All aTwitter: 30 July 2023 - ‘Back together Saturday’ a big success for Washington Commanders and fans

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

BACK TOGETHER SATURDAY pic.twitter.com/GZodOyb5iM — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 29, 2023

The lines are CRAZY for Washington Commanders camp. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/5SetZBKBts — Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) July 29, 2023

The rookie getting some love on his walk to work pic.twitter.com/Aycjg3OZlA — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 29, 2023

Those who get jacked up over seeing 17, 99 and others are here. pic.twitter.com/lunr6Fyj9x — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 29, 2023

Great start for Forbes! He told me this week his goal is 3 interceptions this season



⬇️⬇️⬇️pic.twitter.com/Iy17TvOcRL https://t.co/VOoyFGuZBX — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) July 29, 2023

Chase hyping the crowd up! When have we ever had crowd noise at camp? I’ll wait. pic.twitter.com/TULaw1JIBK — New ERA_ Deuce__ @redzoneinthelab podcast (@redzoneinthelab) July 29, 2023

What an atmosphere today at practice! https://t.co/gCmJyMCh6u — Camaron Cheeseman (@camcheese33) July 29, 2023

Quan and Daron signing for the kids pic.twitter.com/2uGqB8Tick — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) July 29, 2023

letting everyone know the high fives are coming pic.twitter.com/LmDw7AwL43 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 29, 2023

Brian Robinson, 45 minutes after practice ended. pic.twitter.com/B5EZPr910a — John Keim (@john_keim) July 29, 2023

Commanders fans,



Brian Robinson Jr. is going to have a BIG year.



Listen to his words referring to last year.



BRob said, "Not one time I felt like Brian Robinson, that's night and day from then to now. People should expect a lot of great things to come."



HERE WE GO! pic.twitter.com/1CJOydO0fr — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) July 28, 2023

Fans said they’ll come back when Snyder is gone. I didn’t believe much of it. These fans are owning up to their word! Week 1 is going to be bananas and I’m all for it. — Hogfarmer Keith (@Kgskins26) July 29, 2023

The @Commanders really put on a show at training camp today.



From the time you walked through the gate, pre practice entertainment and football practice.



Greeted w/ smiles and a sense of pride. Very well put together with a ton of fans.



10/10 in Ashburn. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/zu00MsnUZ2 — Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) July 29, 2023

The Washington Commanders defense is ready to feast.



Daron Payne is hungry, believing in this group.



Daron said, "I want to go out there and take over games. I want us to be the most dominant group on the field."



NFL quarterbacks beware! pic.twitter.com/aa9YoUwdJH — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) July 28, 2023

Cody Barton's older brother plays for the Cardinals, so they may see each other Week 1.



Meanwhile, Cody's dad & mom were both stud athletes (dad a minor leaguer, mom a college hooper), his sister is a pro volleyball player and his younger bro is a LB at Utah.



Sick gene pool — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 29, 2023

Ron Rivera thanks the fans for coming out and remaining supportive throughout the rough times before going full Gladiator at the end.



"Were you not entertained?" pic.twitter.com/lRPwVHytq2 — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 29, 2023

Day 4 practice takeaways:



️ More than 10,000 fans

️ Ron Rivera said the crowd was “near the top” of what he’s seen in Washington

Rough day for the offense

Emmanuel Forbes is balling

⛑️ Nick Gates hobbled off the field at one point but looked OK after practice — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) July 29, 2023

This is the first year in Washington for Andrew Wylie.



Today he was asked about the fans.



