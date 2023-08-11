NFL Preseason Week 1: Washington Commanders vs Cleveland Browns 2nd Half

The Washington Commanders open up their first preseason under new owner Josh Harris with a road game against the Cleveland Browns. Sam Howell will get the start tonight, and will likely get a quarter to give coaches and fans a preview of the season. Washington and Cleveland played in Week 17 last year in a critical game for their playoff hopes. Carson Wentz got the start that day and failed to win as expected. Washington’s elimination gave Howell his first chance to start a game, and he lead the team to victory over the Dallas Cowboys. HC Ron Rivera and new OC Eric Bieniemy want to see Howell have that same success, while improving his game from his rookie year.

Washington has a lot of new players in critical positions this year, both rookies and free agent signings. The offensive line has been an issue under Ron Rivera that has been getting worse every year, and they are looking to end that trend this year under new OL coach Travelle Wharton. The Commanders will have 4 new starters trying to protect Sam Howell this season, and all eyes will be on them when they take the field.

FWIW: Only G Saahdiq Charles (calf) and TE Logan Thomas (calf) are unavailable tonight. Chris Paul will start for Charles, as he's been doing in camp. Starters expected to play a quarter, unless they have a really good series, or two, before the end of the quarter. — John Keim (@john_keim) August 11, 2023

Matchup: Washington Commanders (0-0) @ Cleveland Browns (0-0)

Location: Cleveland Browns Stadium | Cleveland, OH

Date/Time: August 11th, 2023, 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC4 DMV

WBFF BALTIMORE

WRLH RICHMOND

WSLS ROANOKE

WSOC CHARLOTTE

WTKR NORFOLK

Chick Hernandez (play-by-play)

Brian Mitchell (analyst)

Logan Paulsen (sideline)

RADIO: Big 100(iHeart Radio)

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

London Fletcher (analyst)

Online Stream: Fubo.TV

DraftKings odds: Washington +3, 38 1⁄ 2 O/U

Commanders +130

Browns -166

Prediction: Washington 24 - Cleveland 19

Enemy Blog: Dawgs by Nature

Washington Commanders 2023 Preseason Schedule

Week 1: Friday, August 11th @ Cleveland Browns 7:30pm

Week 2: Monday, August 21st vs Baltimore Ravens 8:00pm

Week 3: Sunday, August 27th vs Cincinnati Bengals 6:05pm

Washington Commanders 2023 Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, September 10th vs Arizona Cardinals 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 2: Sunday, September 17th @ Denver Broncos 4:25pm(CBS)

Week 3: Sunday, September 24th vs Buffalo Bills 1:00pm(CBS)

Week 4: Sunday, October 1st @ Philadelphia Eagles 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 5: Thursday, October 5th vs Chicago Bears 8:15pm(Amazon Prime)

Week 6: Sunday, October 15th @ Atlanta Falcons 1:00pm(CBS)

Week 7: Sunday, October 22nd @ New York Giants 1:00pm(CBS)

Week 8: Sunday, October 29th vs Philadelphia Eagles 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 9: Sunday, November 5th @ New England Patriots 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 10: Sunday, November 12th @ Seattle Seahawks 4:25 pm(FOX)

Week 11: Sunday, November 19th vs New York Giants 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 12: Thursday, November 23rd(Thanksgiving) @ Dallas Cowboys 4:30pm(CBS)

Week 13: Sunday, December 3rd vs Miami Dolphins 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: Sunday, December 17th @ Los Angeles Rams 4:05pm (CBS)

Week 16: Sunday, December 24th @ New York Jets 1:00pm(CBS)

Week 17: Sunday, December 31st vs San Francisco 49ers 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 18: Sunday, January 7th vs Dallas Cowboys

