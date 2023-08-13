Washington Roster Moves: The Commanders add TE Kaden Smith; Release P Colby Wadman

Update: Washington is releasing P Colby Wadman

The Washington Commanders officially announce the signing of TE Kaden Smith, and the release of P Colby Wadman. This is good news for Tress Way, who was dealing with lower back tightness last week. He was the holder during the game, while Wadman was the team’s punter. Way should return to full duty this week, and be available to punt for Monday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Washington Commanders have signed former New York Giants TE Kaden Smith per Adam Schefter. Logan Thomas has been dealing with a calf injury, and he has not been practicing, and was not active for Friday night’s preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns. Washington currently has 4 other tight ends(Cole Turner, John Bates, Curtis Hodges, Brandon Dillon), and FB/TE Alex Armah on the roster before the Smith signing becomes official.

Kaden Smith(6’5”, 249 lbs) was a 6th round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2019. Smith played college ball at Stanford. He was waived by the 49ers after the season started and picked up on waivers by the Giants. Smith spent 3 seasons in New Jersey, but was waived in March, 2022 with a failed physical after going on injured reserve in December. He didn’t play that year, and attempted to return to the NFL last year after signing with the Indianapolis Colts. He was waived during training camp, and hasn’t played since 2021.

