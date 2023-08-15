All aTwitter: 15 August 2023 - Multiple veteran NFL running backs signed contracts with teams yesterday

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Picked right between Stromberg and Daniels https://t.co/thPzH8P057 — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 14, 2023

Cowboys and All-Pro guard/team captain Zack Martin reached agreement on a reworked deal, per sources. The new deal will pay him north of $18 million in each of the next two years. Martin was scheduled to be at $13.5 million this year and $14 million next year, so it’s an… pic.twitter.com/zszAxiVAR8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 14, 2023

BREAKING: Jets signing RB Dalvin Cook to 1-year deal worth up to $8.6M. (via @TomPelissero + @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/q2FyVs74yg — NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2023

New Jets’ RB Dalvin Cook still is at least a week away from being able to practice after undergoing shoulder surgery in February. Cook’s NY arrival also will be delayed due to fact that he will become a first-time father any day now.



So it will be a bit before he’s on the field. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 14, 2023

Patriots signing RB Ezekiel Elliott to 1-year deal worth up to $6M. (via @RapSheet + @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/34mkDxaWto — NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2023

The #Patriots are expected to sign former #Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott to a 1-year deal worth up to $6M after his successful FA visit earlier in camp, per me and @TomPelissero. Some backfield help for NE and a new home for Zeke… who plans to rock his No. 15 from college. pic.twitter.com/LrdbpHp17h — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 14, 2023

Compensation update: Zeke Elliott’s one-year deal with the Patriots includes a $3 million base salary, a $1 million signing bonus and can be worth up to $6 million with incentives. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 14, 2023

Based off everything we’ve seen so far with the #49ers, QB Brock Purdy is ahead of Trey Lance.



The argument for those who don’t want to give up on Lance, is that they believe his ceiling is much higher than Purdy’s.



The problem is, San Francisco is in WIN NOW mode & can’t wait! pic.twitter.com/KuyBc49SOf — 49ers & NFL News 24/7 (@49ersSportsTalk) August 14, 2023

Marcus Spears on Trey Lance and the 49ers:



"This may go down as one of the worst trades in the draft in the history of the NFL."



pic.twitter.com/F5ABhEsNYn — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) August 14, 2023

Trey Lance also continues to be a victim of warped expectations.



He was obviously too raw to start in 2021. He’s improved mechanics here in 2023, but must clearly still develop more consistency — especially from the pocket.



At both junctures, there’s been an unreasonable… — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 14, 2023

Sources: Ravens’ RB J.K. Dobbins, who has not yet practiced during training camp, is being activated today off the Physically Unable to Perform list. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 14, 2023

Michael Oher alleged the Tuohy family received royalties from "The Blind Side" while he got nothing. pic.twitter.com/Iw5lODmVP8 — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) August 15, 2023

Absolutely heartbroken.



Prayers are with the Collins family. pic.twitter.com/ufOLkyT9f6 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 15, 2023

With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins. pic.twitter.com/IDywUZ8m73 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 15, 2023

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop