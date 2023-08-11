The Washington Commanders defeat the Cleveland Browns 17-15

The Washington Commanders visited the Cleveland Browns for their first preseason game of the 2023-24 season. The game was delayed for weather, but that didn’t effect the plan for the starters. Sam Howell and the offensive starters played three drives, and scored on their final possession with a Jahan Dotson TD. They also gave Cleveland the first points of the game via an Andrew Wylie holding penalty in the end zone that resulted in a safety. Jacoby Brissett scored the second Commanders TD with an easy run in TD. Washington finished the game with a 17-15 victory after a failed 2 point conversion by Cleveland.
1st Quarter
Weather delay:
Everyone here in Cleveland please stay safe! https://t.co/CiapDg5a6z— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 11, 2023
Coin toss:
Browns win the toss and defer.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 12, 2023
Kazmeir Allen kickoff return:
Kazmeir Allen back to field the kickoff.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 12, 2023
Sam Howell —-> Jahan Dotson:
The first pass of the 2023 NFL (pre) season: Howell to Dotson.#HTTC | @JahanDotson pic.twitter.com/kd7hQJtANr— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) August 12, 2023
Sam Howell 3rd down scramble:
Sam on the move— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 12, 2023
NBC4 pic.twitter.com/BhquoPF71D
Nice scramble by Howell to scramble and convert on third down. Commanders keep the chains moving— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 12, 2023
Curtis Samuel:
Curtis Samuel with some tough guy YAC. Nice little drive going here. Howell 3 for 3.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 12, 2023
Andrew Wylie penalty:
Andrew Wylie called for holding.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 12, 2023
John Bates drop:
Know that was called back, but man Bates gotta be kicking himself for that drop— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 12, 2023
Sam Howell sack:
On 2nd and 20, the Commanders keep Brian Robinson in, lined up wide before motioning in for protection.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) August 12, 2023
But the Browns get the sack and it didn't look particularly difficult.
Three busted plays in a row sees the Commanders punt unit come out.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/HNg0pCcZSa
Brian Robinson vs JOK:
Helluva play from JOK to break up the screen. Robinson had real estate too— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 12, 2023
Colby Wadman’s 1st punt:
Weird to not see Tress punting— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 12, 2023
Secondary:
Kendall Fuller not out there to start. St-Juste wide. Percy Butler is safety. Kam Curl in nickel.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 12, 2023
Phidarian Mathis injury:
Chase Young gets hands on Deshaun Watson but can't get him down.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) August 12, 2023
Phidarion Mathis looked to have tweaked something and was limping mid-play before leaving the field.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/aKIORbUZDm
DT Phidarian Mathis is in the blue medical tent with trainers.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 12, 2023
Casey Toohill:
That was an insanely great effort from Toohill to make that tackle— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 12, 2023
Deshaun Watson scramble:
DeShaun Watson slipped *in the pocket* and the Commanders pass-rush still couldn't contain him.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/Qiuvf0E1VX— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) August 12, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes goal-line tackle:
Emmanual Forbes off the edge for a massive stop on 3rd and 1 at the goal-line.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) August 12, 2023
Nice signs from the rookie.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/wEWP2B4Kz6
Goal-line defense:
Tez keeps 'em off the board!— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 12, 2023
NBC4 #WASvsCLE pic.twitter.com/jxfXoDxo7W
Montez Sweat with the clutch stop on 4th and 1.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) August 12, 2023
Commanders ball.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/HrakBNatak
Commanders D got worked most of that drive but stood up at the goal line. Still a lot to be concerned about based on the work against Browns starters. Gashed on the ground— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 12, 2023
Chase Young injury:
One play that will be forgotten but shouldn't be:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 12, 2023
Chase Young had a really nice rush to get inside Wills and get home. Grasped Watson from behind before Watson broke away and scrambled. Near sack. Good rush. Young might looked fast. (Came off the field shaken up soon after).
Broadcast says Chase Young may have a "stinger."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 12, 2023
Andrew Wylie holding penalty/safety:
Andrew Wylie pinged for holding in the endzone. That's a Safety by rule.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) August 12, 2023
Wylie having a shocker to start this game. Two holding calls in 10~ snaps.
