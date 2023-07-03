All aTwitter: 3 July 2023 - Commanders announce Kids Day at Training Camp on August 9th

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Face painting, @MajorTuddy, and lots more...— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 2, 2023
Claim your free tickets now ️
Chase Young visited his former HS in Hyattsville, Maryland.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) July 2, 2023
He also hosted a football camp at RFK earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/hwzzWBknFW
Rick Snider’s Washington says the Washington Commanders sale requires a few days after July 20 NFL approval. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/qC1tnFVsUc— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) July 2, 2023
Look at Jon Allen on this chart - wow https://t.co/xke2e4aj0q— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 2, 2023
Going deep pic.twitter.com/Yrd1Oa7FUF— The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) July 2, 2023
Gm bird app HAAN year 2 pic.twitter.com/Wdmjbfb2Gq— PAIN (@Xommanders) July 2, 2023
ESPN ranked all 32 NFL teams by rosters, here's their list from best to worst:— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 2, 2023
1) #Chiefs
2) #Eagles
3) #Bills
4) #Dolphins
5) #Bengals
6) #Cowboys
7) #Chargers
8) #49ers
9) #Browns
10) #Jets
11) #Ravens
12) #Seahawks
13) #Broncos
14) #Steelers
15) #Jaguars
16)… pic.twitter.com/yiR1oyaFUL
3rd down conversion % on 3rd & over 5— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 2, 2023
44% - Patrick Mahomes
43% - Dak Prescott
42%
41%
40% - Tua Tagovailoa
39%
38% - Jimmy Garoppolo
37% - Trevor Lawrence
36%
35% - Jared Goff
34% - Joe Burrow
33%
32%
31% - Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Derek Carr
30% - Kenny Pickett
29% - Kirk…
Skip Bayless said that New York #Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the most overrated player in sports ... and “good luck New York #Jets”— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 2, 2023
( @SkipBaylessShow and @uSTADIUM)
pic.twitter.com/OQbYe6IcrL
The last time Sam Howell & the Washington Commanders played the Cowboys, they had them on ice. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/4F9RFlI9aV— Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) July 3, 2023
Reuben Foster pic.twitter.com/gpX5B1xbHn— James Light (@JamesALight) July 2, 2023
A fairly good day (I think) for the #Caps yesterday. https://t.co/32X8BBpH9Q— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) July 2, 2023
This is the good stuff. Pumped for Josiah Gray. His hard work is paying off. What a leap he’s made. pic.twitter.com/1s1dldp6Hx— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 2, 2023
check out the 11 people that @KFC is following and see how long it takes you to get it. pic.twitter.com/lKWJQZ5R9Q— Santiago Capital (@SantiagoAuFund) July 2, 2023
July 2, 2023
