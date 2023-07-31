Report: Jamin Davis is facing potential jail time for reckless driving; returns to court on Thursday

UPDATE: The Washington Commanders released a statement

Statement from a Commanders spokesperson on Jamin Davis:



“We are aware of the legal situation involving Jamin Davis, and we remain in close contact with him and his representation. Out of respect for the legal process, we are not able to comment further at this time.” — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 31, 2023

Jamin Davis is entering his third season in the NFL, and spent his offseason recovering from a knee cleanup procedure. He returned to practice for training camp last week. Davis missed today’s practice, and Nicki Jhabvala from the Washington Post reported that he was in court to appeal a reckless driving conviction in Loudon County.



On March 28, 2022, Davis was cited for going 114 mph in a 45 mph zone on Loudoun County Parkway at Evergreen Ridge Drive. He was convicted in Loudoun County District of reckless driving (speeding more than 20 miles above the speed limit, in excess of 85 mph), which is a Class 1 misdemeanor in Virginia and punishable with up to 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine. In appealing the conviction, Davis originally requested a jury trial for Monday in Loudoun County Circuit Court. But he withdrew that request and submitted a plea bargain for a maximum of eight days of active incarceration. Judge Stephen E. Sincavage rejected the proposed deal, and further scheduling is set for Thursday at 1 p.m.

Davis is set to return to court on Thursday at 1pm for a scheduling conference after the judge rejected the proposed deal.

The incident was Davis’s second conviction in about three months. He was charged with reckless driving on Dec. 19, 2021, but it was amended to an infraction (19 mph over the speed limit), and he paid a $150 fine.

Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera was asked about Davis after practice and said the team supports him as he goes through the legal process.

Ron Rivera on Jamin Davis: "He's going through the legal process. We have to be supportive of him." — John Keim (@john_keim) July 31, 2023

Davis now has two convictions for reckless driving in less than two years. Davis was charged with reckless driving on December 21, 2021. He was also reportedly following then-teammate Deshazor Everett the night he crashed while going 90 mph in a 45 mph zone. Everett’s girlfriend was killed in that crash, and he pled guilty to reckless driving, and received a sentence of three months on house arrest. Davis’s driving has been reckless, and now he will have to deal with whatever consequences he will have to face on Thursday.