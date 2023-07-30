All aTwitter: 30 July 2023 - ‘Back together Saturday’ a big success for Washington Commanders and fans

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
NO. FEES.— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 29, 2023
️ https://t.co/L4WzdPnewM pic.twitter.com/QIkcuSTuQE
BACK TOGETHER SATURDAY pic.twitter.com/GZodOyb5iM— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 29, 2023
The lines are CRAZY for Washington Commanders camp. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/5SetZBKBts— Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) July 29, 2023
Fans everywhere. pic.twitter.com/pHbkt7psn9— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 29, 2023
.@BrianR_4 showing the fans some love pic.twitter.com/9n7GjJX7g2— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 29, 2023
The rookie getting some love on his walk to work pic.twitter.com/Aycjg3OZlA— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 29, 2023
Those who get jacked up over seeing 17, 99 and others are here. pic.twitter.com/lunr6Fyj9x— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 29, 2023
What changed? https://t.co/q9K93K3Fpn— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) July 29, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes With The Pick 6 @redzoneinthelab pic.twitter.com/nXuzcKxWoS— PedroSchmith (@PedroSchmithYT) July 29, 2023
here ya go https://t.co/FkDxfgKVMU pic.twitter.com/6wVjkCxdRl— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 29, 2023
Great start for Forbes! He told me this week his goal is 3 interceptions this season— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) July 29, 2023
⬇️⬇️⬇️pic.twitter.com/Iy17TvOcRL https://t.co/VOoyFGuZBX
Training camp vibes. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/hGIFe1ZPxQ— Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) July 29, 2023
Chase hyping the crowd up! When have we ever had crowd noise at camp? I’ll wait. pic.twitter.com/TULaw1JIBK— New ERA_ Deuce__ @redzoneinthelab podcast (@redzoneinthelab) July 29, 2023
What an atmosphere today at practice! https://t.co/gCmJyMCh6u— Camaron Cheeseman (@camcheese33) July 29, 2023
Quan and Daron signing for the kids pic.twitter.com/2uGqB8Tick— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) July 29, 2023
letting everyone know the high fives are coming pic.twitter.com/LmDw7AwL43— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 29, 2023
Brian Robinson, 45 minutes after practice ended. pic.twitter.com/B5EZPr910a— John Keim (@john_keim) July 29, 2023
Commanders fans,— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) July 28, 2023
Brian Robinson Jr. is going to have a BIG year.
Listen to his words referring to last year.
BRob said, "Not one time I felt like Brian Robinson, that's night and day from then to now. People should expect a lot of great things to come."
HERE WE GO! pic.twitter.com/1CJOydO0fr
Fans said they’ll come back when Snyder is gone. I didn’t believe much of it. These fans are owning up to their word! Week 1 is going to be bananas and I’m all for it.— Hogfarmer Keith (@Kgskins26) July 29, 2023
the fans were LOUD today @JahanDotson | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/z4U69li7Zt— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 29, 2023
The @Commanders really put on a show at training camp today.— Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) July 29, 2023
From the time you walked through the gate, pre practice entertainment and football practice.
Greeted w/ smiles and a sense of pride. Very well put together with a ton of fans.
10/10 in Ashburn. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/zu00MsnUZ2
The Washington Commanders defense is ready to feast.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) July 28, 2023
Daron Payne is hungry, believing in this group.
Daron said, "I want to go out there and take over games. I want us to be the most dominant group on the field."
NFL quarterbacks beware! pic.twitter.com/aa9YoUwdJH
Cody Barton's older brother plays for the Cardinals, so they may see each other Week 1.— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 29, 2023
Meanwhile, Cody's dad & mom were both stud athletes (dad a minor leaguer, mom a college hooper), his sister is a pro volleyball player and his younger bro is a LB at Utah.
Sick gene pool
Ron Rivera thanks the fans for coming out and remaining supportive throughout the rough times before going full Gladiator at the end.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 29, 2023
"Were you not entertained?" pic.twitter.com/lRPwVHytq2
I can’t wait to see y’all I’ve never been! #Commanders https://t.co/Ax9woXMUnY— Kay Adams (@heykayadams) July 29, 2023
Day 4 practice takeaways:— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) July 29, 2023
️ More than 10,000 fans
️ Ron Rivera said the crowd was “near the top” of what he’s seen in Washington
Rough day for the offense
Emmanuel Forbes is balling
⛑️ Nick Gates hobbled off the field at one point but looked OK after practice
This is the first year in Washington for Andrew Wylie.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) July 29, 2023
Today he was asked about the fans.
