Pictures, videos, news, and notes from Washington Commanders Training Camp practices with the Baltimore Ravens

The Washington Commanders are in Baltimore for joint practices with the Ravens. The teams play their annual Battle of the Beltway preseason game August 21st at FedEx Field, but they will be up the road at the Under Armour Performance Center August 15th-16th.
Taking you LIVE inside our joint practices with the @Commanders today beginning at approx. 10 a.m.— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 15, 2023
Joe Gibbs:
Joe Gibbs is at Ravens-Commanders joint practices. Talking to Harris Blitzer CEO Tad Brown. pic.twitter.com/qDvztwZlxp— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 15, 2023
Josh Harris is sitting next to Joe Gibbs while watching Ravens-Commanders joint practice.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 15, 2023
Practice with the Ravens:
good morning from Baltimore @TheTerry_25 | @JahanDotson pic.twitter.com/qfdyyFJnJX— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 15, 2023
Injury updates:
CBs Benjamin St-Juste and Nick Whiteside are at today’s joint practice with the Ravens but they’re not in pads. Ron Rivera said yesterday that St-Juste “tweaked” his ankle.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 15, 2023
TE Logan Thomas (calf) is also here and not in pads. He’s going through stretching with the team.
DT Phidarian Mathis is in Owings Mills but wearing a boot on his left foot. He’s not in pads and won’t participate.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 15, 2023
Warren Sapp & Torrey Smith:
Warren Sapp here saying hello to Torrey Smith. pic.twitter.com/0CWoMdOIne— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 15, 2023
RB drills:
RBs getting warmed up today pic.twitter.com/udcflCDE61— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 15, 2023
Sam Howell ---> Dyami Brown:
Sam Howell ➡️ Dyami Brown pic.twitter.com/xt12NY2XDO— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 15, 2023
Terry McLaurin vs Marlon Humphrey:
Terry McLaurin vs. Humphrey pic.twitter.com/lT6IqLIHmt— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 15, 2023
Terry McLaurin vs. Marlon Humphrey is very, very fun to watch: pic.twitter.com/m49iUxKgjl— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 15, 2023
Jahan Dotson vs Daryl Worley:
Jahan Dotson wins his rep pic.twitter.com/c8sA6zrERG— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 15, 2023
Curtis Samuel vs Ar’Darius Washington:
Zay Flowers vs Emmanuel Forbes:
#Commanders learning what #Ravens DBs already know. Zay Flowers pretty much can’t be defended in 1-on-1 drill. Wins a deep rep vs Emmanuel Forbes, stops on a dime to win against Jartavius Martin right in front of Ravens fans, who go wild— Bo Smolka (@bsmolka) August 15, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes vs Odell Beckham Jr:
Emmanuel Forbes Vs Odell Beckham pic.twitter.com/UuGrzXGsVO— (@JahanOPOY) August 15, 2023
hang it in the louvre @emmanuelforbes7 | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/lnUl4NB4rd— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 15, 2023
Starting Ravens offense vs. starting Washington defense. Forbes comes in with a PBU on Jackson’s pass to OBJ— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 15, 2023
First fight:
Ron Rivera said he didn’t want to see BS, but we just had our first little brouhaha as the 1s wrapped up their first reps of 11 and 11. Looked like Nick Gates gave a shove.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 15, 2023
Less than an hour into joint practices, a fight.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 15, 2023
Ravens DL Odafe Oweh hooked C Nick Gates around the back of the neck and got a couple pops in on his facemask. Gates threw a couple punches back and it broke up quickly.
De’Jon Harris vs Owen Wright:
Really nice play by De’Jon Harris earlier. Met RB Owen Wright at the LOS for a tackle— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 15, 2023
Chris Paul vs Rayshad Nichols:
O-Line and D-Line doing pass protection drills right now. Thought Chris Paul had a positive rep against Rayshad Nichols. Good feet, nice ability to mirror defender and good hand placement— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 15, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes:
The play that Emmanuel Forbes just made is almost exactly like what he did earlier in camp & that he talked w/ me on @team980 about.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) August 15, 2023
Back turned, doesn't get head around & yet still reads the hands and breaks up the pass. Not ideal but still a way to break things up.
Washington’s secondary:
Have seen a couple of nice PBU's here in last drill from Quan Martin & Jace Whittaker for the #Commanders.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) August 15, 2023
The secondary on Friday night was pretty fast & physical. Quan got picked on a bit but overall, it was what you were hoping for.
Daron Payne:
@94yne in mid-season form pic.twitter.com/Q70KKSq55h— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 15, 2023
Sam Howell vs Ravens defense:
Commanders starting offense vs. Ravens starting defense. Howell opens things up with a completed pass to Terry near the right sideline— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 15, 2023
Ravens brought a ton of pressure on third down and Sam Howell did a great job getting the ball out fast to hit McLaurin for a first down. That connection is on one today.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 15, 2023
Jahan Dotson makes a grab that was almost picked by Humphrey. Also Howell looking sharp with only one incompletion so far— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 15, 2023
Terry McLaurin fired up:
Terry McLaurin getting fired up during team drills. Had another completion from Howell and yelled “F—- no!”— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 15, 2023
Howell ends his series with a completed pass to Dotson. Got some love on the sideline from McLaurin. “That’s all day!”— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 15, 2023
2nd and 3rd fights:
Things got heated on the Commanders offensive side too. @wusa9 #RavensFlock #HTTC pic.twitter.com/H37GyI3UHi— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) August 15, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes gets punched and he punches pack #HTTC@JahanOPOY— PedroSchmith (@PedroSchmithYT) August 15, 2023
Mark Andrews body slams Danny Johnson. Coaches brought teams in for huddle to cool off after this pic.twitter.com/ANE05cfRom— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 15, 2023
Back to back full team skirmishes with Ravens first team offense and Commanders first team D. Mark Andrews just body slammed Danny Johnson. Highly competitive session. Coaches calling the full teams in now to calm things down— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 15, 2023
First big skirmish: Emmanuel Forbes and Ravens WR Tylan Wallace began pushing. Escalated. Sidelines emptied.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 15, 2023
Calm restored... for 10 seconds. Another fight. Morgan Moses hit someone. Mark Andrews involved. He and Daron Payne still chirping.
Teams now called together.
Couple skirmishes on both fields. Ravens Ar’Darius Washington shoved John Bates to the ground out of bounds. Terry didn’t like it. Rivera came over and broke it up.— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) August 15, 2023
Antonio Gibson:
Hard, physical run to open second series with starting offense from Antonio Gibson. Ran through two attempted tackles before stepping out of bounds— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 15, 2023
Penalties:
Offense has looked smooth, but one lingering issue: Penalties. A lot of false starts. Holding call as well.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 15, 2023
Second-line o-line also looks a bit different: Stromberg continues to work at RG. Paul back at LG with Saahdiq Charles back working with 1s.
