All aTwitter: 14 August 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

We have made multiple roster moves:

-- Signed TE Kaden Smith

-- Released P Colby Wadman — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 13, 2023

"If you play like you practice, they're going down"



Colonel Paris Davis, a Medal of Honor recipient, joined the team in the post-practice huddle today pic.twitter.com/IiLFmj9nkz — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 13, 2023

Preseason's fun, but the real deal is under a month away



All weekend long, you can get 2 club seats AND a parking pass for Week 1 starting at just $309 ⤵️ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 11, 2023

Logan Thomas nursing a calf injury. Smith caught 31 passes for 268 yards in 2019. Had 3 in 9 games last year. https://t.co/conqAaGE0P — John Keim (@john_keim) August 13, 2023

Played at Stanford under Tavita Pritchard, who was offensive coordinator. Pritchard now QBs coach in DC. https://t.co/je6RBIZYxS — Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) August 13, 2023

After watching the A22 film, I think the offensive line played a lot better than it initially looked.



Wylie had a rough night, but everyone else was pretty solid. — Cooley's Takes (@Cooleystakes) August 12, 2023

Nice job by Sam Cosmi at RG here on 3rd&6. DT stunts inside, Cosmi adjusts and cuts him off. DT spins back outside, Cosmi mirrors him then when DT works back inside, Cosmi finishes the block emphatically. pic.twitter.com/I78jLLh5yG — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 12, 2023

The Commanders worked centers Ricky Stromberg and Tyler Larsen at guard a bit today in practice. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 13, 2023

Christian Holmes made the most of his snaps



11 coverage snaps

3 Targets

1 Reception

3 yds allowed



2 PBU's #HTTC | #TakeCommand — Commandalorian (@Commandalore) August 12, 2023

Me & Milo was tryna take dude head off last night damn near killed each other — Scoota Harris (@Scoooota8) August 12, 2023

Sam Howell's total stats through four preseason + one NFL games:



64% Completion Percentage



793 yds Passing

137 yds Rushing



6 TD's 2 INT 0 Fumbles#HTTC | #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/5JvttnZ1ee — Commandalorian (@Commandalore) August 13, 2023

Sunday Funday — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 13, 2023

Game ends in a Jimmy Moreland INT. Jets win! pic.twitter.com/gM9eyPRfeX — NFL (@NFL) August 12, 2023

Washington's first two opponents of the regular season:



Week 1 - Cardinals

Week 2 - at Broncos https://t.co/tRb5riqgn0 — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) August 13, 2023

Cowboys putting on an absolute CLINIC when it comes to wrapping up the QB pic.twitter.com/1XTkqvrQXD — Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) August 13, 2023

The streak continues: The #Ravens defeated the #Eagles 20-19 and have now won 24 consecutive preseason games, dating back to 2015.



Next up: the Washington Commanders on Monday night, August 21st. pic.twitter.com/TqSvqKiM2S — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 13, 2023

Since @iglen31 is currently using a 2020 version of this graph in a debate, here is the updated version for the 2022 regular season.



In 2020, Mahomes hovered around the 30% mark. In 2022, he dropped his responsibility to around 20% (despite a 20+ increase in DBs with pressure). pic.twitter.com/QAVkpUAKZ2 — Brad Congelio ‍ (@BradCongelio) August 13, 2023

I'm not sure if Garrett Wilson did this intentionally, but if he did, it's some ELITE trolling.



(h/t @RajPC1) pic.twitter.com/DcBvQRgSMz — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 13, 2023

All Y'all from Timbaland and Magoo was also a fav. RIP Magoo. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/MvFDagt95T — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) August 14, 2023

Royal Barges Museum in Bangkok. The boats are quite spectacular.



The entrance is hidden away down some back alleys in Bangkok Noi. Admission: ฿100, plus ฿100 if you want to take pics or video. pic.twitter.com/d4wxnaj2sX — Thos Major (@ThosMajor) August 13, 2023

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop