All aTwitter: 12 August 2023 - Commanders open the Josh Harris era with a preseason win against the Browns

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
FINAL: @Commanders win in The Land! #WASvsCLE #NFLPreseason pic.twitter.com/3SWS3JpD0l— NFL (@NFL) August 12, 2023
.@JahanDotson is feelin’ good pic.twitter.com/soCZ36SY0u— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 12, 2023
celebrate by getting 2 club seats and parking for Week 1 starting at just $309!— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 12, 2023
️ https://t.co/xYhihWOUXr
Tez keeps 'em off the board!— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 12, 2023
NBC4 #WASvsCLE pic.twitter.com/jxfXoDxo7W
Love this connection— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 12, 2023
NBC4 #WASvsCLE pic.twitter.com/fB7koPoDPf
AMAZING catch here by Dotson who goes in for the TD!!!!! pic.twitter.com/veGahYzGa5— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 12, 2023
The best part about Jahan Dotson's TD wasn't the catch. It was the route. The TV copy didn't show the full thing, but it was FILTHY.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 12, 2023
Just for the record, this is a joke with an NBA reference; I post it because I think it's funny.— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) August 12, 2023
The warning is for people who wouldn't have realized it's a joke. https://t.co/yNhTQtiFTx
Scoring on his old squad— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 12, 2023
NBC4 #WASvsCLE pic.twitter.com/jmWRMjAQLs
JSW ends the drive— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 12, 2023
NBC4 #WASvsCLE pic.twitter.com/tSu5rqyelk
.@pbutler16x with the pick!— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 12, 2023
NBC4 #WASvsCLE pic.twitter.com/RNSkyjWUjY
As Howell gets more comfortable, he'll be able to relieve pressure thru quicker decision making (like he admitted he needed to do on the sack). Like how they moved the pocket a little with him as well. Some PA; sprint rollouts.. etc. He has mobility so will incorporate it— John Keim (@john_keim) August 12, 2023
Rate Sam Howell's performance ⬇️ #HTTC pic.twitter.com/9HcvZv0T17— DC Sports Experience (@DCsportsXP) August 12, 2023
Sam Howell made good decisions, was accurate and showed off his mobility. Great play by Jahan Dotson on the touchdown reception. Liked the play-calling from Eric Bieniemy. The offensive line absolutely is a concern, but Sam further cemented himself as the #Commanders' QB1.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) August 12, 2023
Howell on the broadcast: "I thought I was solid. Obviously got off to a slow start with the first two drives but I thought the third drive was really good. I was proud of our guys with how we battled back after a rough two drives and we gave up a safety. Think our ability to…— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 12, 2023
Considering the obvious relative strengths/weaknesses of this roster, Quan Martin is gonna have to play a lot and be damn good as a rookie to justify not drafting a starting OL in the 2nd round.— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) August 12, 2023
Cole Turner had a good day. pic.twitter.com/oCItTatxGE— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 12, 2023
Chase should have had this sack. So close pic.twitter.com/dnJLvofZAg— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 12, 2023
Chase Young played four snaps in Washington’s preseason opener. He came off the field after this play, and Ron Rivera said afterward that Young suffered “a little bit of a stinger.” pic.twitter.com/m83cadddYk— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 12, 2023
So not that we need more alarm bells for the offensive line but I don’t believe Myles Garrett was even on the field for the safety pic.twitter.com/dWXrPbl6wo— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 12, 2023
Random guys who I thought played really well in Cleveland:— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 12, 2023
- CB Christian Holmes (tackles on tackles)
- DE Andre Jones Jr. (This dude is so fast)
- LB Milo Eifler
- WR Mitchell Tinsley (has had a nice camp, too)
Commanders 17, Browns 15.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 12, 2023
Game balls: Cole Turner, Chris Rodriguez, Jeremy Reaves, Sam Howell, Jacoby Brissett, Christian Holmes.
Gassers: Andrew Wyllie will have an easy time improving on tonight. John Bates & Curtis Hodges (plays they want back on their only target).
Rivera inhereted a team with Trent Williams and Brandon Scherff.#HTTC— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) August 12, 2023
Josh Harris on the broadcast: "I know Washington fans were out there. I see them in the stands here. It’s so exciting to be here at my first game. Obviously we’re going in with a lead and we have to get it done. We’re very excited to get started and thank you Washington. Keep…— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 12, 2023
Who needs a suite in this weather? pic.twitter.com/RwejL4Puxt— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 12, 2023
Josh Harris on the Commanders: "It’s not my team, it’s the city’s team. Being out here and being part of the team that I cheer for and that I grew up with is incredible. At the same time I can feel the pressure, it’s the beginning of a long season and we have to get it done"— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 12, 2023
Josh Harris told @JPFinlayNBCS on TV that Ron Rivera gave him the game ball. Smart move.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 12, 2023
Preseason opener in the books. 17-15, Commanders. Washington has never lost with Josh Harris as owner.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 12, 2023
1-0 As THE playcaller of the @Commanders pic.twitter.com/cPN0Pt9dqc— Deuce__ @redzoneinthelab podcast (@redzoneinthelab) August 12, 2023
Antonio Gibson asked on the broadcast about his role in EB's offense: "Just being able to do what I was thought I was going to be doing. Running outside, lining up wide. Being used everywhere. I like how he uses everybody and I’m super excited to be a part of it."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 12, 2023
(via…
Not sure much can be made about these preseason opener, but here are the Commanders' snap counts for the sickos out there.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 12, 2023
Sam Howell had 21 pic.twitter.com/TMLowjXtW2
Commanders' Week 2 opponent https://t.co/qKA8oFakri— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) August 12, 2023
wheeeee pic.twitter.com/Z58euOsBOP— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 12, 2023
Inbox: Commanders WR Terry McLaurin has partnered with PLB Sports & Entertainment to create his own cereal— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) August 11, 2023
‘Terry McLaurin’s Crunch Time Flakes’ are available at select Safeway stores pic.twitter.com/FMRix4rWUw
Jaire Alexander Says He Can Lock Up Anybody & Is Best CB in NFL! TERRY HIGHLIGHTS vs Jaire SAY NO! - #HTTC MAKE SURE YOU LEAVE A LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! #HTTC #Commanders - https://t.co/YKoDqaHdAE— StreetScoresRico (@StreetScoresATL) August 11, 2023
Colt Brennan tearing up the 2008 HoF game taking you into the weekend ️#Commanders #Redskins pic.twitter.com/sFf0sRs16C— ESPN630 DC (@espn630dc) August 11, 2023
Daniel Snyder dropped the asking price on his Potomac mansion by $14M. It's been on the market nearly 190 days. pic.twitter.com/CqjgolfKAk— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 12, 2023
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...