"a lot of the guys that have been here are shocked. This is not what they're used to. It just goes to show that the fans are there. They believe in us. They want to believe in something." pic.twitter.com/opPyPnmd56
Also big thanks to Commanders Ownership and PR for providing the ice cream! https://t.co/UZv5cvU0AW— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) July 29, 2023
Man this just hit me!! @KDTrey5 @MagicJohnson @tarajiphenson @Wale and others that are very successful celebrities watch and cheer for my son @KCurl_2 on the field! I hope no one takes this as braggadocio, but I just wanted to share. #KillaKamBiggestFan— Greg Curl (@CoachGCurl) July 28, 2023
.@kevinwildes in unofficially picking the Commanders to win the NFC East pic.twitter.com/LqfeiZlY1r— First Things First (@FTFonFS1) July 28, 2023
NEWS: Don Geronimo was fired from BIG 100 for his disparaging on-air comments from Commanders training camp.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 30, 2023
Per iHeartMedia's D.C. Region President Aaron Hyland: “After an internal review, Don Geronimo is no longer an employee of WBIG. We take matters of this nature very…
I’m not predicting that Jonathan Taylor will be traded. But I’m also telling you that things between him and the Colts seem to be unraveling and that everything is on the table right now. My take from tonight’s @SportsCenter: pic.twitter.com/8HpEmVZN4X— Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) July 29, 2023
From Back Together Weekend on @nflnetwork on Ezekiel Elliott’s visit to another team with a star on its helmet — a factoid I realized mid-sentence. pic.twitter.com/XzgOjo4Y9a— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 29, 2023
Leading rushers in the Indy Colts era:— Josh Wilson (@JoshWilsonSB) July 28, 2023
1. Edgerrin James - let him walk in FA
2. Marshall Faulk - traded instead of new contract
3. Eric Dickerson - traded instead of new contract
4. Joseph Addai - re-signed to 3yr/$14M deal (cut one year later)
5. Jonathan Taylor - ?
#Colts owner Jim Irsay with a clear message to @AlbertBreer on Jonathan Taylor’s trade request: “We’re not trading Jonathan… end of discussion. Not now and not in October!”— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 30, 2023
Taylor is entering the final year of his deal and wants an extension. He switched agents in May. pic.twitter.com/wlFCv6id4I
Jim Irsay weighed in on Jonathan Taylor's trade request pic.twitter.com/r389zDZVKG— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 30, 2023
2024 free agent running backs: Saquon Barkley. Josh Jacobs. Jonathan Taylor. Tony Pollard. Austin Ekeler. Maybe Dalvin Cook. Supply and demand is going to haunt a position that’s already facing a daunting road ahead. https://t.co/WbrKXbrLwu— Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) July 30, 2023
#Rams RB Sony Michel is retiring from the NFL. A first-round pick of the Patriots in 2018, Michel played five seasons. pic.twitter.com/Mx8S3s6udz— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 30, 2023
Update: #49ers legend RB Frank Gore is joining the team again and will be part of the 49ers front office— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 29, 2023
Gore started his NFL career with the Niners as a 3rd round pick in the 2005 Draft and went on to become their all-time leading rusher with 11,073 yards.
Gore also holds… pic.twitter.com/3b3kNVaEfv
Today in the NFL:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 30, 2023
- #Colts RB Jonathan Taylor requests trade, owner Jim Irsay says no.
- #Patriots host RB Ezekiel Elliott on FA visit.
- #Dolphins sign CB Eli Apple.
- #Steelers sign LB Kwon Alexander.
- #Rams RB Sony Michel retires.
- #Falcons place DT Eddie Goldman on…
For the first time, the NFL has agreed to a casino licensing deal.— Sportico (@Sportico) July 28, 2023
The machines will hit the casino floor starting in September pic.twitter.com/RcV1jyxywr
I’m not too familiar with Jack Cochran, but he’s gotta just take that punch and apologize to Travis for his helmet not being softer. I don’t make the rules. https://t.co/OuABZRVxaV— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) July 29, 2023
The more ya know about Wisconsin Ave pic.twitter.com/HCECLWwTsf— Washingtonian Problems (@WashProbs) July 29, 2023
Exploding rain cloud over Lake Millstatt in Austria.pic.twitter.com/KUKTqfXq19— The Best (@ThebestFigen) July 28, 2023
