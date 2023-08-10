All aTwitter: 10 August 2023 - Maryland Governor Wes Moore visits Commanders final training camp session ahead of 1st preseason game

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Ron Rivera opened his press conference with a statement to clarify his comments yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ojVERwXo1j— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 9, 2023
Ron Rivera said he told Eric Bieniemy, "I put my foot in my mouth. What I said wasn't as clear as it needed to be."— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 9, 2023
Rivera: "Everybody [is], in my opinion, making a little bit more than needs to be made of this. The results are what you look for on the field."
It wasn't a report. Ron Rivera said it in his press conference today.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 8, 2023
Fan yells to Mitchell Rales: “thank you for saving us!” Rales replies: “thank you for coming back!” pic.twitter.com/3QWfYtGx84— John Keim (@john_keim) August 9, 2023
Maryland Gov. @iamwesmoore on wanting the Commanders to remain in PG County. pic.twitter.com/mjOurdO6sq— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 9, 2023
I asked Maryland Gov. Wes Moore about the state's timeline for a stadium. pic.twitter.com/E24uUG7Th2— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 9, 2023
QOTD: Who is the funniest guy in each position group? @SeatGeek | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/6m5XkHODNC— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 9, 2023
Talked w Antonio Gibson about what it's like playing for Eric Beiniemy: "You know he wants the best for you, that's why he gets on you." A lot of insight in this intvw: https://t.co/p1p7G5ocf5— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 9, 2023
NFC Notes: Ezekiel Elliott, Zack Martin, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles https://t.co/Elfz9vxlIg #NFL pic.twitter.com/I2w2Hqrp0E— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) August 8, 2023
Cardinals are Washington's Week 1 opponent https://t.co/xPIoINLy9r— HogsHavenNational (@HogsHavenNation) August 9, 2023
Kyler Murray Viewed As Longshot For Week 1, Could Miss Multiple Games https://t.co/eBFVGGIKtU #Cardinals pic.twitter.com/sJEp4ym3vT— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) August 9, 2023
Saints Re-Sign TE J.P. Holtz https://t.co/2JxnwotHE2 pic.twitter.com/BYtUHo9RxB— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) August 9, 2023
Free agent RB Kareem Hunt is leaving Indianapolis without a deal, per source. Colts made an offer, but the two sides were unable to reach an agreement as there still is “continued interest from other teams.”— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 9, 2023
49ers CEO Jed York faces claims of insider trading in connection with the alleged Chegg, Inc. college cheating scandal. https://t.co/XwBvdKMaQ7— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 9, 2023
"Whatever they say about Aaron Rodgers on TV is a lie."— NFL (@NFL) August 9, 2023
Everybody's trying to be like Aaron at @nyjets camp #HardKnocks now streaming on Max pic.twitter.com/52xXMzEKXK
How popular was the opening episode of Hard Knocks?— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 9, 2023
— Total premiere-night viewership was up 13% compared to the season opener last year.
— The performance on @StreamOnMax marked an all-time digital premiere-night high for the show. https://t.co/kZGwhILzhH
Tony Pollard wasn't at practice yesterday, despite Shady's claim that he "looks good."— Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) August 9, 2023
It's almost like he doesn't have any clue what he's talking about. https://t.co/hKzQCOGxOw
Apparently, Myles Jack missed the end of the Super Bowl https://t.co/HDRfw8GLMs— HogsHavenNational (@HogsHavenNation) August 10, 2023
This is one of the coolest things ive ever seen on a baseball field pic.twitter.com/0vFudMRYpy— PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) August 9, 2023
Emergency Press Conference - I Bought Back Barstool Sports pic.twitter.com/dmUk0eNowx— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 8, 2023
How brain dead are my employees? pic.twitter.com/qB6cXktHJl— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 9, 2023
Super Sky Point to the great Robbie Robertson, one of the best guitarists to ever roam this planet. On a personal note, the man stuck up for me once when I really needed it and I’ll cherish that memory forever. When you get to heaven, play fucking loud. #RIP pic.twitter.com/WzXXTfKkN5— Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) August 9, 2023
