Film Session: Will Byron Pringle Play a Significant Role in the Commanders Offense in 2023?

With a new season of Washington Commanders football right around the corner, I wanted to look at a player who’s new to the burgundy and gold but not Eric Bieniemy or his system. With that in mind, in the newest episode of “Watchin’ Film With Phil,” the All-22 coaches film review show I host on YouTube, I look into Byron Pringle’s time in Kansas City.

Pringle has History With Eric Bieniemy

Byron Pringle was a receiver on the rise in his three years in Kansas City after being signed as a UDFA in 2019. In his last year with the Chiefs, he caught 42 passes (on 60 targets) for 568 yards and five touchdowns as the team’s fourth option on the depth chart. In 2022, Pringle signed with the Chicago Bears and proceeded to have a 10-catch, 135-yard disappointment of a season in which an injured quad kept him sidelined for seven games.

In Washington, Pringle finds himself caught knee-deep in a WR position battle where the depth chart is already set up to the 4th or 5th spot on a team rebuilding its offense from the ground up. That means his main competition will come from players like Dax Milne, Marcus Kemp, and Kazmeir Allen, just to name three.

Byron Pringle using his play strength at the top of the route to separate vs. Emmanuel Forbes. Finished with a strong catch. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/qktZFVMVcu — Jamual (@LetMualTellit) August 1, 2023

One of the main observations I had looking over Pringle’s 2021 game film was his deceptive speed and ability to turn a small gain into a long run with just a few moves. That type of potential YAC is something Washington desperately needs. Add him to a room with Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuels, and Dyami Brown, and you should see more points on the scoreboard this fall.

Check out the latest installment of Watchin’ Film With Phil below, and don’t forget to subscribe.

Below is a time-stamped recap of the video:

Speed and Shiftiness (Time Stamp: 1:01 - 3:30) - Analysis of his agility and ability to make plays.

What do you think? Let me know your opinion in the poll and down below in the comments.