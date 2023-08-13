 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Roster Moves: The Commanders add TE Kaden Smith; Release P Colby Wadman

Another TE added as Logan Thomas deals with a calf injury

By Scott Jennings
New York Giants v Washington Football Team Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

Update: Washington is releasing P Colby Wadman

The Washington Commanders officially announce the signing of TE Kaden Smith, and the release of P Colby Wadman. This is good news for Tress Way, who was dealing with lower back tightness last week. He was the holder during the game, while Wadman was the team’s punter. Way should return to full duty this week, and be available to punt for Monday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Washington Commanders have signed former New York Giants TE Kaden Smith per Adam Schefter. Logan Thomas has been dealing with a calf injury, and he has not been practicing, and was not active for Friday night’s preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns. Washington currently has 4 other tight ends(Cole Turner, John Bates, Curtis Hodges, Brandon Dillon), and FB/TE Alex Armah on the roster before the Smith signing becomes official.

Kaden Smith(6’5”, 249 lbs) was a 6th round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2019. Smith played college ball at Stanford. He was waived by the 49ers after the season started and picked up on waivers by the Giants. Smith spent 3 seasons in New Jersey, but was waived in March, 2022 with a failed physical after going on injured reserve in December. He didn’t play that year, and attempted to return to the NFL last year after signing with the Indianapolis Colts. He was waived during training camp, and hasn’t played since 2021.

Receiving & Rushing Table
Games Receiving Rushing Total Yds
Year Age Tm Pos No. G GS Tgt Rec Yds Y/R TD 1D Lng R/G Y/G Ctch% Y/Tgt Att Yds TD 1D Lng Y/A Y/G A/G Touch Y/Tch YScm RRTD Fmb AV
2019 22 NYG TE 82 9 6 42 31 268 8.6 3 12 32 3.4 29.8 73.8% 6.4 0 31 8.6 268 3 2 2
2020 23 NYG TE 82 15 12 21 18 112 6.2 0 8 16 1.2 7.5 85.7% 5.3 0 18 6.2 112 0 1 1
2021 24 NYG TE 82 9 4 3 3 33 11.0 0 1 21 0.3 3.7 100.0% 11.0 0 3 11.0 33 0 0 0
Career 33 22 66 52 413 7.9 3 21 32 1.6 12.5 78.8% 6.3 0 52 7.9 413 3 3 3
