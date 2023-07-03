All aTwitter: 3 July 2023 - Commanders announce Kids Day at Training Camp on August 9th

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Face painting, @MajorTuddy, and lots more...



Claim your free tickets now ️ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 2, 2023

Chase Young visited his former HS in Hyattsville, Maryland.



He also hosted a football camp at RFK earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/hwzzWBknFW — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) July 2, 2023

Rick Snider’s Washington says the Washington Commanders sale requires a few days after July 20 NFL approval. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/qC1tnFVsUc — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) July 2, 2023

Look at Jon Allen on this chart - wow https://t.co/xke2e4aj0q — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 2, 2023

Going deep pic.twitter.com/Yrd1Oa7FUF — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) July 2, 2023

Gm bird app HAAN year 2 pic.twitter.com/Wdmjbfb2Gq — PAIN (@Xommanders) July 2, 2023

3rd down conversion % on 3rd & over 5



44% - Patrick Mahomes

43% - Dak Prescott

42%

41%

40% - Tua Tagovailoa

39%

38% - Jimmy Garoppolo

37% - Trevor Lawrence

36%

35% - Jared Goff

34% - Joe Burrow

33%

32%

31% - Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Derek Carr

30% - Kenny Pickett

29% - Kirk… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 2, 2023

Skip Bayless said that New York #Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the most overrated player in sports ... and “good luck New York #Jets”







( @SkipBaylessShow and @uSTADIUM)

pic.twitter.com/OQbYe6IcrL — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 2, 2023

The last time Sam Howell & the Washington Commanders played the Cowboys, they had them on ice. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/4F9RFlI9aV — Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) July 3, 2023

A fairly good day (I think) for the #Caps yesterday. https://t.co/32X8BBpH9Q — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) July 2, 2023

This is the good stuff. Pumped for Josiah Gray. His hard work is paying off. What a leap he’s made. pic.twitter.com/1s1dldp6Hx — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 2, 2023

check out the 11 people that @KFC is following and see how long it takes you to get it. pic.twitter.com/lKWJQZ5R9Q — Santiago Capital (@SantiagoAuFund) July 2, 2023

pic.twitter.com/NfaIDo4Z7V — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) July 2, 2023

