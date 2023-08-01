All aTwitter: 1 August 2023 - Tuesday will be the Commanders first padded practice of training camp

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
We have signed RB Derrick Gore— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 31, 2023
Nuff said #HTTC pic.twitter.com/zH9vpczC4b— The Real Telly (@DCdude202) July 31, 2023
Terry McLaurin on the QBs: "This is a QB driven league; everyone is looking for that guy...We're still looking for that guy. We want someone to be consistent and grow with us. Sam has done a great job being a leader at a young age. He has a confidence you can't help but notice."— John Keim (@john_keim) July 31, 2023
Can we all agree that the funniest possible outcome for this season is the Commanders winning a Super Bowl immediately after Dan Snyder leaves— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) July 30, 2023
Good morning from Ashburn. Training camp, Day 5. A bit quieter today without y'all. pic.twitter.com/dSipF6RTqx— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 31, 2023
Day 5 of training camp, first player out to the practice field is … *drumroll* … Jon Allen - pads come on tomorrow and I have a feeling Jon is champing at the bit for that— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) July 31, 2023
Dawg days w/ the guys pic.twitter.com/sFFJ7GdXze— Daron Payne (@94yne) July 31, 2023
What linebackers see when B Rob comes through the hole pic.twitter.com/wl2oLSeBKY— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 31, 2023
could watch these all day pic.twitter.com/Boj5no9ITV— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 31, 2023
Terry McLaurin is heading into his 5th season with a 5th different Week 1 QB. On that positional instability. pic.twitter.com/xdCWa9OrZz— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 1, 2023
.@KCurl_2 with the first highlight of the week pic.twitter.com/B2I4tMJrjZ— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 31, 2023
.@CurtisSamuel4__ appreciation post pic.twitter.com/DAGyZ7ylZQ— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 31, 2023
First merch in 10+ years. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/a3AK6vz6HX— Duke Ratanakarn (@sanddune80) July 30, 2023
Pads tomorrow and Terry McLaurin is pumped. He likes to play physical, and pads helps him separate from anyone broadly who just looks good in shorts and shirt. pic.twitter.com/X2ImDUoYnc— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 31, 2023
DFoe in the house!!— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) July 31, 2023
I caught up with @Commanders safety @_Dfoe5.
We talked about how the DB's are having a fun competition during training camp. Yes, interceptions are a big deal!
Right now, @KCurl_2 is in the lead! pic.twitter.com/Kt0fgfAClv
Screens are the most efficient play in football— Tim Meek (@IndySkinsFan) July 31, 2023
By every metric available, KC was top 5 & Washington bottom 5 w/screens
Screens aren’t reliant on elite QB traits. No reason to think the offense isn’t improved by the increased volume & effectiveness of these plays here pic.twitter.com/lkB6IpaAYq
Jamin Davis reached a plea agreement for no more than 8 days of active incarceration, but the proposed deal was rejected by Judge Stephen E. Sincavage of the 20th Judicial Circuit.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 31, 2023
A scheduling conference is set for Thursday at 1 p.m.https://t.co/hueq2JWnL1
Jamin Davis will return to Loudoun County court on Thursday after the court rejected a reckless driving plea agreement today for going 114 MPH in a 45 MPH zone on 3-28-22.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 31, 2023
Davis previously was caught going 89 in a 65. That charge was amended to 84 in a 65.
114 MPH in a 45 zone for Jamin Davis. Think about that..He knows what happened not long ago with his teammate.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) July 31, 2023
I don't care what the reason or the circumstances. Simply no defense.
Not only does he have to worry about jail time but a possible #NFL suspension. Really dumb.
Davis was also on the same road as Deshazor Everett as they returned home from dinner. Everett lost control of his car and his girlfriend lost her life. His car was going 90 mph in a 45 mph zone.https://t.co/QpZJtMxE2D https://t.co/ObGJfXwdBz— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) July 31, 2023
C J.C. Hassenauer has a torn triceps, per Brian Daboll. He’ll be out long term. #giants— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) July 31, 2023
Broncos’ WR Tim Patrick is believed to have torn his Achilles, per sources. A season-ending injury.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 31, 2023
Damar Hamlin back in pads for the first time since January here at #Bills camp. pic.twitter.com/UPbWbeWBZO— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 31, 2023
The drama between the Colts and Jonathan Taylor reached a new level Sunday with rumblings of withholding his 2023 salary. #Colts #JonathanTaylor #NFLTrainingCamp https://t.co/DFxVPJlmTT— Sportsnaut (@Sportsnaut) July 31, 2023
Jonathan Taylor’s response after reports that the Colts are considering placing him on non-football injury list for a back injury pic.twitter.com/ifytvgJEKI— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 31, 2023
#Colts RB Zack Moss suffered a broken arm during today's practice, and is expected to miss about six weeks, per @MikeGarafolo. Moss was serving as the top RB with Jonathan Taylor's situation brewing.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 31, 2023
Available RBs in Indy: Evan Hull, Deon Jackson, Jake Funk, Zavier Scott. pic.twitter.com/xSwJVyh6Hk
Colts seasons since Andrew Luck retired pic.twitter.com/Y7c5M2sSX3— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) July 31, 2023
#Cowboys RB Ronald Jones has been suspended for the first two games of the 2023 NFL regular season.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 31, 2023
Dallas signed Jones to a 1-year contract this offseason. pic.twitter.com/X55OcwPJKE
Heinicke starts by Thanksgiving. Maybe Halloween. pic.twitter.com/DOLmZJztyf— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 31, 2023
Who wins NFL Comeback Player of the Year? pic.twitter.com/RSivW235sY— New ERA_ Deuce__ @redzoneinthelab podcast (@redzoneinthelab) July 31, 2023
imagine how good Anthony Richardson will be once he can actually breathe https://t.co/sZzCOTvG5T— Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) July 31, 2023
Progress: The NFL will have record 9 women serving full-time as coaches ❤— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 31, 2023
(via @fos) pic.twitter.com/8igmpMgDbN
Here is the current breakdown of #NFL training camp rosters by draft year pic.twitter.com/45xv1JHYrI— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) July 31, 2023
Glad the distractions are fully shut out. https://t.co/RI41Pe0QHI— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) July 30, 2023
Gotta protect the honor of Nathaniel Hackett like he's Eleanor of Aquitaine or something.— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) July 30, 2023
Nah #Jets fans in my mentions you are totally right three days of chatter about another team's coach's comments are a sign of laser focus on what's important. Next stop: guaranteed Super Bowl glory.— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) July 30, 2023
In reality, as much as I miss the old name, you could have over a million signatures and the name still isn't coming back. https://t.co/kAp4VZGuS4— Bleeding Burgundy Podcast (@Jessys24) July 31, 2023
Washington Commanders co-owner Mark Ein to @kevinsheehanDC today on the team name: https://t.co/sSYKOqU4NV pic.twitter.com/oTVhIhFqMK— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) July 31, 2023
I still can’t believe a singer from Blink-182 led a movement to let people know Aliens Exist and the government confirmed it and we all just went on with our lives https://t.co/lqMSTc5lyE— Brendan Darr (@BrendanDarr) July 31, 2023
Cockpit view of Blue Angels formation flight! pic.twitter.com/NEqqgAtAbb— Aviation (@webflite) July 29, 2023