Yikes#HTTC pic.twitter.com/mB0fDjc3jz
Christian Holmes hit stick:
Christian Holmes with a great pass breakups by delivering a nice hit on Anthony Schwartz— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 12, 2023
All-Pro Reavo:
Reaves saved that drive with a tackle on Josh Dobbs to force fourth down— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 12, 2023
Starting offense isn’t done:
Looks like Commanders starting offense coming back out. Need to show something— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 12, 2023
Brian Robinson 1st down:
Nice toss play to Brian Robinson gets the 1st down. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/3vqfgljZoB— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) August 12, 2023
2nd Quarter
Sam Howell —-> Cole Turner:
Nice quick throw from Howell to Turner, shoe string tackle prevents big gain— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 12, 2023
Sam Howell —-> Terry McLaurin:
Great catch from McLaurin. Commanders on the move. Quick stuff seems much more effective— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 12, 2023
No INT:
Lots of disagreement in the replies to this tweet, so here's a replay/different angle.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) August 12, 2023
To my eye, that looks like the catch was not complete before the knee hit the turf, and therefore 'tip rule' goes into effect.
That's a pick, to me.
But hey, maybe I'm wrong. pic.twitter.com/mpYYAS4NCd
4th down conversion:
Great play from Howell on 4th down. Buys time, rolls left, finds Turner down field. Impressive.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 12, 2023
Jahan Dotson TD:
.@JahanDotson makes the catch for a @Commanders TD!— NFL (@NFL) August 12, 2023
: Stream #WASvsCLE on NFL+ https://t.co/bBFpXewtKp pic.twitter.com/coLtUV9JuP
Jahan Dotson with a GREAT catch on a Howell throw and it's the Commanders first touchdown for the 2023 season!#HTTC | @JahanDotson pic.twitter.com/nf8ERW2yZh— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) August 12, 2023
Jacoby Brissett —-> Byron Pringle:
Pretty throw and catch from Brissett to Pringle. Big gainer— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 12, 2023
Brissett with two really impressive throws to Dyami and Pringle. Washington now deep in Cleveland territory— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 12, 2023
Jacoby Brissett TD drive:
Scoring on his old squad— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 12, 2023
NBC4 #WASvsCLE pic.twitter.com/jmWRMjAQLs
Outstanding drive by Jacoby Brissett and the Commanders' backups.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 12, 2023
Brissett went 3/4 for 53 yards and ran twice for 16 yards including a score. He looked like a guy who's started about 50 NFL games playing against a bunch of guys who haven't started many games. #Commanders
Backup OL:
Backup guards Aaron Monteiro and Nolan Laufenberg did a really nice job on that TD drive starting with the Chris Rodriguez 8 yarder behind a pulling Laufenberg through the TD run by Brissett - 2nd OL looked good on that drive as a whole— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 12, 2023
Secondary:
Christian Holmes and all-pro Reavo are having good games.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 12, 2023
Don’t put a safety on Jahan Dotson:
"I had a safety lined up on top of me. That's never a good thing for a safety." - Jahan Dotson on the game broadcast just now.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 12, 2023
I love this dude.
James Smith-Williams sack:
JSW ends the drive— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 12, 2023
NBC4 #WASvsCLE pic.twitter.com/tSu5rqyelk
Kazmeir Allen punt return:
Kaz Allen returning a punt from the 6. Gutsy, trying to make plays, ended up getting 10 yards but man some risk there.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 12, 2023
Chris Rodriguez:
Really love the way Rodriguez is running the ball. He's bowling through defenders everytime he touches the ball— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 12, 2023
Prediction: Fans are going to love Chris Rodriguez.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 12, 2023
He runs so physically. He's got a lot of Brian Robinson to him. He had some legendarily angry runs at Kentucky. He rarely ever goes down with one defender on the stop. Absolute sledge hammer.
Camaron Cheeseman tackle:
Cheeseman with a gouda tackle on punt coverage.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 12, 2023
Percy Butler INT:
.@pbutler16x with the pick!— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 12, 2023
NBC4 #WASvsCLE pic.twitter.com/RNSkyjWUjY
Jacoby Brissett INT:
Kinda doubt Brissett chucks that up in a real game.— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) August 12, 2023
Loading comments...