Pictures, videos, news, and notes from Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 6

The Washington Commanders put on the pads for the first time in camp, and we’ve videos and reports of the clashes between the offense and defense today. Tress Way and Camaron Cheeseman were even fired up for today’s battles. Fans were also back today, after Washington held a close practice yesterday. The defense continues to show out, but Sam Howell and the offense made some plays today as Eric Bieniemy continues to reshape his side of the team.
Fans are back:
7:30 am…Commanders fans are lined up to get into training camp! pic.twitter.com/fZ5wuqDiFg— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 1, 2023
Another huge crowd today. Stands full and lots of standing room pic.twitter.com/KjkbyxJyZ6— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) August 1, 2023
First player on the field:
Day 5 of training camp, first day of pads! First player out to the practice field is … *drumroll* … John Ridgeway pic.twitter.com/TDsJxKMt6L— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 1, 2023
Jamin Davis returns to practice:
Jamin Davis back at practice. pic.twitter.com/uISuBRXQin— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 1, 2023
First day in pads:
happy fdop (first day of pads) pic.twitter.com/2lev5z4Kqw— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 1, 2023
Tress and Cheese are READY pic.twitter.com/ehasGU9chr— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 1, 2023
Derrick Gore:
New addition at camp - RB Derrick Gore. Last played in 2021 with the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/PXGauMIZSo— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 1, 2023
WR drills:
Dax Milne and Terry catching passes during individual drills pic.twitter.com/YWOlNE0itT— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 1, 2023
Out and up pic.twitter.com/H2SDlW7mv6— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 1, 2023
Double Trouble routes pic.twitter.com/dbSNbkwoCw— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 1, 2023
Here is Sam Howell completing passes today during Day 6 of Commanders Training Camp. pic.twitter.com/bbWbcpmVWD— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 1, 2023
Eric Bieniemy:
McLaurin in the backfield, motions out before a shovel pass to the FB? EB is gonna be fun https://t.co/A26QozRgyO— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 1, 2023
Eric Bieniemy made the offense redo its huddle in its first red-zone rep.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 1, 2023
“Set the f’n tone!”
Pads on, intensity up. First play of goal-line walk thru, Eric Bieniemy called the first-team offense back to the huddle. Did it again a few plays later. He’s on one today.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 1, 2023
Sam Howell ---> Jahan Dotson:
Back at it! First day of full pads for the Commanders pic.twitter.com/5PfKaP167J— Sharla McBride (@SharlaMcBride) August 1, 2023
On 3rd and short Howell picks up the first down with a throw to Dotson #HTTC pic.twitter.com/RXpkf3eUKG— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 1, 2023
Sam Howell with another 3rd down conversion to Jahan Dotson #HTTC pic.twitter.com/3xbPzifxHX— Mason (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 1, 2023
The Howell to Dotson connection has been on FIRE today pic.twitter.com/DHh02LCYKV— Mason (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 1, 2023
Jacoby Brissett —-> Brycen Tremayne:
Brycen Tremayne CLIMBING THE LADDER #HTTC pic.twitter.com/ThWaUxr124— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 1, 2023
Stacks and motion:
Commanders practice in a nutshell: stacks and motion. LOTSSSSS of stacks and motion.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 1, 2023
Jahan Dotson vs Benjamin St-Juste:
Dotson vs. BSJ. Dotson had to work his ass off but he found a way at the end. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/drHDvFks9q— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) August 1, 2023
Commanders running inside drills and one on ones. On the first rep, Dotson beats St-Juste down the sideline— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 1, 2023
Cody Barton vs Brian Robinson:
Looks like the defensive is getting the better of the offense during inside drills. One the first play, Barton takes down BRob for a loss— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 1, 2023
Jacoby Brissett —-> Kyric McGowan:
Jacoby Brissett somehow gets this by the linebacker for a completion pic.twitter.com/0nfbMBzhJ3— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 1, 2023
Kyric McGowan had a really nice move to beat his DB. Got a lot of oohs from the crowd— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 1, 2023
Cole Turner frustrated:
Cole Turner open on an over route and won pretty easily, but Brissett went for the deeper route. Incomplete. Turner a little annoyed with that decision after the play, throwing his hands up.— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) August 1, 2023
David Mayo vs the OL:
David Mayo just blew up a play in the backfield for a TFL.— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 1, 2023
Offensive line not looking great so far
David Mayo has been blowing up offensive lineman today #HTTC— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 1, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes vs Dyami Brown:
Dyami Brown vs Emmanuel Forbes pic.twitter.com/wyxsHGebc6— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 1, 2023
Forbes vs. Brown: Brown had him beat on a go route but couldn’t make the one-handed grab— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 1, 2023
Antonio Gibson vs Abdullah Anderson:
Earlier in inside drills, Gibson fought through contact on a nice hit to Abdullah Anderson, fighting forward for a few extra yards— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 1, 2023
OL vs DL:
Entire right side of the o-line gets beat here almost immediately #HTTC pic.twitter.com/ipjBaEqeUt— Mason (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 1, 2023
Some really good work with run installs. 1st team D Line pretty dominant but good work for OLine with a bunch of new parts.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 1, 2023
Chris Rodriguez:
Chris Rodriguez just broke through the middle of the Commanders defense for about a 10-yard gain before getting contact— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 1, 2023
Dyami Brown vs Benjamin St-Juste:
Dyami just had a really impressive grab working against St-Juste. Got a lot of cheers from the fans— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 1, 2023
Happy 99th birthday!:
She’s back!!!— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 1, 2023
Silver Spring native Melba Jacobson celebrating her 99th birthday today at @Commanders training camp!
