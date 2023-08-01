Pictures, videos, news, and notes from Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 6

Daily Slop - 31 July 23: Forbes, Robinson, Curl, Payne & Young all make training camp headlines for the Commanders A collection of articles, podcasts & tweets from around the web to keep you in touch with the Commanders, the NFC East and the NFL in general; Emmanuel Forbes, Brian Robinson Jr., Kamren Curl, Daron Payne, Chase Young. Mitchell Rales, Ricky Ervins