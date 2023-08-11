 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Mason/Brennan Preseason Hype! Awards: Who has the most hype headed into the first preseason game?

Who’s got the hype?

By Scott Jennings
NFL: Commanders hold their first Rookie Mini Camp Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Former Washington Redskins 6th round draft pick Colt Brennan passed away at the way-too-young age of 37 two years ago. Brennan was a star in college at the University of Hawaii and brought that hype with him to Washington in 2008. Brennan was a cult sensation during his brief time here, and was the inspiration for the annual Mason/Brennan Preseason Hype! Awards here at Hogs Haven.

This was started as a tongue-in-cheek tribute to players that fans push to the moon before they play a snap, or after one great performance in the preseason. But it also puts the focus on some of the unheralded players who fans hype up and have a fighter’s chance at making Washington’s roster. Colt Brennan was a great college player that lit up the preseason, but injuries and other issues saw him flame out in the NFL early. RIP Colt and thanks for the inspiration.

(*Editor’s note: The text from the below description is word-for-word from the original fanpost that started this award in 2013)

Every season, a new class of draft picks and undrafted free agents are signed during the preseason. The majority of these players will never be on the roster for a regular season game, but the few diamond in the rough late round/UDFA players who do bring hope to players and fans. That racetrack betting slip that you find on the floor that someone didn’t scout properly.

Redskins fans are very familiar with the hype that comes with the offseason, especially over the last two decades of dreary seasons. Between the overpriced free agent signings, and the overhyped preseason performances by rookies, we were the perennial offseason champions. Names like Marko Mitchell, Marcus Mason, Brandon Banks, and everyone’s favorite Colt Brennan became legendary in training camp and preseason, only to be relegated to the practice squad or the bowels of the depth chart, never to be heard from again. Last year’s preseason hero was Alfred Morris who rose up due to injury and necessity after being deemed a practice squad candidate by many, and we all know how that turned out.

Hype is a very real, and very exciting part of football in the preseason. We all read the daily training camp reports and get excited at the prospect of a late round pass rusher getting sack after sack on 3rd string offensive lineman, or a wide receiver catching everything thrown his way, or a running back who’s not injured.

The Mason/Brennan award has been given out unofficially by the fans for years to each preseason’s most hyped players, but now we’re going to make it official, and bring it to a vote. This week’s vote will cover the draft and training camp. Place your vote for who you feel has been the most hyped player up to this point, whether the hype is deserved or not. After each preseason game a new vote will be taken to see how the hype changes.

The Rules:

1. Player must have been drafted late or signed by the Redskins as an undrafted free agent. Players that have only been on other teams practice squads that are signed by the team are also eligible.

2. A player that has been on the team for several years is still eligible if most of that time has been spent on the practice squad, inactive, or with very limited productivity/time

The Keenan “the Barbarian” Robinson Amendment: only 6th round draft picks or later for their first two years in the league

The Nominees:

Mason Brooks, OG - UDFA (2023) - Brooks was a priority UDFA signing after this year’s draft. His hype blew up in training camp two weeks ago, and has continued throughout camp as he battles veterans and make Juan Castillo jump for joy. Undrafted offensive linemen getting the hype are good for business.

Chris Paul, OG - 7th round (2022) - Paul has been getting a lot of run with the starters as his competition for the LG job(Saahdiq Charles) deals with injuries. Paul only played in, and started, one game last year. He helped protect Sam Howell in Washington’s Week 18 win over the Cowboys.

Mitch Tinsley, WR - UDFA (2023) - Another priority UDFA signing on offense, Mitch Tinsley has been making some highlight reel plays in camp, and is in the competition for one of the last WR spots on the team.

Kazmeir Allen, WR - UDFA(2023) - Allen’s hype isn’t as strong as when he was first signed, but he’s a returner who’s also been catching some TDs in training camp. Longshot WRs will always have a place in the MB Awards!

Chris Rodriguez, RB -6th round(2023) - Chris Rodriguez is the first, and only, Washington draft pick on the list, and is already being written in as the Commanders third running back behind Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson. He’s been a bulldozer in camp, and could have some highlights vs the Browns.

Alex Armah, FB/TE - FA signing (2021) - Armah has been with the team for a few years, but hasn’t had a lot of playing. Washington’s only fullback could get some playing time at tight end with Logan Thomas nursing an injury and Armani Rogers out for the season. Fullback hype!

Tariq Castro-Fields, CB - Waivers (2022) - Castro-Fields was picked up on waivers before the start of last season, but he went on IR in October. He’s been making some plays in camp, and will be in a dog fight for a roster spot.

