Pictures, videos, news, and notes from Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 6

Fans return and the pads come on for the first time

By Scott Jennings
/ new
Washington Commanders Training Camp Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders put on the pads for the first time in camp, and we’ve videos and reports of the clashes between the offense and defense today. Tress Way and Camaron Cheeseman were even fired up for today’s battles. Fans were also back today, after Washington held a close practice yesterday. The defense continues to show out, but Sam Howell and the offense made some plays today as Eric Bieniemy continues to reshape his side of the team.

Fans are back:

First player on the field:

Jamin Davis returns to practice:

First day in pads:

Derrick Gore:

WR drills:

Eric Bieniemy:

Sam Howell ---> Jahan Dotson:

Jacoby Brissett —-> Brycen Tremayne:

Stacks and motion:

Jahan Dotson vs Benjamin St-Juste:

Cody Barton vs Brian Robinson:

Jacoby Brissett —-> Kyric McGowan:

Cole Turner frustrated:

David Mayo vs the OL:

Emmanuel Forbes vs Dyami Brown:

Antonio Gibson vs Abdullah Anderson:

OL vs DL:

Chris Rodriguez:

Dyami Brown vs Benjamin St-Juste:

Happy 99th birthday!:

Montez Sweat and Chase Young trash talking:

First-string offense vs second-string defense:

Goal-line drills:

Sam Howell deep shot attempt to Dyami Brown:

Antonio Gibson fumble:

One-on-one pass protection drills:

Rookie vs rookie:

Mason Brooks vs Phidarian Mathis:

Better day for the offense:

Jake Fromm on the move:

Sam Howell on the move:

Terry McLaurin:

Punt returns:

