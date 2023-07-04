All aTwitter: 4 July 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
If Sam Howell was drafted by Washington in RD2 without Dan Snyder being the owner, would fans, and the national media, view him differently?— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) July 3, 2023
This Is the deal with Sam Howell....— QB1 Sam Air Wolf Howell (@Lennyfrigginleo) July 3, 2023
If he plays like a 32 or worse QB, we picking mid to top 10 next draft.
If he plays top 20, we make the wildcard.
If he plays top 15 we get to round 2
If he's top 10-5 level then NFC Championship & Dark Horse SB Contenders #HTTC pic.twitter.com/x5QZ7GfZZq
Talking w @ByMikeJones about the Commanders prospects this fall: One game isnt enough for me to believe in Sam Howell, I hope for the fans and the city he becomes what they say he can be, but this is a QB driven league and I dont see them challenging the Eagles for the division— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 3, 2023
Sam Howell and Dak Prescott, IMO, are very similar style QB's. They are built similar, have similar throwing motion and arms (Sam's is stronger). Sam had better overall college numbers. Sam played for 3yrs; Dak 4— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) July 3, 2023
Both were taken 9 spots apart in their respective draft classes.
In video form: why are some outside expectations so low for the Commanders (history, Sam Howell? Really? Yep). Short Interview with Khaleke Hudson; is he the depth piece they needed at LB? More. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/JdD5gBMl8T via @YouTube— John Keim (@john_keim) July 3, 2023
️Breaking down Commanders' line play with @BrandonThornNFL. His new pass-rush metric loves some on Washington. Thoughts on Montez Sweat and Chase Young, Andrew Wylie and the OL level, more. Plus Josh Harris's initial planning means what for Jason Wright?https://t.co/GCUppngfnE— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 3, 2023
Rick Snider’s Washington says the Washington Commanders can’t have a hole in the middle of a 4-2-5 defense. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/rKO62ptTSG— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) July 3, 2023
Per every source I can find, the Commanders top two draft picks -- Forbes and Martin -- remain unsigned.— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) July 4, 2023
At this point, I'm assuming that the plan is to have them sign their contracts when they arrive at camp on 21 July.
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 3, 2023
Terry caught up with the guys on media day to discuss the new offense under EB, fishing, and more ⤵️
@youngchase907 at the training facility hitting the Harlem Shake.— Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) April 21, 2022
Via-@Commanders TikTok pic.twitter.com/mJRIKvhwTG
Defensive rookies to keep your on pic.twitter.com/U671nNc2HY— NFL (@NFL) July 2, 2023
#NFL Injury Updates:— Deepak Chona, MD. SportsMedAnalytics (@SportMDAnalysis) July 3, 2023
Brock Purdy – Betting big that he plays Week 1
Breece Hall – Machine learning predicts 2/3 chance for Week 1
Kyler Murray – Volatile timeline. Likely ~Wk 8 return
Bounce-back candidates:
Dalton Schultz, Robert Woods, Michael Gallup
1/6
most expensive WR rooms in 2023:— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 2, 2023
$44M - DEN
$43M - LV, TB
$42M - JAX
$41M
$40M
$39M - MIA, CLE
$38M
$37M - LAC
$36M - SEA
$35M - WAS, CHI
$34M
$33M - NYJ
$32M
$31M - BUF, NO, PIT, CIN
$30M
$29M
$28M - LAR
$27M - DAL
$26M
$25M - NE, PHI
$24M - BAL, KC
$23M - ARI, NYG
$22M - SF…
Remember when @DeAngeloHall23 had 4 INTs, including a 92 yard pick-6, in ONE HALF?!— NFL (@NFL) July 3, 2023
Legendary. pic.twitter.com/ezqCKT9iqF
Quick hands! @deuce2_ pic.twitter.com/OtK34E0xa5— Hakeem Amir Nicks (@hakeemnicks) July 3, 2023
legend pic.twitter.com/k4bt9oDBi9— Enezator (@Enezator) July 3, 2023
I now know what I will do with the rest of my morning.— Jeff Bell (@4WhomJBellTolls) July 3, 2023
pic.twitter.com/ANwluyqDFr
