVMh2SP— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 15, 2023
catchin' up @Ravens | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/rQW6QGRczH— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 15, 2023
Today was fun— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 16, 2023
See ya again tomorrow, @Ravens pic.twitter.com/NyzsIbEqit
1️⃣7️⃣ checking in@TheTerry_25 | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/A22Sj3cHkc— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 15, 2023
.@Commanders @Sam7Howell with a few good plays from his preseason debut including a TD to @JahanDotson NICE!! #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/PmxRmUciQa— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 12, 2023
Fred Smoot explains why his MVP for preseason game 1 is Managing Partner Josh Harris— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 15, 2023
NFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Commanders, Eagles, Giants https://t.co/q2Rek4NG5N pic.twitter.com/SuQx4g88NG— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) August 15, 2023
Patriots TE Mike Gesicki Dislocated Shoulder In Practice, Week 1 In Question https://t.co/Jd69A2xHu9 #Patriots pic.twitter.com/TeDiJ0CcKd— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) August 15, 2023
The #Jets are activating RB Breece Hall off the PUP list, per @ZackBlatt, so he’ll be at practice today.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 15, 2023
HC Robert Saleh has said that they are optimistic Hall will be available for Week 1. pic.twitter.com/8HdwTwDlfr
The #Colts have officially named No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson their starting QB for the 2023 regular season. pic.twitter.com/dThZvbIYos— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) August 15, 2023
Did you know Anthony Richardson is also a rapper?— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 15, 2023
He raps under the name GVO, which stands for Gainsville's Own.pic.twitter.com/zbJf8OMasc https://t.co/JZVV9SxCsw
Report: Nick Bosa's Holdout Could Extend Into Regular Season? https://t.co/0Kw1JDj7Nb #49ers pic.twitter.com/mDxfGDgFb7— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) August 15, 2023
SOURCE: “He’s not going anywhere. He won’t miss time. People can relax.”#49ers & Nick Bosa will come to a deal! Anyone mentioning complications, it’s all about how much near/above Aaron Donald will Bosa get. Both sides understand this is a complex deal leading to $30M APY+ pic.twitter.com/vKdGrMk4WY— 49ers & NFL News 24/7 (@49ersSportsTalk) August 15, 2023
Bills OT Brandon Shell Retiring https://t.co/0quwuU9Zba #Bills pic.twitter.com/VG3wdW3bkm— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) August 15, 2023
The @Patriots are going to try and play a style of football they did in the early 2000’s and one that only 1 team in the AFC will—Tenn—— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) August 15, 2023
Great defense
Dominate on the ground
Efficient pass game that’s matchup driven
As always, zig when they zag
I think new Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott is criminally underrated. One of the best backs of his era, the best in the NFL over a 4-year period—and a true 21st-century back in his ability to run, protect, and catch.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 14, 2023
He's not what he was. But he's still got something to give.
Alex Collins was so special man. Amazing teammate and a guy everyone was down to kick it with. This man invited me and wifey out one time in Baltimore and I will never forget it. We show up to the spot and AC is no where to be found. We are looking around for him for 20 min and… pic.twitter.com/zNLjxk5vRh— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 15, 2023
.@EAMaddenNFL we just want to talk pic.twitter.com/z9AERUk6I7— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 15, 2023
