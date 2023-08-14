All aTwitter: 14 August 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
We have made multiple roster moves:— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 13, 2023
-- Signed TE Kaden Smith
-- Released P Colby Wadman
"If you play like you practice, they're going down"— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 13, 2023
Colonel Paris Davis, a Medal of Honor recipient, joined the team in the post-practice huddle today pic.twitter.com/IiLFmj9nkz
Preseason's fun, but the real deal is under a month away— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 11, 2023
Logan Thomas nursing a calf injury. Smith caught 31 passes for 268 yards in 2019. Had 3 in 9 games last year. https://t.co/conqAaGE0P— John Keim (@john_keim) August 13, 2023
Played at Stanford under Tavita Pritchard, who was offensive coordinator. Pritchard now QBs coach in DC. https://t.co/je6RBIZYxS— Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) August 13, 2023
After watching the A22 film, I think the offensive line played a lot better than it initially looked.— Cooley's Takes (@Cooleystakes) August 12, 2023
Wylie had a rough night, but everyone else was pretty solid.
Nice job by Sam Cosmi at RG here on 3rd&6. DT stunts inside, Cosmi adjusts and cuts him off. DT spins back outside, Cosmi mirrors him then when DT works back inside, Cosmi finishes the block emphatically. pic.twitter.com/I78jLLh5yG— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 12, 2023
The Commanders worked centers Ricky Stromberg and Tyler Larsen at guard a bit today in practice.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 13, 2023
Christian Holmes made the most of his snaps— Commandalorian (@Commandalore) August 12, 2023
11 coverage snaps
3 Targets
1 Reception
3 yds allowed
2 PBU's #HTTC | #TakeCommand
Me & Milo was tryna take dude head off last night damn near killed each other— Scoota Harris (@Scoooota8) August 12, 2023
August 12, 2023
Sam Howell's total stats through four preseason + one NFL games:— Commandalorian (@Commandalore) August 13, 2023
64% Completion Percentage
793 yds Passing
137 yds Rushing
6 TD's 2 INT 0 Fumbles#HTTC | #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/5JvttnZ1ee
Sunday Funday— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 13, 2023
Game ends in a Jimmy Moreland INT. Jets win! pic.twitter.com/gM9eyPRfeX— NFL (@NFL) August 12, 2023
Washington's first two opponents of the regular season:— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) August 13, 2023
Week 1 - Cardinals
Week 2 - at Broncos https://t.co/tRb5riqgn0
Cowboys putting on an absolute CLINIC when it comes to wrapping up the QB pic.twitter.com/1XTkqvrQXD— Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) August 13, 2023
The streak continues: The #Ravens defeated the #Eagles 20-19 and have now won 24 consecutive preseason games, dating back to 2015.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 13, 2023
Next up: the Washington Commanders on Monday night, August 21st. pic.twitter.com/TqSvqKiM2S
Since @iglen31 is currently using a 2020 version of this graph in a debate, here is the updated version for the 2022 regular season.— Brad Congelio (@BradCongelio) August 13, 2023
In 2020, Mahomes hovered around the 30% mark. In 2022, he dropped his responsibility to around 20% (despite a 20+ increase in DBs with pressure). pic.twitter.com/QAVkpUAKZ2
I'm not sure if Garrett Wilson did this intentionally, but if he did, it's some ELITE trolling.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 13, 2023
(h/t @RajPC1) pic.twitter.com/DcBvQRgSMz
