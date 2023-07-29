 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pictures, videos, news, and notes from Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 4

It’s Saturday, and the stands are packed with fans!

By Scott Jennings
The Washington Commanders are back in Ashburn for the fourth day of training camp practices. It’s the first Saturday practice, and the fans have definitely shown up to support the team. The team has put a major focus on the fan experience since Josh Harris bought the team last week, and it has already been showing up at training camp.

Long lines for the first Saturday practice:

First player on the field:

Major Tuddy:

Sam Howell warming up with Brian Robinson:

OL blocking drills:

Sam Howell —-> Logan Thomas

Emmanuel Forbes INT:

Dyami Brown vs Emmanuel Forbes:

Tariq Castro-Fields vs Curtis Hodges:

Troy Apke INT:

Eric Bieniemy’s RBs:

Quan Martin:

WR mentor Terry McLaurin:

Kicker competition:

Sam Howell Round 2:

Tariq Castro-Fields:

Zion Bowens:

Emmanuel Forbes almost picks off Sam Howell again:

Hype man Chase Young:

Jeremy Reaves almost picks off Jacoby Brissett:

Percy Butler INT:

Nick Gates injury?:

Starting LG Chris Paul:

Benjamin St-Juste:

Ron Rivera thanks the fans:

Signing autographs:

