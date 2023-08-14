Pictures, videos, news, and notes from Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 15

The Washington Commanders held their second-straight practice in Ashburn before they head to Baltimore for joint practices with the Ravens. The teams play their annual Battle of the Beltway preseason game August 21st at FedEx Field, but they will be up the road at the Under Armour Performance Center August 15th-16th.

LIVE look-in at Monday's practice! | Command Center: Camp Coverage LIVE presented by @orthovirginia https://t.co/6eHMBT3VbE — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 14, 2023

First players on the field:

John Ridgeway has a partner today for first one out #HTTC pic.twitter.com/EZ4nwIeUNk — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 14, 2023

Injury updates:

No TE Logan Thomas or DT Phidarian Mathis (calf for both) at practice. DE Chase Young (stinger) is in pads and going through early individual drills. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 14, 2023

Two others not at practice: Benjamin St- Juste and OL coach Travelle Wharton.



Wharton had back surgery. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 14, 2023

Kazmeir Allen punt returns:

RB drills:

This looks unpleasant pic.twitter.com/pZwWGSp3sz — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 14, 2023

RG Ricky Stromberg:

Ricky Stromberg getting snaps at RG #HTTC — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 14, 2023

Saahdiq Charles:

O-line and D-Line working on pass rush drills. Saahdiq Charles working in with the ones. Had a nice rep working with Leno as the two passed on a stunt by Allen and Obada — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 14, 2023

Sam Howell —-> Cole Turner:

Zion Bowens vs Emmanuel Forbes:

Zion Bowens just had a really nice rep working against Emmanuel Forbes. Made a move near the line of scrimmage on 1v1s to creat some separation — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 14, 2023

Jahan Dotson screen:

Jahan Dotson vs Rachad Wildgoose:

The top of Jahan Dotson’s routes are ridiculous. He just juked Rachad Wildgoose during WR-DB one-on-ones. And to be fair to Wildgoose, I don’t know that anyone could cover that. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 14, 2023

Jahan Dotson vs Emmanuel Forbes:

Sam Howell goes for Dotson.



Broken up by Forbes #HTTC pic.twitter.com/imMJxd3Vwb — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 14, 2023

Sam Cosmi injury:

Sam Cosmi limps off the field after a rep in 11-11. Standing on sideline as trainers talk to him. Now walking to the tent to get looked at more. — John Keim (@john_keim) August 14, 2023

Sam Cosmi is walking out of the medical tent and back to the sideline wearing a small wrap on his right knee. Fans asked him if he’s ok and he gave them a thumbs up. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 14, 2023

After walking off the field to get something checked out in the medical tent, Cosmi is back on the field and participating in pass protection drills — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 14, 2023

Fake crowd noise:

Pumping in crowd noise today for when they’re in the huddle. Speakers about 40 yards behind the play. — John Keim (@john_keim) August 14, 2023

Sam Howell —-> Jahan Dotson:

Sam Howell —-> Terry McLaurin:

Sam Howell extends the play and throws a dot to Terry Mclaurin #HTTC pic.twitter.com/DmvenKOyup — PedroSchmith (@PedroSchmithYT) August 14, 2023

Jake Fromm —-> Kazmeir Allen:

Curtis Samuel vs Quan Martin:

Tariq Castro-Fields vs Byron Pringle:

Nice PBU by Castro-Fields working against Pringle. EB really emphasizing to his players that they need to fight for the ball — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 14, 2023

Sam Howell —-> Dyami Brown:

Sam Howell squeezes one in to Dyami Brown #HTTC pic.twitter.com/McfNcM5RPn — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 14, 2023

Jeremy Reaves dropped INT:

Jeremy Reaves drops an easy pick on a pass from Jacoby Brissett #HTTC pic.twitter.com/N0ayy1SzqG — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 14, 2023

Jeremy Reaves INT:

Jeremy Reaves finally gets his pick.



Sam Howell on the throw #HTTC pic.twitter.com/TWqnC8fwXs — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 14, 2023

Jeremy Reaves with a pick of Sam Howell. Ball was a little too high for Cole Turner and it went right through to Reaves. Right place, right time. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 14, 2023

Dax Milne one-handed grab:

Dax Milne with a pretty impressive grab #HTTC pic.twitter.com/znYRStkGjA — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 14, 2023

Dax Milne just had a one-handed catch along the sideline and gave the defense the bird on his way back to the line of scrimmage.



We might as well end camp now. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 14, 2023

Antonio Gibson injury:

Antonio Gibson limped off the field after practice with assistant athletic trainer Masahiro Takahagi. Not sure yet what's going on with him. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 14, 2023

Antonio Gibson dealt with cramps late in practice, I'm told. Reporters saw him leaving the field with a trainer. Hopefully this is indeed minor. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 14, 2023

Terry McLaurin signs his own cereal box!:

