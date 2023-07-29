Pictures, videos, news, and notes from Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 4

The Washington Commanders are back in Ashburn for the fourth day of training camp practices. It’s the first Saturday practice, and the fans have definitely shown up to support the team. The team has put a major focus on the fan experience since Josh Harris bought the team last week, and it has already been showing up at training camp.
Long lines for the first Saturday practice:
Epic day for the fan base. First practice open on a weekend. Great weather. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/yKoxggOb1c— Jeff Christy (@99JeffChristy) July 29, 2023
Commanders training camp PACKED for Welcome Back Saturday pic.twitter.com/j6YbdFxNdR— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 29, 2023
First player on the field:
Day 4 of training camp, first player out to the practice field is … *drumroll* … that’s 3 in a row for Brycen Tremayne - here’s a profile of what he’s gone through to get here (h/t @reshmanuel)https://t.co/tIHj4o4HKc pic.twitter.com/otCrbRL7Cy— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) July 29, 2023
Major Tuddy:
Tuddy got moves. Okaayyyyyyy! pic.twitter.com/dhyqUfC114— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 29, 2023
Sam Howell warming up with Brian Robinson:
Sam Howell and BRob going through drills #HTTC pic.twitter.com/Jg9mYyDSPY— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 29, 2023
OL blocking drills:
Offensive linemen going through blocking drills #HTTC pic.twitter.com/pgkyqFroFg— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 29, 2023
Sam Howell —-> Logan Thomas
Howell begins 11-on-11 drills with a completion to Logan Thomas. The two have developed a good chemistry so far #HTTC— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 29, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes INT:
Team reps have started and the Commanders open with BSJ in the slot and Forbes and Fuller on the outside. They’ve used that look a lot, but Wildgoose has gotten a lot of time in the slot too.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 29, 2023
And Forbes just picked Howell as I’m typing.
Forbes jumps Howell and it would have been pick 6. Bad decision there.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 29, 2023
Dyami Brown vs Emmanuel Forbes:
Another nice route by Dyami Brown while working against Forbes. Makes the catch and turns upfield #HTTC— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 29, 2023
Tariq Castro-Fields vs Curtis Hodges:
Nice PBU by Tariq Castro-Fields working against Curtis Hodges. Gets some congratulations from his teammates after the play #HTTC— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 29, 2023
Troy Apke INT:
Troy Apke ends the period with and INT from Jake Fromm #HTTC— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 29, 2023
Eric Bieniemy’s RBs:
Bieniemy’s emphasizing to RBs that they finish on every run. So, BRob and Gibson have been running an extra 30-40 yards after each play is blown dead #HTTC— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 29, 2023
Quan Martin:
Liking what I’m seeing from Quan Martin so far. On the previous play, he fought through his blocker and wrapped up Kazmeir Allen for a minimal gain #HTTC— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 29, 2023
WR mentor Terry McLaurin:
McLaurin is taking some time to teach the younger WRs. He just got done giving Jalen Sample some tips on how to improve a route on a play— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 29, 2023
Kicker competition:
Michael Badgley followed Slye. Banged all four kicks as well. Both had one from 51.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 29, 2023
Sam Howell Round 2:
Much better period from Howell in 7-on-7. Catches from Thomas, Dotson, Robinson and Gibson #HTTC— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 29, 2023
Tariq Castro-Fields:
great closing speed by Tariq Castro-Fields on a pass from Brissett to Rodriguez. He pulled up at the last minute, but it would have been a TFL— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 29, 2023
Zion Bowens:
Zion Bowens catches a deep shot from Fromm to end the session for the third group. Bowens has quietly put together a couple solid practices— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 29, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes almost picks off Sam Howell again:
Another near interception from Forbes on Howell, but the rookie couldn’t control the pass before stepping out of bounds— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 29, 2023
A fan just now: “What the hell was that?” https://t.co/lCl0R5csUR— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 29, 2023
Hype man Chase Young:
Listen to this crowd pic.twitter.com/gEBCZCjN82— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 29, 2023
Jeremy Reaves almost picks off Jacoby Brissett:
Jeremy Reaves almost get another INT for the defense. Brissett lofts it up to Turner, but Reaves jumps out in front and gets his hands on it. Bobbled out of his grasp as he hit the ground though— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 29, 2023
Percy Butler INT:
Another pick from the defense off a tipped pass from Howell. This time it’s Percy Butler with the grab— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 29, 2023
Nick Gates injury?:
He's walking it off. Happened right before practice shifted to special teams. He is watching Leno and others do some drills on the side.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 29, 2023
Gates had an injury history with the Giants, of course. No alarm bells here but worth noting. https://t.co/9rR0OY5zPN
Starting LG Chris Paul:
Looks like Chris Paul has been getting reps with the starters today at left guard— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 29, 2023
Benjamin St-Juste:
One player who is off to a strong start: CB Benjamin St-Juste. Practicing with confidence and it shows.— John Keim (@john_keim) July 29, 2023
Ron Rivera thanks the fans:
Ron Rivera thanks the fans for coming out and remaining supportive throughout the rough times before going full Gladiator at the end.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 29, 2023
"Were you not entertained?" pic.twitter.com/lRPwVHytq2
Signing autographs:
Quan and Daron signing for the kids pic.twitter.com/2uGqB8Tick— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) July 29, 2023
Lots of Commanders — including Jahan Dotson, Brian Robinson, Jeremy Reaves and Terry McLaurin — are still out here a half-hour after practice signing autographs. pic.twitter.com/bUkLLQeRcT— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) July 29, 2023
