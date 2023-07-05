Former Washington center Chase Roullier announces his retirement from football

Chase Roullier was drafted in the 6th round of the 2017 NFL draft by the Washington Redskins. He played college football at Wyoming, and was a late round pick that many people didn’t think about on Day 3. Roullier went on to start 7 games at center during his rookie season after starter Spencer Long went down with injury. He started 63 games over 6 seasons.

Chase Roullier announced his retirement from football today via his instagram account, and he cited the injuries that ended his last two seasons in the league. Roullier suffered season-ending leg injuries that resulted in surgeries in 2021 and 2022. There were positive reports about his recovery during the offseason, but he never returned to the field for Washington. He was released in May as a post-June 1st cut, and had a free agent visit with the Arizona Cardinals.

Chase Roullier was a great player for the Redskins/Football Team/Commanders, and also a great member of the local community along with his wife Sarah.