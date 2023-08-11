The Washington Commanders have a 14-2 lead over the Cleveland Browns at halftime

The Washington Commanders visited the Cleveland Browns for their first preseason game of the 2023-24 season. The game was delayed for weather, but that didn’t effect the plan for the starters. Sam Howell and the offensive starters played three drives, and scored on their final possession with a Jahan Dotson TD. They also gave Cleveland the first points of the game via an Andrew Wylie holding penalty in the end zone that resulted in a safety. Jacoby Brissett scored the second Commanders TD with an easy run in TD.

1st Quarter

Weather delay:

Everyone here in Cleveland please stay safe! https://t.co/CiapDg5a6z — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 11, 2023

Coin toss:

Browns win the toss and defer. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 12, 2023

Kazmeir Allen kickoff return:

Kazmeir Allen back to field the kickoff. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 12, 2023

Sam Howell —-> Jahan Dotson:

The first pass of the 2023 NFL (pre) season: Howell to Dotson.#HTTC | @JahanDotson pic.twitter.com/kd7hQJtANr — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) August 12, 2023

Sam Howell 3rd down scramble:

Sam on the move



NBC4 pic.twitter.com/BhquoPF71D — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 12, 2023

Nice scramble by Howell to scramble and convert on third down. Commanders keep the chains moving — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 12, 2023

Curtis Samuel:

Curtis Samuel with some tough guy YAC. Nice little drive going here. Howell 3 for 3. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 12, 2023

Andrew Wylie penalty:

Andrew Wylie called for holding. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 12, 2023

John Bates drop:

Know that was called back, but man Bates gotta be kicking himself for that drop — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 12, 2023

Sam Howell sack:

On 2nd and 20, the Commanders keep Brian Robinson in, lined up wide before motioning in for protection.



But the Browns get the sack and it didn't look particularly difficult.



Three busted plays in a row sees the Commanders punt unit come out.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/HNg0pCcZSa — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) August 12, 2023

Brian Robinson vs JOK:

Helluva play from JOK to break up the screen. Robinson had real estate too — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 12, 2023

Colby Wadman’s 1st punt:

Weird to not see Tress punting — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 12, 2023

Secondary:

Kendall Fuller not out there to start. St-Juste wide. Percy Butler is safety. Kam Curl in nickel. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 12, 2023

Phidarian Mathis injury:

Chase Young gets hands on Deshaun Watson but can't get him down.



Phidarion Mathis looked to have tweaked something and was limping mid-play before leaving the field.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/aKIORbUZDm — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) August 12, 2023

DT Phidarian Mathis is in the blue medical tent with trainers. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 12, 2023

Casey Toohill:

That was an insanely great effort from Toohill to make that tackle — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 12, 2023

Deshaun Watson scramble:

DeShaun Watson slipped *in the pocket* and the Commanders pass-rush still couldn't contain him.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/Qiuvf0E1VX — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) August 12, 2023

Emmanuel Forbes goal-line tackle:

Emmanual Forbes off the edge for a massive stop on 3rd and 1 at the goal-line.



Nice signs from the rookie.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/wEWP2B4Kz6 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) August 12, 2023

Goal-line defense:

Montez Sweat with the clutch stop on 4th and 1.



Commanders ball.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/HrakBNatak — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) August 12, 2023

Commanders D got worked most of that drive but stood up at the goal line. Still a lot to be concerned about based on the work against Browns starters. Gashed on the ground — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 12, 2023

Chase Young injury:

One play that will be forgotten but shouldn't be:



Chase Young had a really nice rush to get inside Wills and get home. Grasped Watson from behind before Watson broke away and scrambled. Near sack. Good rush. Young might looked fast. (Came off the field shaken up soon after). — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 12, 2023

Broadcast says Chase Young may have a "stinger." — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 12, 2023

Andrew Wylie holding penalty/safety:

Andrew Wylie pinged for holding in the endzone. That's a Safety by rule.



Wylie having a shocker to start this game. Two holding calls in 10~ snaps.



Yikes#HTTC pic.twitter.com/mB0fDjc3jz — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) August 12, 2023

Christian Holmes hit stick:

Christian Holmes with a great pass breakups by delivering a nice hit on Anthony Schwartz — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 12, 2023

All-Pro Reavo:

Reaves saved that drive with a tackle on Josh Dobbs to force fourth down — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 12, 2023

Starting offense isn’t done:

Looks like Commanders starting offense coming back out. Need to show something — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 12, 2023

Brian Robinson 1st down:

Nice toss play to Brian Robinson gets the 1st down. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/3vqfgljZoB — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) August 12, 2023

2nd Quarter

Sam Howell —-> Cole Turner:

Nice quick throw from Howell to Turner, shoe string tackle prevents big gain — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 12, 2023

Sam Howell —-> Terry McLaurin:

Great catch from McLaurin. Commanders on the move. Quick stuff seems much more effective — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 12, 2023

No INT:

Lots of disagreement in the replies to this tweet, so here's a replay/different angle.



To my eye, that looks like the catch was not complete before the knee hit the turf, and therefore 'tip rule' goes into effect.



That's a pick, to me.



But hey, maybe I'm wrong. pic.twitter.com/mpYYAS4NCd — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) August 12, 2023

4th down conversion:

Great play from Howell on 4th down. Buys time, rolls left, finds Turner down field. Impressive. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 12, 2023

Jahan Dotson TD:

Jahan Dotson with a GREAT catch on a Howell throw and it's the Commanders first touchdown for the 2023 season!#HTTC | @JahanDotson pic.twitter.com/nf8ERW2yZh — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) August 12, 2023

Jacoby Brissett —-> Byron Pringle:

Pretty throw and catch from Brissett to Pringle. Big gainer — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 12, 2023

Brissett with two really impressive throws to Dyami and Pringle. Washington now deep in Cleveland territory — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 12, 2023

Jacoby Brissett TD drive:

Scoring on his old squad



NBC4 #WASvsCLE pic.twitter.com/jmWRMjAQLs — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 12, 2023

Outstanding drive by Jacoby Brissett and the Commanders' backups.



Brissett went 3/4 for 53 yards and ran twice for 16 yards including a score. He looked like a guy who's started about 50 NFL games playing against a bunch of guys who haven't started many games. #Commanders — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 12, 2023

Backup OL:

Backup guards Aaron Monteiro and Nolan Laufenberg did a really nice job on that TD drive starting with the Chris Rodriguez 8 yarder behind a pulling Laufenberg through the TD run by Brissett - 2nd OL looked good on that drive as a whole — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 12, 2023

Secondary:

Christian Holmes and all-pro Reavo are having good games. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 12, 2023

Don’t put a safety on Jahan Dotson:

"I had a safety lined up on top of me. That's never a good thing for a safety." - Jahan Dotson on the game broadcast just now.



I love this dude. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 12, 2023

James Smith-Williams sack:

Kazmeir Allen punt return:

Kaz Allen returning a punt from the 6. Gutsy, trying to make plays, ended up getting 10 yards but man some risk there. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 12, 2023

Chris Rodriguez:

Really love the way Rodriguez is running the ball. He's bowling through defenders everytime he touches the ball — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 12, 2023

Prediction: Fans are going to love Chris Rodriguez.



He runs so physically. He's got a lot of Brian Robinson to him. He had some legendarily angry runs at Kentucky. He rarely ever goes down with one defender on the stop. Absolute sledge hammer. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 12, 2023

Camaron Cheeseman tackle:

Cheeseman with a gouda tackle on punt coverage. — John Keim (@john_keim) August 12, 2023

Percy Butler INT:

Jacoby Brissett INT: