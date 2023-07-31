 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pictures, videos, news, and notes from Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 5

Washington players hot the field for the second week of training camp

By Scott Jennings
The Washington Commanders are back in Ashburn for the fifth day of training camp practices, and today’s practice wasn’t open to the public. Reporters were there covering the start of the second week of training camp. The pads will go on tomorrow when the fans return to the stands. Sam Howell and the offense had a rough day on Saturday, and it looks like the defense continues to make plays and raise Eric Bieniemy’s blood pressure. One notable absence today was starting LB Jamin Davis who was at court to appeal a reckless driving conviction from last year.

Jamin Davis misses practice for court:

First player on the field:

OL blocking drills:

Antonio Gibson:

Brian Robinson:

Jahan Dotson:

Chris Paul vs John Ridgeway:

Quan Martin:

Khaleke Hudson vs Logan Thomas:

Sam Howell ---> Terry McLaurin:

Jacoby Brissett ---> Byron Pringle:

KJ Henry vs Jake Fromm:

Kam Curl INT:

Milo Eifler vs Jacoby Brissett:

