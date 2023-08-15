Thank God It’s Tuesday—Offseason On the Brink S4:E25

Thank God it’s Tuesday!

Training camp plods on, this week with some fresh purple meat to feast on. How is our defense doing against Lamar Jackson? How is our offense doing against that Ravens defensive front? I think it’s reasonable to suggest there is plenty for this Washington team to learn from the boys up I-95 this week.

Tonight, on Offseason On the Brink, the official Commanders offseason show of Hogs Haven, we find ourselves 25 days out from the start of the 2023 season. The Arizona Cardinals— a professional football team—are set to get things started for us in September.

We will be calling tonight’s Mary Jo White Fan Club meeting to order around 8:45 PM EST.

it’s time to celebrate, y’all!

