2023 Mason/Brennan Preseason Hype! Awards: Who has the most hype headed into the first preseason game?

Former Washington Redskins 6th round draft pick Colt Brennan passed away at the way-too-young age of 37 two years ago. Brennan was a star in college at the University of Hawaii and brought that hype with him to Washington in 2008. Brennan was a cult sensation during his brief time here, and was the inspiration for the annual Mason/Brennan Preseason Hype! Awards here at Hogs Haven.

This was started as a tongue-in-cheek tribute to players that fans push to the moon before they play a snap, or after one great performance in the preseason. But it also puts the focus on some of the unheralded players who fans hype up and have a fighter’s chance at making Washington’s roster. Colt Brennan was a great college player that lit up the preseason, but injuries and other issues saw him flame out in the NFL early. RIP Colt and thanks for the inspiration.

(*Editor’s note: The text from the below description is word-for-word from the original fanpost that started this award in 2013)

Every season, a new class of draft picks and undrafted free agents are signed during the preseason. The majority of these players will never be on the roster for a regular season game, but the few diamond in the rough late round/UDFA players who do bring hope to players and fans. That racetrack betting slip that you find on the floor that someone didn’t scout properly. Redskins fans are very familiar with the hype that comes with the offseason, especially over the last two decades of dreary seasons. Between the overpriced free agent signings, and the overhyped preseason performances by rookies, we were the perennial offseason champions. Names like Marko Mitchell, Marcus Mason, Brandon Banks, and everyone’s favorite Colt Brennan became legendary in training camp and preseason, only to be relegated to the practice squad or the bowels of the depth chart, never to be heard from again. Last year’s preseason hero was Alfred Morris who rose up due to injury and necessity after being deemed a practice squad candidate by many, and we all know how that turned out. Hype is a very real, and very exciting part of football in the preseason. We all read the daily training camp reports and get excited at the prospect of a late round pass rusher getting sack after sack on 3rd string offensive lineman, or a wide receiver catching everything thrown his way, or a running back who’s not injured. The Mason/Brennan award has been given out unofficially by the fans for years to each preseason’s most hyped players, but now we’re going to make it official, and bring it to a vote. This week’s vote will cover the draft and training camp. Place your vote for who you feel has been the most hyped player up to this point, whether the hype is deserved or not. After each preseason game a new vote will be taken to see how the hype changes. The Rules: 1. Player must have been drafted late or signed by the Redskins as an undrafted free agent. Players that have only been on other teams practice squads that are signed by the team are also eligible. 2. A player that has been on the team for several years is still eligible if most of that time has been spent on the practice squad, inactive, or with very limited productivity/time

The Keenan “the Barbarian” Robinson Amendment: only 6th round draft picks or later for their first two years in the league

The Nominees:

Mason Brooks, OG - UDFA (2023) - Brooks was a priority UDFA signing after this year’s draft. His hype blew up in training camp two weeks ago, and has continued throughout camp as he battles veterans and make Juan Castillo jump for joy. Undrafted offensive linemen getting the hype are good for business.

On UDFA G Mason Brooks: “In all honesty, he’s been more impressive than Braeden Daniels, the 4th-round pick.” https://t.co/Y7Al585cQA — Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) August 3, 2023

Mason Brooks vs. defensive and offensive lineman⁉️ #HTTC pic.twitter.com/EVS3BuSYT1 — Commanders Central Lakers Padres Gold ✨️ (@bengallamore) August 1, 2023

Watching 1 on 1 line drills.



UDFA guard Mason Brooks beat Phidarian Mathis with such aplomb that Juan Castillo started jumping for joy.



The other players immediately called for a rematch.



Brooks put Mathis on the ground. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 1, 2023

UDFA OL Mason Brooks snuffed Phidarian Mathis twice in a row in one-on-ones. Complete snuffage. Brooks was on a serious heater https://t.co/sucvJnFU5l — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 1, 2023

Mason Brooks continuing to stand out in 1 v 1’s Efe Obada has no answer for him — Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) August 2, 2023

We liked Mason going back to his tape at WKU. Doesn’t surprise me one bit he’s doing well in Washington. He has make-it talent. — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) August 3, 2023

Chris Paul, OG - 7th round (2022) - Paul has been getting a lot of run with the starters as his competition for the LG job(Saahdiq Charles) deals with injuries. Paul only played in, and started, one game last year. He helped protect Sam Howell in Washington’s Week 18 win over the Cowboys.

