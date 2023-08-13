All aTwitter: 13 August 2023 - Commanders fans post individual player evaluations following 1st preseason game

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
One of the most hotly contested camp battles is LG— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) August 12, 2023
If last night's game is any indication the competition is OVER
Chris Paul is LG1
Here are a few clips of him in both run and pass blocking plays#HTTC pic.twitter.com/F9vhguqLPW
This is filth @JahanDotson— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) August 12, 2023
Reminds me of Keenan Allen pic.twitter.com/S4nL5dAra3
Only took EB a few seconds to get to Tampa Bay. Howell’s footwork here says he read M/M alignments (correct) since Tampa is the zone side, but he reads it crisply and progresses from 1-3 without sitting on or staring down targets. Looks simple, but I really like this processing https://t.co/E2wE3MW239 pic.twitter.com/kCrdlCGyKI— Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) August 12, 2023
Nice job by Sam Cosmi at RG here on 3rd&6. DT stunts inside, Cosmi adjusts and cuts him off. DT spins back outside, Cosmi mirrors him then when DT works back inside, Cosmi finishes the block emphatically. pic.twitter.com/I78jLLh5yG— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 12, 2023
On Howell sack: Browns disguising a blitz, rushing NCB and LB off the left side, with DE dropping out on the other side. OL typically account for 4DL and 1LB. With RB releasing, Howell is responsible for the NCB. Think he sees it but thinks he can throw over it. He can't. Had RB pic.twitter.com/kDZqoRXBTr— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 12, 2023
This was an outstanding rush by Chase Young last night. Gets a former top ten tackle off balance, throws him to the side. Has to finish but he was not doing this last year or before he got hurt in 2021. (Video via @NickiJhabvala). pic.twitter.com/6o9yNSURNP— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 12, 2023
Chris Rodriguez's longest run came off the back of a really good combo block with Trent Scott and Nolan Laufenberg pic.twitter.com/JAi4zZnULP— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) August 12, 2023
Even though this was brought back for a holding call - I think we have found our return specialist in Kazmeir Allen pic.twitter.com/DCrLRH4rBn— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 12, 2023
Heck of a catch by the rookie Tinsley here pic.twitter.com/G0bWnPG0HY— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 12, 2023
Bad rep here by Trent Scott at RT pic.twitter.com/CKKHvuB2RY— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 12, 2023
CRod runs HARD! Nice block by Trent Scott on the play. pic.twitter.com/KWhQvFO12V— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 12, 2023
Obada with the big hit just as Dobbs releases the ball pic.twitter.com/TvJbE1ET7z— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 12, 2023
One HELL of a pass from Brissett to Pringle! pic.twitter.com/VFtBCzENPl— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 12, 2023
Watch the pull here by Chris Paul who makes the key block on this Gibson run pic.twitter.com/oiN50WwjCW— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 12, 2023
4th and 3 - Howell buys time and throws a to Cole Turner for the 1st! pic.twitter.com/JlxG1MI4I5— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 12, 2023
Wylie beaten on inside move pic.twitter.com/lty2kh5p1L— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 12, 2023
Not a good anchor here by Lucas at LT pic.twitter.com/FLgLFh5JGC— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 12, 2023
Just getting started pic.twitter.com/5SFI6i40mX— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 12, 2023
Washington Commanders’ highest graded players from the first week of the preseason:— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) August 12, 2023
- Christian Holmes: 91.8
- De’Jon Harris: 91.0
- Danny Johnson: 85.0
- Darrick Forrest: 83.3
#Commanders Risers and Fallers— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 12, 2023
Sam Howell
Cole Turner
Jahan Dotson
Christian Holmes
Efe Obada
Chris Rodriguez
Andrew Wylie
Quan Martin
Most of the O-line
Overall way more ups than downs tonight #HTTC
What was troublesome about the O-line is that it didn't seem like the Browns D-line dis any elaborate blitzes or stunts. They just got beat man on man with simple bull rushes.— Disco (@discoque5) August 12, 2023
Quan Martin is not forgetting #HTTC pic.twitter.com/Lqax9I9Mhe— PedroSchmith (@PedroSchmithYT) August 12, 2023
The logic in it is, if you say I suck and all that nonsense after my first game ever. When I start hooping after that, stand on what you said. That's all. https://t.co/mIcjH88SYy— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) August 12, 2023
Kind of overlooked story -- the DBs have looked good in training camp and tonight. But they have new coaching.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) August 12, 2023
DB Coach Chris Harris left this offseason to go to Tennessee.
He was a great coach and was vocal at practice.
Richard Rodgers and Christian Garcia are doing well.
Curtis Hodges has all the tools, but he is not fighting hard enough to make it work. Baffling.— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) August 12, 2023
Chris Rodriguez had 5 carries tonight & that’s all he needed for real. Really impressive game, nearly 8 ypc & showed off when he saw even slight daylight. I see it with him. & when the OL could create bigger holes for him as time moves on we’ll see why he had so many yards at UK.— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) August 12, 2023
% of RB runs to gain 5+ yards (preseason)— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 12, 2023
80% - Chris Rodriguez Jr.
62% - Godwin Igwebuike
60% - Ty'Son Williams
57% - Myles Gaskin
50% - Samaje Perine
50% - Bryant Koback
50% - Emari Demercado
50% - Emanuel Wilson
47% - Demetric Felton
46% - Ty Chandler
43% - Chris Evans
43% -…
My Top 10 #Commanders Players from last night #HTTC— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 12, 2023
1. Sam Howell
2. Chris Rodriguez
3. Christian Holmes
4. Cole Turner
5. Montez Sweat
6. Emmanuel Forbes
7. Khaleke Hudson
8. Jahan Dotson
9. Percy Butler
10. Efe Obada
From camp so from through last night…— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 12, 2023
Players I’ve gained confidence in:
-Howell
-CRod
-Paul
-Turner
-Pringle
-Obada
Players I’ve lost confidence in:
-Wylie
-Gates
-Charles
-Davis
-Mathis
-Martin
-Bates
-Hodges
Count me as intrigued:
-Brooks
-Tinsley
-Allen
-Holmes
-Jones
Sam Howell— Redwolves4thQTCOMEBACK?? (@Lennyfrigginleo) August 12, 2023
Heinicke Legs
Wentz Arm
Kirk Accuracy
Smith Demeanor
RG3 Hype
Theismann Potential #HTTC pic.twitter.com/JBkrS13pcQ
Quick read: Let me know if you agree/disagreehttps://t.co/KOf5jCAY3x— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) August 12, 2023
RON COOKED ON THIS pic.twitter.com/UAdr8s9dHg— Brann (@McLaurinWR1) August 12, 2023
PFF offensive grades from the commanders game last night. If they aren’t showing it means they scored lower than my screenshot but feel free to ask and I’ll share more details #HTTC pic.twitter.com/APkqlIL9Ao— Josh Cohen (@jcohen710) August 12, 2023
The Cardinals posted a video trolling Russell Wilson after last night's win over the Broncos. The Cardinals have since deleted it. https://t.co/gjMnitvQcd— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 12, 2023
Oh for christ's sake are we really about to give Rodgers credit for EVERYTHING???— Tweets by Sneaky Joe (@SneakyJoeSports) August 12, 2023
It's a 3 yard pass to the most open receiver you've ever seen. https://t.co/i0W4rEwwhF
Brian Daboll’s at Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey after that 94-yard punt return for a TD by the Lions. pic.twitter.com/PWEo5Bk9yL— Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) August 12, 2023
