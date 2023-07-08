Daily Slop: Washington Commanders News Links

I wanted to say a few words to everyone today. Over the last 13 years, I’ve sat down and put together these lists of burgundy and gold links on the regular as the team saw turmoil and chaos...and sadly for us, not very many wins.

Many days, it was hard to find anything to share that wasn’t about the team name, the owner, or some other form of drama. We ALL know how the media is with this franchise. I doubt fans of the other 31 teams in the league have to deal with what this fanbase has endured regularly. Every step of the way, we here at Hoghaven have always tried to keep the site’s direction geared toward fresh ideas and creative minds, even in the down times. That’s why after 13 years, it’s time for a fresh set of eyes on this very process. Today will be the last time I log in and ready this list of links for all of you to consume here on HogsHaven. I can only say it’s been a long road; a lot of you may not know this, but not long after I started doing the slop, my fiancee died. Ken Meringolo saw this as a place for me to stay connected to the action while I healed; the truth is, I’ve stayed too long.

The good news is, this won’t be the last you hear from this direction. I’ll be shifting over to writing more here and on HTTR4LIFE.com, not to mention doing more Watchin’ Film With Phil film reviews exclusively on YouTube. Chances are, you might see some of my stuff in the slop in the future...make sure to show it some love!

Lastly, I wanted to thank Ken, Kevin Ewoldt, and Scott Jennings. Ken and Kevin for giving me a shot here at Hogshaven, and Scott for putting up with me through all my inconsistencies over the last year. I’m confident knowing our new Slopmeister will take care of each of our needs with the burgundy and gold links we covet on the regular as we head into a new era under management that I’m thinking won’t embarrass us around every corner.

I appreciate each and every one of you that have followed the Slop over the years...here’s to what’s next! Cheers!

Jacoby Brissett gives Washington options. Howell still needs to beat out Brissett for the job in training camp. While he enters camp ahead of Brissett, he needs a strong performance in practice and in the preseason to hold off the veteran. If Brissett wins the job, Washington knows what it will get from him. He will keep the Commanders in games, and playing with a strong defense, Brissett could have Washington in the playoffs.

For the Commanders, however, the search for a ball hawk — someone who can help turn an already above-average defense into the gold standard of the league — was about more than finding a player who occasionally creates a game-changing moment.

Eric Bieniemy has coordinated the league’s best offense for the past five years. He no longer has Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid to count on, but there is some talent on hand in Washington. How much can he get out of it? And can he use whatever he does get as a springboard to finally getting the head-coaching opportunity he long since should have been offered?

“I found some things that was good for me, that worked for me,” Payne said, “and I was able to make a whole lot more plays, and it really made the game way more fun, so I’m going to try to do that same thing and then try to take it up a notch and get some more sacks and make some more disruptive plays.”

Commanders 5th-round draft pick KJ Henry is entering his rookie season in a pretty good spot. The team's future at the edge rusher position is currently unknown at best.