Looks like Chris Paul has been getting reps with the starters today at left guard — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 29, 2023

Chris Paul rotating in with Saahdiq Charles at Lg with the starters. Did a nice job of cutting off Ridgeway on one of his first snaps out there — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 31, 2023

OG Saahdiq Charles is at practice. Missed Wed with a calf strain. Not sure yet how much he’ll do today. Chris Paul with the 1s in early work. — John Keim (@john_keim) August 3, 2023

Mitch Tinsley, WR - UDFA (2023) - Another priority UDFA signing on offense, Mitch Tinsley has been making some highlight reel plays in camp, and is in the competition for one of the last WR spots on the team.

Fwiw: Tinsley has been running with the 2s consistently in camp. https://t.co/ARDrFd1e3G — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 4, 2023

Really nice couple of plays from Tinsley. Made a leaping grab over Castro-Fields and then caught a bullet from Brissett on the next play — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 6, 2023

Fromm to Tinsley is a connection to watch this preseason https://t.co/IQtdv5pbM4 — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) June 8, 2023

My preseason Commanders predictions:

Jake Fromm passing yards leader

Mitchell Tinsley rec yards leader

Jonathan Williams rush yards leader

Bonus: Alex Armah will score this preseason — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 9, 2023

Mitch Tinsley just made an absurd one handed catch. He was on the sideline and it was a thrown away ball but the catch was bananas — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 6, 2023

Kazmeir Allen, WR - UDFA(2023) - Allen’s hype isn’t as strong as when he was first signed, but he’s a returner who’s also been catching some TDs in training camp. Longshot WRs will always have a place in the MB Awards!

Kazmeir Allen just went crazy in the 2nd red zone period, THREE STRAIGHT TDs. The undrafted rookie is having a day! @DCNewsNow #HTTC — Tyger Munn (@TygerMunn) August 8, 2023

Chris Rodriguez, RB -6th round(2023) - Chris Rodriguez is the first, and only, Washington draft pick on the list, and is already being written in as the Commanders third running back behind Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson. He’s been a bulldozer in camp, and could have some highlights vs the Browns.

Ron Rivera on Chris Rodriguez



“This is a guy that Eric was very high on. He's a guy that Eric thinks will most certainly have a role for us. Adding a physical player in Christopher is a guy that, in Eric's mind, this is a guy that will fit what he wants.” https://t.co/WKifncD6xy — Ben Cummins (@BenCumminsFF) August 8, 2023

Chris Rodriguez just broke through the middle of the Commanders defense for about a 10-yard gain before getting contact — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 1, 2023

Nice snag by Chris Rodriguez on a pass from Brissett. Ends the play with a dive to the end zone — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 8, 2023

Washington Commanders RB Chris Rodriguez's college numbers were so good even he was surprised! @CROD_JR joined @TreyKamberling and @ScottBarrettDFB earlier this week on the Fantasy Points Podcast.



️ LISTEN NOW: https://t.co/TLh2DFm9ec pic.twitter.com/vctfW4TB5e — Fantasy Points (@FantasyPts) August 1, 2023

Alex Armah, FB/TE - FA signing (2021) - Armah has been with the team for a few years, but hasn’t had a lot of playing. Washington’s only fullback could get some playing time at tight end with Logan Thomas nursing an injury and Armani Rogers out for the season. Fullback hype!

Day 2 of pads at Commanders Camp

I’ll once again be locked in on the offensive and defensive lines. Until then, enjoy this pass from Sam Howell to Alex Armah pic.twitter.com/BHDLH2btaF — Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) August 2, 2023

Tariq Castro-Fields, CB - Waivers (2022) - Castro-Fields was picked up on waivers before the start of last season, but he went on IR in October. He’s been making some plays in camp, and will be in a dog fight for a roster spot.

Nice PBU by Tariq Castro-Fields working against Curtis Hodges. Gets some congratulations from his teammates after the play #HTTC — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 29, 2023

great closing speed by Tariq Castro-Fields on a pass from Brissett to Rodriguez. He pulled up at the last minute, but it would have been a TFL — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 29, 2023