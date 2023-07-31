Pictures, videos, news, and notes from Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 5

The Washington Commanders are back in Ashburn for the fifth day of training camp practices, and today’s practice wasn’t open to the public. Reporters were there covering the start of the second week of training camp. The pads will go on tomorrow when the fans return to the stands. Sam Howell and the offense had a rough day on Saturday, and it looks like the defense continues to make plays and raise Eric Bieniemy’s blood pressure. One notable absence today was starting LB Jamin Davis who was at court to appeal a reckless driving conviction from last year.
Jamin Davis misses practice for court:
Commanders LB Jamin Davis will not be at practice today. He’s appealing a reckless driving conviction in Loudoun County.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 31, 2023
Reckless driving is a class 1 misdemeanor in Virginia, punishable with up to 12 months and a $2,500 fine. https://t.co/BhmF7rceqM
First player on the field:
Day 5 of training camp, first player out to the practice field is … *drumroll* … Jon Allen - pads come on tomorrow and I have a feeling Jon is champing at the bit for that— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) July 31, 2023
OL blocking drills:
OLine walking through their blocking assignments during individual drills pic.twitter.com/neuuqMFqUC— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 31, 2023
Antonio Gibson:
AG with the catch pic.twitter.com/T0eOWBVHOl— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 31, 2023
Brian Robinson:
What linebackers see when B Rob comes through the hole pic.twitter.com/wl2oLSeBKY— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 31, 2023
Jahan Dotson:
Dotson looking smooth today pic.twitter.com/dcgsmhhOm2— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 31, 2023
Chris Paul vs John Ridgeway:
Chris Paul rotating in with Saahdiq Charles at Lg with the starters. Did a nice job of cutting off Ridgeway on one of his first snaps out there— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 31, 2023
Quan Martin:
Probably said this before, but I really love the Quan Martin is always around the ball— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 31, 2023
Khaleke Hudson vs Logan Thomas:
Really nice play by Khaleke Hudson. Forced an incompletion from Logan Thomas near the end zone— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 31, 2023
Sam Howell ---> Terry McLaurin:
Sam Howell and Terry McLaurin working on that timing during today's practice.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) July 31, 2023
Get the ball to number 17...good things usually happen. pic.twitter.com/NG9Sj0NshQ
Howell ends the series with a TD to McLaurin, who had a toe tapping catch near the front of the end zone. A positive end to what was an up and down series for the QB— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 31, 2023
Beautiful little connection from Howell to McLaurin to cap off a drive with a short TD. Howell rolled hard left — and picked up a nice block from Gibson against CY99 — and lasered one to Terry, who toe-tapped and then gave an emphatic “Good ball, boy!” to Sam— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 31, 2023
Jacoby Brissett ---> Byron Pringle:
Pringle brings in a TD on a deep pass from Brissett. Got some from McLaurin for how he ran the route too— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 31, 2023
Brissett to new WR Byron Pringle for a deep ball TD. Phil Mathis is a nice rush on the play— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) July 31, 2023
KJ Henry vs Jake Fromm:
Nice play from KJ Henry who gets in Fromm’s face for what would absolutely have been a sack— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 31, 2023
Kam Curl INT:
Kam Curl shimmies around Jahan Dotson to snare a Sam Howell pass. Curl’s second interception of the QB so far in camp. Was a very smooth pick to go around Dotson instead of through him. Curl looking real good— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 31, 2023
Kam Curl blanketed Jahan Dotson so well that he looked like the receiver running a slant — and picked off Howell in the process.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 31, 2023
Milo Eifler vs Jacoby Brissett:
Milo Eifler comes sprinting through the middle of the offense and forces and incompletion from Brissett. Would have been a sack— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 31, 2023
