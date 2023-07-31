All aTwitter: 31 July 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Week 1 of camp was a show to behold.— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 30, 2023
Get fee-less tickets:https://t.co/L4WzdPnewM until midnight with code NOFEES pic.twitter.com/MdEDSBIItc
can't wait to see what you guys have in store this week— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 30, 2023
TUE https://t.co/stYfCSPPj5
WED https://t.co/BXkSBgy6md
THU https://t.co/tRxj0EE7Ch pic.twitter.com/qhloLIbkmx
For all the super fans out there!— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 29, 2023
We want YOU to nominate our Fan of the Year ⤵️
this WR room pic.twitter.com/QiHcFT1NRd— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 30, 2023
Some special helpers carried helmets after practice yesterday ☺️ pic.twitter.com/1Imntrq1HK— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 30, 2023
The importance of getting the ball out quick in the EB offense— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 30, 2023
Logan looks at the tape https://t.co/b8GX94qs35 pic.twitter.com/xkZY1KPUAn
To actually study and watch a players game since his college days at lil owe Cin i honestly ain’t believe i would actually see him but I prayed about it and GOD DID My FAV COMMANDER And even better person Big things loading like I said best Safety Guaranteed all ❤️ @_Dfoe5 pic.twitter.com/QqW2qX7QQF— Kayla Powell (@kpowell0922) July 29, 2023
Commanders fans,— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) July 29, 2023
The players see and hear you.
Head coach Ron Rivera as well.
There were about 10,000 fans at practice today!
Rivera said, "in light of the past three seasons, it was truly incredible. It's truly amazing and exciting."
This is called momentum. Love it. pic.twitter.com/aJ0XSd1XRa
Rick Snider’s Washington runs down NFL odds of first coach fired. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/b3bQcBPlr5— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) July 29, 2023
So the #Dolphins lose Jalen Ramsey and add Eli Apple, who has 88 career starts — including 10 in the playoffs — and is still only 27. https://t.co/bXNOczcD1Y pic.twitter.com/ISZs4N6FEd— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 29, 2023
Now they are teammates pic.twitter.com/htW5t3qZZm— Ace Boogie (@NewStripeCity) July 29, 2023
BREAKING: Star running back Jonathan Taylor and his camp are asking for around 16 million dollars PER year from the Indianapolis #Colts, per a source inside the #Colts building.— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 30, 2023
The number is “so unrealistic that there’s not a team in the league that would pay it,” according to…
The #Colts once allowed Andrew Luck keep the entire $24.8M that they could have recouped after he abruptly retired.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 31, 2023
To see them go to this measure with Jonathan Taylor is remarkable. This is two sides **pissed off** at each other with no signs of improvement. https://t.co/PMdP3ZZshx
This is one of the more interesting free agent visits I’ve seen. Feels like we’re all sitting in on it. https://t.co/BrFmGcCxto— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 30, 2023
#Jets HC Robert Saleh said QB Zach Wilson will play in Thursday night's Hall of Fame game against the Cleveland Browns.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 30, 2023
OT Mekhi Becton will also play. pic.twitter.com/geTKTnLjGg
Aaron Rodgers has done a complete 180 and it’s truly shocking. Defending his coaches, hanging out with his (young) teammates, giving money *back* to his organization. Whatever the #Jets have done for and with Aaron Rodgers should be taught in relationship seminars. https://t.co/YVE5CZftsn— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) July 30, 2023
Buccaneers’ first-round pick Calijah Kancey was carted off the practice field today after injuring his right leg during a non-contact practice drill. Bucs’ HC Todd Bowles said it’s a calf strain, but that Kancey is undergoing an MRI.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 30, 2023
I want to recognize the guest experience department who put so much effort into making the training camp experience great for all fans this week.— Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) July 30, 2023
Game ball to them. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/bFU8zKyPDx
The D.C. Defenders added former Washington receiver Kelvin Harmon and former NFL first-round pick Gareon Conley on Friday. https://t.co/Icsm5WilM7 pic.twitter.com/PKMuhVQhCb— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) July 30, 2023
#Browns DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (#54) slapped James Hudson (#66) and then ran away, as if they were on a children's playground or something.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 30, 2023
Hudson wasn’t having it
( @MaryKayCabot)
pic.twitter.com/ZJF2106Iko
NFL teams favored in the fewest games next season at @DKSportsbook:— Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) July 30, 2023
Cardinals 0
Bucs 1
Commanders 2
Colts, Patriots Texans 3
NFC East helmets: 1980s and current. pic.twitter.com/mTc9PCtesE— FB_Helmet_Guy (@FB_Helmet_Guy) July 29, 2023
Best passer who ever lived. I will not entertain debate on this matter. pic.twitter.com/QzULBs8srX— Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) July 29, 2023
Turning a Queen chess piece♟️♟️— H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@HowThingsWork_) July 29, 2023
The accuracy is rather satisfying pic.twitter.com/VhI6ODPel3
