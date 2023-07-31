Kansas City connection continues as Commanders sign former Chiefs free agent RB Derrick Gore

At 5’9”, 206 pounds, Derrick Gore is one size up from Commanders running back Jaret Patterson, who is listed at 5’8”, 195 pounds, and he is 1 inch shorter and 16 pounds lighter than Alfred Morris was when he played in the burgundy & gold.

The 28-year-old back entered the NFL in 2019 as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Chargers and then the Redskins, spending time on both practice squads. He returned to the Chargers PS in the 2020 COVID season for two stints, but in 2021, he had a bit of a career breakthrough, signing with Kansas City, where he was active for 11 games.

In his time in KC, Gore rushed for 256 yards at 5.0 yards per carry, and scored two rushing touchdowns — both in the first half of a MNF game against the NY Giants. He also caught 8 passes for 105 yards (13.1 average) in the ‘21 season, including 3 first downs.

Could Derrick Gore carve out a long-term role in the Chief's offense?



Stats vs New York:

11 Car

48 Yards

1 TD



⬇️All Touches vs the Giants⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wIdArb03Lx — Dynasty Nerds (@DynastyNerds) November 2, 2021

Unfortunately, Gore fractured his thumb late last preseason, and was released by the Chiefs at the end of August. Once healthy, he spent time on the Saints practice squad.

Now he returns to Washington and reunites with his former offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy, most likely as a backup in competition with Jaret Patterson and Jonathan Williams for a spot on the regular roster or practice squad.

In case you’re wondering, he’s not related to long-time NFL running back Frank Gore.

Michael Strahan didn't know which Gore he was watching for a second



: ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/ZIxludKvnU — NFL (@NFL) November 2, 2021

Derrick Gore split time at two different colleges, playing at Alabama in 2015 and ‘16 before transferring to Louisiana-Monroe for the 2017 and ‘18 seasons. That means that he should be familiar with former ‘Bama teammates Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, as well as guys from the 2021 Chiefs roster like Marcus Kemp and Andrew Wylie.

Gore played sparingly for the Crimson Tide, combining for 24 rushes, 108 yards and a score across nine games through those two seasons. He played considerably more for the Warhawks, playing in 12 games both seasons he was there. He combined to rush for 1,247 yards and 12 touchdowns in Monroe, adding 34 receptions for 254 yards and a touchdown.

Now he has a chance to extend his NFL career in a season of excitement and renewal here in Washington.