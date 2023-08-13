Pictures, videos, news, and notes from Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 14

The Washington Commanders had had their first preseason game in Cleveland against the Browns on Friday night. Today was their first day back at practice, and the fans were on hand to welcome them home. Ron Rivera held a lighter practice today without shells or pads.

Fans are here:

Commanders practice packed again. Feels like 10k. Also notice @Sam4TR repping pic.twitter.com/ZbgAln4kIF — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 13, 2023

Kaden Smith:

New Commanders tight end Kaden Smith pic.twitter.com/n2A95eP9Wo — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 13, 2023

Injury updates:

Saahdiq Charles still taking first team install reps - also, first day he hasn’t had a sleeve on his calf, will be interesting to see if he gets those one reps vs the Ravens in joint practices — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 13, 2023

Top of practice update:



* No sign of Logan Thomas (calf strain).



* Chase Young (stinger) doing individual drills



* Saahdiq Charles (calf) doing installs. That’s been the norm but nothing more — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 13, 2023

Jake Fromm —-> Kazmeir Allen:

Fromm to Kazmeir Allen pic.twitter.com/NahIcYSwqM — PedroSchmith (@PedroSchmithYT) August 13, 2023

Sam Howell —-> Terry McLaurin:

Sam Howell throws a dime to Terry pic.twitter.com/2pzAfwHcBG — PedroSchmith (@PedroSchmithYT) August 13, 2023

Sam Howell throws a dime to Terry Mclaurin for a TD #HTTC pic.twitter.com/qTWQe5mWUW — PedroSchmith (@PedroSchmithYT) August 13, 2023

Low snap from Gates but Howell grabs it, rolls right and fires deep to Terry. Crowd loved it. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 13, 2023

Saahdiq Charles:

Saahdiq Charles is participating in team drills — and is starting at left guard. But no pads or shells today for the Commanders. Still, a little progress for the offensive lineman. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 13, 2023

Sam Howell —-> Jahan Dotson:

Sam Howell throws a dime to Jahan Dotson #HTTC pic.twitter.com/rs1AejDVkb — PedroSchmith (@PedroSchmithYT) August 13, 2023

Really nice grab by Dotson from Howell. Ones working against twos to start practice, but so far Howell is 3-of-3 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 13, 2023

Sam Howell —-> Dyami Brown:

Sam Howell rolling out to the left and throws a dime to Dyami Brown Rob pic.twitter.com/83gVVPuOUh — PedroSchmith (@PedroSchmithYT) August 13, 2023

I’ve been impressed with how Howell looks on roll outs and throwing on the run. Just had a sharp sideline throw to Dyami during team drills — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 13, 2023

Jamin Davis INT:

Jamin Davis having a good day. Grabbed an INT earlier, good coverage on a wheel route down right side — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 13, 2023

Emmanuel Forbes vs Brycen Tremayne:

Emmanuel Forbes nearly had a pick on Brissett, but Brycen Tremayne ripped the ball away from his hands — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 13, 2023

Percy Butler:

INT from Butler off Brissett in back corner of end zone. Nice play — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 13, 2023

Kazmeir Allen:

Phidarian Mathis:

Not seeing DT Phidarian Mathis at practice. Left the preseason game at one point with an apparent injury. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 13, 2023

Sam Howell —-> Curtis Samuel:

Sam Howell to Curtis Samuel pic.twitter.com/pTuTwvlJfc — PedroSchmith (@PedroSchmithYT) August 13, 2023

Sam Howell —-> Cole Turner:

Howell to Cole Turner pic.twitter.com/hzsILjXurY — PedroSchmith (@PedroSchmithYT) August 13, 2023

Chris Rodriguez:

Chris Rodriguez Jr on his rookie duties … spoiler he got booed off the stage singing ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/8CJ2bThfNJ — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 13, 2023

Notes