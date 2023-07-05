All aTwitter: 5 July 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

My son had a great time at @KhalekeHudson football camp thus weekend, thank you for hosting a great event pic.twitter.com/rtoFySZneh — Chris Taylor (@coachtaylor412) July 3, 2023

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson working out with OBJ, Zay Flowers and Elijah Moore in Florida.https://t.co/m2FieAQxNX — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 4, 2023

Send everybody. vision and break on the backend https://t.co/qD5WIzsh6V — Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) July 4, 2023

truly wild stat



average length of Patrick Mahomes TD passes:



2019: 17.3 air yards

2020: 13.0 air yards

2021: 8.5 air yards

2022: 4.5 air yards



last year Mahomes threw 41 touchdowns



only ONE (1) traveled more than 19 yards — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 4, 2023

Someone been looking at McAffe’s contract, cap space and his own dead cap number https://t.co/71nSJEI5g0 — and I never slice. (@bushwood_c) July 4, 2023

Oh no. At the Atlanta 10k today, Senbere Terferi was looking to win for the 2nd year in a row.



Just before the finish line she took a wrong turn and cost herself the victory. Absolutely brutal. @Barstool_ATL



pic.twitter.com/38P047N9rR — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 4, 2023

Empire State Building lights synchronized with Grateful Dead’s "U.S. Blues" is better than fireworks pic.twitter.com/sSTAtsfWcS — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) July 5, 2023

