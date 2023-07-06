All aTwitter: 6 July 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

RBs fear him, teammates love him@jonallen93_'s a leader who plays possessed #NFLTop100 pic.twitter.com/sINPbRUku7 — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) July 5, 2023

His deep ball is absolutely his strength. Has an absolute hose



How EB utilizes it with also much heavier RPO use and his legs being in play will determine how good this offense can be https://t.co/jnanK5nRw9 — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) July 5, 2023

RPOs

boots

5-10 QB runs/game — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) July 5, 2023

I saw @minakimes put up a Howell clip and there is really good foundational aspects to his game that stand out on game tape@Commanders @HogsHaven @john_keim pic.twitter.com/Hdl2mR7pPw — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) July 6, 2023

New #Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy will have a great trio of WRs and a strong RB tandem to work with...



...but as @M_Cassel16 notes, the season truly hinges on Sam Howell making a big leap#HTTC — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) July 5, 2023

Sam Howell makes the list. https://t.co/8PmdtNoHyJ — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) July 5, 2023

"He played one game last year where he actually looked like he belonged. I feel pretty good about his growth within the context of this offense."



More from @gregcosell with @caplannfl + @GeoffPMosher from Part 1 of #NFCEast Pre, on latest @InsideBirds:https://t.co/UK1BbSCSjM — Inside The Birds (@InsideBirds) July 5, 2023

Big time shout out to @youngchase907 and his family for making dreams come true. Mr. Young actually sat down , gave knowledge, wisdom , and confidence to my 12year son. Big time smile on Jordan’s face after walking off the field. @JPFinlayNBCS @JunksRadio #SentTheMessage pic.twitter.com/bhecb537xU — Quan Battle (OTR Quan) (@OTRQuan) July 2, 2023

Why I think this could be a solid secondary; won’t be a good D without what this group adds. Talked with DB coach Brent Vieselmeyer about Emmanuel Forbes, Quan Martin. The early impression. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/bnqln6l8mS — John Keim (@john_keim) July 6, 2023

A new season calls for new goals and expectations.



“Last year, I went into it with a goal of 10 sacks, and I got eleven and a half, so I think I’m going to shoot for 13 and whole bunch of TFLs and forced fumbles.”



➖ @94yne



(@aldotcom)https://t.co/7S7vMf1KMf — William Raymond Communications (@WillRaymondPR) July 6, 2023

Phidarian is a forgotten name due to his week one season-ending injury. His presence in the IDL rotation is going to be important this year and will offload Allen and Payne’s snaps, keeping them fresh to rush the passer in key situations. Hope to get 17 games out of Bug Phil. — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) July 5, 2023

Report: The NFL privately blamed the #Eagles and #Chiefs players for all the slipping in the Super Bowl, per Mike Florio.



A source told Florio that the league communicated to the owners that the reason all the slipping happened is because the players were wearing the wrong… pic.twitter.com/gEJs6tBeg0 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 3, 2023

Chatting this morning with an NFL scouting friend.

His preseason grade on Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison, Jr. is a perfect score.



"No weaknesses. Might be the best player in the class," he said. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) July 5, 2023

James Harden chatting with future Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris at Michael Rubin’s 4th of July party https://t.co/zVFynAKdCN — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) July 6, 2023

My conversation with Deshazor Everett about moving forward after tragedy, taking responsibility and trying to help young people understand not to make the same mistakes. https://t.co/oXuqt0JA5i — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 6, 2023

Moonlighting (1985 - 1989)

This is how Bruce Willis, Cybil Shepherd and the rest of The Blue Moon Detective Agency kicked off season 5. This show didn't give a kahoot about the TV rulebook. pic.twitter.com/3G7lm3SUG5 — The Sting (@TSting18) July 4, 2023

