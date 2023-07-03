Mark Tyler’s Commanders 2023 Season Predictions - Quarterback

In this preseason series, I will be taking a look at the 2023 Commanders roster and giving my season predictions on how each position group will perform.

Today I will look at the biggest question mark on the current roster - quarterback.

Ron Rivera will have his fourth day-one starting quarterback in as many years coaching the team - and this is NOT a stat you want to be a part of as a head coach. Unfortunately for Rivera and company, injuries, inconsistency and just bad personnel moves have led to this embarrassing dynamic.

The fan-base is hopeful that Washington has finally found its franchise signal caller in second year pro Sam Howell, but skeptics remain - many of those in the national media, who feel the team, under new ownership, will be hot and heavy into the quarterback market again in 2024.

New offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy will be tasked with unlocking Howell’s potential and taking a previously anemic offense to another level yet to be seen in the Rivera era.

Sam Howell - Howell will enter training camp as the presumed QB1. Now, that being said, Ron Rivera insists there will indeed be a “quarterback competition” between the second-year player and veteran Jacoby Brissett, but Sam is expected to be given every opportunity to win the job to start the season, and I believe that is exactly what he will do.

Sam has borderline elite arm strength, great ball placement that allows his receivers to maximize yards after the catch, a thickly-built frame and sneaky athleticism. He needs to work on his mechanics in the pocket and his decision making to take the jump into respectability. Make no mistake - he will take some risks as he has a bit of a gunslinger mentality, but if he learns to play within his means, and takes what the defense is giving him, the team could have great success under his leadership.

Season Predictions:

Games Played - 16

Comp % - 64

Passing Yards - 3980

Passing TD - 25

INT - 12

Rushing Yards - 370

Rushing TD - 4

Jacoby Brissett - The likely backup is a steady presence in the locker room and can come in in a pinch and keep the team’s head above water for short stretches. He’s not the type of player that can put a team on his back and consistently lead them to victory, but he’s a stabilizing presence for a young quarterback to have in the background.

Season Predictions:

Games Played - 1.5

Comp % - 62

Passing Yards - 310

TD - 1

INT - 1

Rushing Yards - 40

Rushing TD - 1