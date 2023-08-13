 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pictures, videos, news, and notes from Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 14

Washington returns to the practice field

By Scott Jennings
Washington Commanders Training Camp Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders had had their first preseason game in Cleveland against the Browns on Friday night. Today was their first day back at practice, and the fans were on hand to welcome them home. Ron Rivera held a lighter practice today without shells or pads.

Fans are here:

Kaden Smith:

Injury updates:

Jake Fromm —-> Kazmeir Allen:

Sam Howell —-> Terry McLaurin:

Saahdiq Charles:

Sam Howell —-> Jahan Dotson:

Sam Howell —-> Dyami Brown:

Jamin Davis INT:

Emmanuel Forbes vs Brycen Tremayne:

Percy Butler:

Kazmeir Allen:

Phidarian Mathis:

Sam Howell —-> Curtis Samuel:

Sam Howell —-> Cole Turner:

Chris Rodriguez:

Notes