"a lot of the guys that have been here are shocked. This is not what they're used to. It just goes to show that the fans are there. They believe in us. They want to believe in something." pic.twitter.com/opPyPnmd56 — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) July 29, 2023

Also big thanks to Commanders Ownership and PR for providing the ice cream! https://t.co/UZv5cvU0AW — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) July 29, 2023

Man this just hit me!! @KDTrey5 @MagicJohnson @tarajiphenson @Wale and others that are very successful celebrities watch and cheer for my son @KCurl_2 on the field! I hope no one takes this as braggadocio, but I just wanted to share. #KillaKamBiggestFan — Greg Curl (@CoachGCurl) July 28, 2023

.@kevinwildes in unofficially picking the Commanders to win the NFC East pic.twitter.com/LqfeiZlY1r — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) July 28, 2023

NEWS: Don Geronimo was fired from BIG 100 for his disparaging on-air comments from Commanders training camp.



Per iHeartMedia's D.C. Region President Aaron Hyland: “After an internal review, Don Geronimo is no longer an employee of WBIG. We take matters of this nature very… — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 30, 2023

I’m not predicting that Jonathan Taylor will be traded. But I’m also telling you that things between him and the Colts seem to be unraveling and that everything is on the table right now. My take from tonight’s @SportsCenter: pic.twitter.com/8HpEmVZN4X — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) July 29, 2023

From Back Together Weekend on @nflnetwork on Ezekiel Elliott’s visit to another team with a star on its helmet — a factoid I realized mid-sentence. pic.twitter.com/XzgOjo4Y9a — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 29, 2023

Leading rushers in the Indy Colts era:



1. Edgerrin James - let him walk in FA



2. Marshall Faulk - traded instead of new contract



3. Eric Dickerson - traded instead of new contract



4. Joseph Addai - re-signed to 3yr/$14M deal (cut one year later)



5. Jonathan Taylor - ? — Josh Wilson (@JoshWilsonSB) July 28, 2023

#Colts owner Jim Irsay with a clear message to @AlbertBreer on Jonathan Taylor’s trade request: “We’re not trading Jonathan… end of discussion. Not now and not in October!”



Taylor is entering the final year of his deal and wants an extension. He switched agents in May. pic.twitter.com/wlFCv6id4I — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 30, 2023

Jim Irsay weighed in on Jonathan Taylor's trade request pic.twitter.com/r389zDZVKG — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 30, 2023

2024 free agent running backs: Saquon Barkley. Josh Jacobs. Jonathan Taylor. Tony Pollard. Austin Ekeler. Maybe Dalvin Cook. Supply and demand is going to haunt a position that’s already facing a daunting road ahead. https://t.co/WbrKXbrLwu — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) July 30, 2023

#Rams RB Sony Michel is retiring from the NFL. A first-round pick of the Patriots in 2018, Michel played five seasons. pic.twitter.com/Mx8S3s6udz — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 30, 2023

Update: #49ers legend RB Frank Gore is joining the team again and will be part of the 49ers front office



Gore started his NFL career with the Niners as a 3rd round pick in the 2005 Draft and went on to become their all-time leading rusher with 11,073 yards.



Gore also holds… pic.twitter.com/3b3kNVaEfv — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 29, 2023

Today in the NFL:



- #Colts RB Jonathan Taylor requests trade, owner Jim Irsay says no.



- #Patriots host RB Ezekiel Elliott on FA visit.



- #Dolphins sign CB Eli Apple.



- #Steelers sign LB Kwon Alexander.



- #Rams RB Sony Michel retires.



- #Falcons place DT Eddie Goldman on… — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 30, 2023

For the first time, the NFL has agreed to a casino licensing deal.



The machines will hit the casino floor starting in September pic.twitter.com/RcV1jyxywr — Sportico (@Sportico) July 28, 2023

I’m not too familiar with Jack Cochran, but he’s gotta just take that punch and apologize to Travis for his helmet not being softer. I don’t make the rules. https://t.co/OuABZRVxaV — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) July 29, 2023

The more ya know about Wisconsin Ave pic.twitter.com/HCECLWwTsf — Washingtonian Problems (@WashProbs) July 29, 2023

Exploding rain cloud over Lake Millstatt in Austria.pic.twitter.com/KUKTqfXq19 — The Best (@ThebestFigen) July 28, 2023