She’s been a fan of this franchise since 1941!
Amazing. pic.twitter.com/QuWj4WZlBO
#99 meeting 99-year-old Commander super fan Melba pic.twitter.com/UzMVgIiVM6— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 1, 2023
The best video you will see all day!!— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 1, 2023
The Commanders rookies singing Happy Birthday to 99-year-old Melba Jacobson! pic.twitter.com/M5hgWDn7Je
Montez Sweat and Chase Young trash talking:
Montez Sweat and Chase Young talking trash to the offense is peak Week 2 of camp. Annual tradition.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 1, 2023
Offense chipped Sweat with a TE and an RB. He yelled to the sideline, “Honestly?! Honestly?! … Whatchy’all doing?!”
First-string offense vs second-string defense:
Now it’s the starting offense vs. backup defense. Howell opens up with a pass to Dotson working against Martin. On the next play, Gibson breaks look on a run up the middle of the defense— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 1, 2023
Goal-line drills:
Wait, that's not Patrick Mahomes!!— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 1, 2023
It looks like Eric Bieniemy is bringing over a familiar play from KC to the Commanders.
Sam Howell working on the underhand shovel pass
pic.twitter.com/agIhYyXWwg
Eric Bieniemy bringing out a Kansas City goal line classic today #HTTC pic.twitter.com/ma8Ujtl4au— Mason (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 1, 2023
Goal line drills are up with the second offense starting things. Brissett’s first pass is a TD to Armah— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 1, 2023
That was four plays, four touchdowns for the offense— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 1, 2023
Starting offense ends things on a high note with a TD to Logan Thomas— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 1, 2023
Sam Howell deep shot attempt to Dyami Brown:
Howell tried to find Dyami on a deep shot— Mason (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 1, 2023
Couldn’t connect. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/EheMkYzTtb
Antonio Gibson fumble:
Miscommunication between Howell and Gibson.— Mason (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 1, 2023
Clearly could hear Gibson frustration after the play #HTTC pic.twitter.com/S9a88AyzQt
One-on-one pass protection drills:
Commanders doing one-on-one pass protection. Chase and Jon Allen looked impressive with wins over Leno and Saahdiq. On the offensive side, Gates and Cosmi got win. Was impressed with Cosmi’s ability to mirror Payne when he tried cutting back to the quarterback— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 1, 2023
Rookie vs rookie:
Andre Jones just pulled a really nice move on Braeden Daniels, which got Chase Young really hyped up— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 1, 2023
Mason Brooks vs Phidarian Mathis:
Watching 1 on 1 line drills.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 1, 2023
UDFA guard Mason Brooks beat Phidarian Mathis with such aplomb that Juan Castillo started jumping for joy.
The other players immediately called for a rematch.
Brooks put Mathis on the ground.
UDFA OL Mason Brooks snuffed Phidarian Mathis twice in a row in one-on-ones. Complete snuffage. Brooks was on a serious heater https://t.co/sucvJnFU5l— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 1, 2023
Better day for the offense:
We’re getting close to the end of practice, and I will say the offense has looked better today than it has in the past few practices— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 1, 2023
Jake Fromm on the move:
Jake Fromm just kept a read option and ran it the full 60 yards to the house #HTTC— Mason (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 1, 2023
Sam Howell on the move:
Howell using his legs #HTTC pic.twitter.com/vWCDZUcMiC— Mason (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 1, 2023
Terry McLaurin:
TERRY MCLAURIN CATCH OF CAMP #HTTC pic.twitter.com/xg76d8SyMV— Mason (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 1, 2023
Terry just made one of THOSE catches. One-handed extended catch brought into his body while flying parallel to the ground.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 1, 2023
Punt returns:
2 consecutive muffed punts for Danny Johnson off the rip— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) August 1, 2023
Antonio Gibson = The Punt Returner?— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 1, 2023
We shall see. pic.twitter.com/Ifc1PaIKnf
Players catching punts during special teams drills: Dotson, Kaz Allen and Milne— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 1, 2023
