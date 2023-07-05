All aTwitter: 5 July 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
My son had a great time at @KhalekeHudson football camp thus weekend, thank you for hosting a great event pic.twitter.com/rtoFySZneh— Chris Taylor (@coachtaylor412) July 3, 2023
Doug Williams gave the keynote address for today’s #ArchivesJuly4 at @USNatArchives! #July4th x #HTTC pic.twitter.com/OQNkoLMPUv— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 4, 2023
Commanders WR Jahan Dotson working out with OBJ, Zay Flowers and Elijah Moore in Florida.https://t.co/m2FieAQxNX— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 4, 2023
Send everybody. vision and break on the backend https://t.co/qD5WIzsh6V— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) July 4, 2023
❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/fqPUwWhmDV— Danny Johnson (@D__Johnson10) July 5, 2023
#Steelers are interested in signing LB former #49ers 1st rd pick Ruben Foster #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/FPZrJFDGDZ— NFL Rumors (@nflrums) July 4, 2023
truly wild stat— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 4, 2023
average length of Patrick Mahomes TD passes:
2019: 17.3 air yards
2020: 13.0 air yards
2021: 8.5 air yards
2022: 4.5 air yards
last year Mahomes threw 41 touchdowns
only ONE (1) traveled more than 19 yards
Someone been looking at McAffe’s contract, cap space and his own dead cap number https://t.co/71nSJEI5g0— and I never slice. (@bushwood_c) July 4, 2023
Oh no. At the Atlanta 10k today, Senbere Terferi was looking to win for the 2nd year in a row.— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 4, 2023
Just before the finish line she took a wrong turn and cost herself the victory. Absolutely brutal. @Barstool_ATL
pic.twitter.com/38P047N9rR
Empire State Building lights synchronized with Grateful Dead’s "U.S. Blues" is better than fireworks pic.twitter.com/sSTAtsfWcS— Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) July 5, 2023
