Pictures, videos, news, and notes from Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 15

Washington gets a practice in before heading to Baltimore tomorrow

By Scott Jennings Updated
/ new
NFL: Washington Commanders Training Camp Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders held their second-straight practice in Ashburn before they head to Baltimore for joint practices with the Ravens. The teams play their annual Battle of the Beltway preseason game August 21st at FedEx Field, but they will be up the road at the Under Armour Performance Center August 15th-16th.

First players on the field:

Injury updates:

Kazmeir Allen punt returns:

RB drills:

RG Ricky Stromberg:

Saahdiq Charles:

Sam Howell —-> Cole Turner:

Zion Bowens vs Emmanuel Forbes:

Jahan Dotson screen:

Jahan Dotson vs Rachad Wildgoose:

Jahan Dotson vs Emmanuel Forbes:

Sam Cosmi injury:

Fake crowd noise:

Sam Howell —-> Jahan Dotson:

Sam Howell —-> Terry McLaurin:

Jake Fromm —-> Kazmeir Allen:

Curtis Samuel vs Quan Martin:

Tariq Castro-Fields vs Byron Pringle:

Sam Howell —-> Dyami Brown:

Jeremy Reaves dropped INT:

Jeremy Reaves INT:

Dax Milne one-handed grab:

Antonio Gibson injury:

Terry McLaurin signs his own cereal box!:

Notes

